Scrumptious Sausage and Raisin Appetizer Balls

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Perfect warm, hearty and easy app for cold weather breakfasts, holiday meal gatherings or football weekends. These are also easy enough for the kids to help with. Serve with picks and optional sour cream dollops or dipping sauce. Sour cream is an unlikely, but delicious garnish and dipping option.

By yvonne

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix sausage, raisins, and basil together in a bowl; roll into walnut-size balls. Arrange balls on a baking sheet or jelly roll pan with sides; sprinkle with paprika.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove sheet from oven, drain fat, re-roll balls if needed, and sprinkle with more paprika. Continue baking until cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). Drain.

Cook's Notes:

You can use regular raisins, but don't. Goldens are so much better if you have them.

If you double recipe, use 1 pound sage sausage and 1 pound regular.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 26mg; sodium 405.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Autumn Demura
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2020
Why hasn't anyone else rated these? They are amazing. and they are ridiculously easy! that's the first time I made them , I have HAD to make them every year for our party by request by my husband. Everyone love them. Please try them. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
JoyMina7
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2020
These are easy and flavorful! I used half spicy and half normal sausage. I will make these again! Wish the site would allow me to add a photo. Read More
