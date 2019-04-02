Homemade Melt-In-Your-Mouth Dark Chocolate (Paleo)

Homemade chocolate that melts in your mouth. Made without artificial ingredients or waxes, this wholesome treat is ideal for the health-conscious individual who enjoys an indulgent treat. Sweetness can be tweaked to taste, and add-in ingredients and combinations are endless. Enjoy!
Cook's Notes:
Flavor by adding orange zest, peanut butter, dried coconut, chopped nuts, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, etc. to taste and consistency desired. Stir in after melting coconut oil, cocoa powder, honey, and vanilla together.
Maple syrup can be used in place of honey.
The number of servings depends on the thickness of mold(s) used, as does the time it will take for chocolate to set.
Not recommended for baking. Must be kept refrigerated.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 14.7g; sodium 1.5mg. Full Nutrition
I was looking for another recipe when I stumbled across this one. Seeing that I had all the ingredients, I decided to try a batch. Wow, are these good!!! I can't believe how simple they are. To prevent the honey from sinking to the bottom of the chocolate, here is what you do. Mix the oil and cocoa powder. Stick this mixture in the fridge until it starts to thicken. Now you can stir in the honey and it won't 'sink' because the coconut oil is no longer liquified. I added a little less than 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper, and a couple pinches of chipotle powder. I didn't have candy molds or a pliable tray, so I lined a small plastic container with foil. Once hardened, I was able to lift everything out of the container and cut into 8 pieces. Heavenly!!!
I tried this recipe and not sure if it was just first time bad luck but all the coconut oil stayed on top of the mold and the honey sunk to the bottom. So what I was left with was a chocolate that only tasted good on the bottom. I may try again though.
This chocolate is delicious, but I did have to switch up how I made it. I kept the ingredients exactly the same, but I tried this recipe three times, and the third time was the keeper! I know other reviewers said they also had the problem of the honey sinking to the bottom. When I tried the recipe, I tried the trick that others had given, to cool the mixture a little in the fridge before adding the honey, so that they consistency of the cocoa/oil mixture and the honey was similar. However, the first time, the honey sank to the bottom. The second time, I tried another suggestion, and heated the honey first, to give it the same consistency as the coconut oil. That batch was better, but it still had some honey on the bottom. The third time, I did not melt the coconut oil, but kept it as a soft solid. I mixed in the cocoa, and the honey and vanilla, which made a thick paste-like consistency. Then I heated that on the stove-top, just enough so that the cocoa powder dissolved and it was smooth. Then I poured it into a foil lined dish and put it in the fridge. Perfect! The texture is amazing...so smooth. It is great if you like dark chocolate. I added a little cinnamon to mine.
This was surprisingly good! I used a whisk to mix the cocoa, honey and vanilla into the melted coconut oil, then poured it into a foil-lined loaf pan (this size pan created the perfect thickness) and sprinkled in some toasted pecans. Chilled for about 1 1/2 hours, popped the foil out and cut the chocolate into pieces. Very creamy and definitely melt-in-your-mouth! Will make this again and again! Great recipe for a healthy treat!
I tried this not knowing what to expect. I loved it! In addition to the honey, I added 1 1/2 tablespoons of Agave nectar, I like it a little bit sweeter. Finally I added 1/2 tsp of sea salt and 1/3 C chopped almonds. Fabulous! I only made mine 1/4" thick and I didn't have a problem with the honey sinking to the bottom, as i read in another review. Thank you for the recipe!
Delicious just as written! But I have also played around with the recipe and I found that adding a tiny bit of sea salt makes this great recipe even a bit better. (Salt really brings out the sweetness in candies and chocolates!). I also have made this with almond extract and even coffee extract and I've added nuts and coconut. It is a great recipe that easily allows you to add your own special touches, or just make as written for a simple, delicious treat.
We love this, although the last time we made them, I used raw cacao butter instead of coconut oil as I had only liquid coconut oil and didn't know if it would set properly. And oh my! This batch was KILLER! Full chocolate flavor, and it rivals my all-time fave, Scharffen-Berger. I always add vanilla, and I use only 2 TBS honey since we like bittersweet chocolate. Be sure to use cocoa you really like in this!
