Crab-Stuffed Deviled Eggs

These eggs are actually also stuffed with crab, not just topped with crab. They are extremely easy to make. This recipe includes my famous 17-minute egg-cooking method.

By Chef John

prep:
30 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
37 mins
total:
1 hr 12 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 deviled egg halves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cold eggs from refrigerator into a large pot and add enough cold water to cover eggs by 1 inch. Place over high heat, bring to a simmer, and cover pot once eggs start to move around. Remove from heat and let stand for 17 minutes.

  • Drain hot water from pan, cover with lid, and shake pot to lightly crack eggs. Fill pot with cold water, pour off cold water, and refill with more cold water. Let eggs stand in water until cold. Peel eggs and cut in half lengthwise.

  • Separate yolks from egg halves; place yolks into a mixing bowl.

  • Place crab meat onto a plate and separate into 2 equal portions, one containing the small bits and one containing the attractive larger pink chunks. Reserve portion containing larger chunks.

  • Chop the portion of crab meat with the smaller chunks; add to egg yolks. Mash yolks with a fork. Stir in mayonnaise, tarragon, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, hot pepper sauce, seafood seasoning, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and black pepper.

  • Transfer yolk mixture into a piping bag fitted with a medium tip. Pipe crab filling into cavities of egg halves.

  • Chop largest crab pieces and place remaining crabmeat into a small bowl. Lightly stir in lemon zest, creme fraiche, Aleppo pepper, and cayenne pepper with a fork. Taste and adjust salt. If mixture seems dry, stir in more creme fraiche. Top each stuffed egg with a generous pinch of crab mixture.

  • Sprinkle each deviled egg with a pinch of chives and a light dusting of cayenne pepper. Transfer eggs to a serving platter; refrigerate until serving time.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute lobster or caviar for the crab.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 96.6mg; sodium 96.9mg. Full Nutrition
