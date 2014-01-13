Crab-Stuffed Deviled Eggs

But you are so ate up with BS. For instance, boil your eggs, timing them when the water first start to boil, for 7 minutes. Then immediately pour out the water and run them under cold water to stop the cooking. As soon as they are cool enough to handle, crack the shell and peel with the edge of your thumbs. The eggs will turn out perfect with no pits or blemishes and the yolks will be golden and creamy. If you do not intend to use the eggs immediately, put them in the fridge with the shell on. When you get ready to use them, you will find them so much more fresh than the traditional hard boiled variety.