This "Homemade Melt-In-Your-Mouth Dark Chocolate (Paleo)" is out-of-this-world delicious! Oh my goodness! I used flavorless "refined" organic coconut oil (not "virgin" coconut oil) since I don't like the characteristic fruity taste of coconut oil in most recipes. My coconut oil was liquid at room temperature, so I wasn't going to bother to heat it. I found that the honey kept separating from the coconut oil when I tried to mix them at room temperature. Then I remembered something I learned in chemistry class: liquids are more soluble at higher temperatures. I heated the honey and oil together and they still didn't mix together very well (although better). Then I remembered something I learned in English class: read the instructions! Everything mixed together well when I followed the instructions. I put my organic dutch-processed cocoa powder through a sieve to make sure that it was free of all lumps. I also made my chocolates in a paper-lined mini-muffin tin (yield: 12). Important Tip: I found it much easier to remove my chocolates from the mini-muffin tin when they were freshly set after 1 hour of refrigeration (easy removal) rather than after they were well hardened (pry out with a knife). Thank you Linda (LMT) for sharing your recipe.
Made this twice now and it is really very good. The first batch I made with some ground cayenne and the second time I made separate 1/2 batches with fresh mint leaves (I let the leaves rest with the melted mixture for a bit) and coconut flakes sprinkled in at the end right before pouring into the moulds, each was delicious. I didn't have any issues with the honey/oil separation. I actually melted them all together over super low heat then let the mixture cool a bit before pouring into silicone moulds. I used wildflower honey (very thick and very flavourful) in the first batch and it overrode the flavour a bit much. In one half I used acacia (very light flavour and very liquid) and the second half I used orange blossom honey (almost solid and only a hint of flowers) and let it melt. The honey was less evident in both of these. All three solidified very well. Definitely keep in the fridge. These melt-in-your-mouth but also in your warm fingers! Just a good reason to eat them quickly! Will update a picture ASAP.
At 76 F and below coconut oil is a solid and at 77 F and above it is liquid,so you will need to mix it,cool it,mix it as it gets thicker and then keep in the frig. I made this for my wife this afternoon and she loved it. It is quick, fast, simple and easy. Ya gotta love it.
I saw some comments about the honey sinking to the bottom, so I put the honey in after the chocolate mixture was in the refrigerator for around 15 minutes. The honey didn't sink to the bottom. If you're going to try to put the honey in after it has been in the refrigerator for a little bit, I would suggest checking about every 5 minutes, to make sure you don't miss the perfect time to add the honey.
I made several variations of this. I added a couple drops of mint extract and fresh mint...delicious! Raspberries, orange, coconut, almonds...all wonderful!! I used coconut nectar and stevia instead of Agave or honey.
You cannot beat the flavour of this chocolate!!!! I added chopped pecans and a bit of sea salt after I poured them into a foil lined mini muffin tin (made 12). I also used a sieve with the cocoa to remove any lumps. Thx to reviewer Mrs.J for those tips. I did have issues with the honey separating and going to the bottom and not setting properly. I will have to play around with that one and maybe try reviewer LilSnoo's idea. Either way, they were to die for! I will make them again. I may even try carob powder next time just for a change. Thanks Linda(LMT)! Love your recipe!
I found this searching for recipes that work with my son's allergies, and I love it! Easy and delicious, and soy- free so my son can eat it! I heated up the honey before adding it to the coconut oil and cocoa powder, then put the chocolates in the freezer to set faster and didn't have trouble with mixing or separation.
This is my favorite recipe. I now add coconut flakes to the bottom of the container then I drizzle my chocolate on top and let it set. It's like a dark chocolate Mounds bar and its so good I hide it from T. ??
I too had the problem with the coconut staying on the top, but it was only a coating. I doubled the recipe, but forgot to double the honey. That ended up not being a problem since I added crystallized ginger to the recipe. I will be playing with this a little more, especially to make peanut butter cups. I love that it is a no guilt sweet.
I followe he recipe but added chopped salted almonds & unsweetened flaked coconut & spread it on parchment paper and tossed it into the freezer for a bit. Pulled it out and chopped it into "bark". DELISH!!!
OMG!!!!!! This is heaven....and just the perfect sweetness. I have never made candy before ever.....seen this in my mail box yesterday and since I had all the ingredients....I just made it today. JUST as the recipe said....I didn't have a problem with the coconut oil either. I added some minced up crystallized ginger....WOW! I just used foil lined in a plastic container...it was ready in about an hour...took it out and it's the perfect thickness....I've got about 16 pieces. (Maybe I won't share....)
I love this chocolate! The first time I made it, I thought it was perfect. The second (and third) batch, I added sea salt and found that the honey separated. It was still very good, but the same issue others have faced. When I went back to the original recipe, it came out perfect, again. I wonder if adding additional ingredients, specifically salt, makes it separate.
Oh my gosh, so easy and so awesome. I added chopped roasted and salted almonds to the whole batch, then coconut to the last half of the batch, then a pecan on top to the last third of the batch. they were so tasty, we had to hide them in the refrigerator in the garage to avoid finishing the whole thing. And I made a double batch to begin with. Definitely a keeper.
Calculated Nutrition Information! I made this exactly as written except I added a small pinch of salt. I let it set up in the fridge for 20 minutes before adding the honey, as some have suggested. I haven't checked for separation (hasn't been in the fridge long enough) but my eyes rolled in the back of head a little just licking the spoon! I know now what I'm making for Christmas goodie giveaways! So easy! 1g
PERFECT as written ~ I used Hersheys Special Dark Cocoa Powder and just a tiny pinch of regular salt. My Hubby loved letting the chocolate melt in his mouth and get that 'surprise' of the salt! I used a clear candy mold & they popped out easily. Paleo is the way to go for us from now on!!
This is the best vegan dark chocolate recipe ever, I have tried others and they are not nearly as good. I. Used this recipe for my peanut butter cups because all the other chocolate recipe that are with the peanut butter cup recipes stink, at least what I have made. This is DELICIOUS! I also followed a fellow review who stated to mix everything together in a paste then melt, and she was right no problem with the honey separating at all. I will make this again and again!!
Thank you so much for this recipe. Excellent and super easy. I used 1/4 cup organic coconut oil and 1/4 organic cacao butter for the 1/2 cup oil. Everything else as instructed but added a very small pinch of Himalayan sea salt. I have since made two variations one with almonds and organic shredded coconut and one with organic peanut butter. This is my now my HG go to recipe for yummy chocolate cravings.
Greasy and Bitter! Everything blended well so thought we had a winner. Plus, after an hour in the fridge they looked amazing. Definitely not sweet enough not even for dark chocolate, and they were very greasy. Definitely won't make this again.
Unfortunately the recipe did not work out like I hoped. Now I try to finde out why the ingredients did not combine with the coconut oil. Maybe to much heat in the oil? I live in the tropics and I am wondering if I need to heat the oil at all even our coconut oil is always liquid? I will try it again but not before I found an reasonable explanation. Maybe somebody out there can help me on this. Still think it's a nice recipe and the picture of this recipe looks realy good to me.
I've made this a couple of times now. The last batch I added chopped almonds and a little coconut because I love texture. A small piece in the evenings tastes so delightful, and I love the fact that it's not sinful to have a little indulgence!
Awesome and easy recipe. I've made 9 batches in 3 days! I'm addicted to making and eating this. I added different flavorings. Added mint choc. Chips. ; orange zest, almonds and coconut, hazel nuts, peanuts, peanut butter. All in different batches. What I did notice was that when I used plastic molds I had no issues with separation of the honey as many have complained about. I bought some silicone molds and viola, I have separation:( so only plastic for me, it's harder to remove but at least they solidify completely.
This is absolutely delicious! All the delights of bittersweet chocolate without the refined sugar. The first batch I made according to the recipe, the next batch I added 3 tablespoons of powdered peanut butter. Both ways were terrific! I will be making this often. :-)
Fantastic and amazing. I purchased a chocolate block mould just for this recipe. So far I have made fruit and nut, nuts raisins and raisins, peppermint, orange, strawberry and lemon flavours. All relish. So glad I can always have chocolate in the house now. I'm going to try caramel and lemon curd flavours next. THANK YOU
It was wonderful - as tasty and tempting as any high priced chocolate. I added chopped pecans and delicious!!! However, I would appreciate knowing the calories, protein (if any) and other nutritional facts. Skay
This recipe was incredibly easy and delicious. I had no trouble with adding the honey just as the recipe said. I added 2 tablespoons peanut butter and a little coarse salt. My whole family loved it and we will definitely make again!
I made it exactly as stated, only doubling all the ingredients, and it is not sweet enough, as written. Very liquidity, and a complete waste of ingredients! I am rather disappointed, because I was making this for a child who is lactose intolerant.
Super easy recipe and incredibly delicious! I added a little sprinkle of sea salt to mine for a variation and it was amazing! Love that this recipe uses honey rather than granulated sugar. Still high calories, but nice option for an indulgent sweet to eat in moderation that doesn't have all the additives of processed foods. You could probably add even less honey and it would still be good.
So good!! Was craving chocolate and this was the ticket. As mentioned by other reviewers the honey does sink to the bottom. I unfortunately did not get to them quick enough in the fridge to stir them but they were still delicious! Definitely cured my chocolate craving.
Hot ! Super yummy! I used cacao powder (mhm, it's diff. from cocoa powder: less processed; more nutrients), and only 1/4 c. coconut oil, yet next time I'll add the 1/2c. to have thinner chocolate. I heated up the honey (to prevent this scare of sinking honey, which worked), then whisked it in. Also, I omitted the extract, and added a pinch of sea salt. Bam! Super delicious nutritious chocolate. :)
I just finished making this and let me just say YUM!!!! I love it. I used the recipe exactly and it turned out great. I did take other reviewers advice and put the coconut oil and cocoa mixture in the fridge for about 15 minutes. When I added the honey and started mixing it I used a wire whisk which helped to cool everything down quicker and gave it a little fluffy creamy texture. I spooned it into a foil lined baking dish and spread it out. It looked very similar to whipped frosting. The flavor is so delicious...a little bitter with some sweetness and a hint of coconut as it melts in your mouth. I will be making this from now on instead of buying store bought chocolate. Thanks for a great recipe!!!!
I COULD NOT get the oil to stay blended. I let it cool and mixed again, and still it separated. I finally used a paper towel to wick up as much oil as i could. It tastes fine, if a little greasy. I wonder if i used soft, not melted coconut oil and used a mixer if i would have better luck, but that's more experimenting than i think it's worth.
Great recipe! I used agave instead of honey (same amount) and found it easy to mix together, since the agave is a much thinner syrup. Tastes amazing, and love it with almonds, pumpkin seeds, or unsweetened coconut. Filing this under go-to recipes for my chocolate craving! I'm nursing and my daughter has a milk protein allergy, so this is the perfect solution for a chocolate-loving mama!
I absolutely LOVE this recipe! I did make a few changes though. First, I added less coconut oil (as recommended in another review), using about 1/4 a cup. I use refined, organic coconut oil if that makes any difference. Also, I used 2 tbsp of honey and 1 tbsp of maple syrup. The sweetness of it is perfect! Not bitter at all. I kept mixing as it cooled to prevent any separation and it worked. I then cut a banana in half, put a chopstick in each (had to substitute lol), covered them with the soft chocolate, sprinkled them with chopped almonds and put it in the freezer. The rest of the chocolate was put into a music ice mold I've never previously used and popped into the fridge. Some peices have almonds as well. It set in less than half an hour but it does start to melt in your hands so they're best kept in the fridge until ready to eat. My husband and I will be eating the bananas tomorrow. Can't wait! ^_^
This is a wonderful way to consume my daily tablespoon of coconut oil. I use power level 5 to soften the coconut oil in the microwave. Then I just throw the other ingredients into the bowl and mix it up.
Very yummy! I read the reviews about the honey sinking, so I placed the pot in the fridge for about 20 min after mixing all ingredients. After it began to thicken, I stirred it for a few min, added walnuts, and placed it in a plastic container lined with foil, then back in the fridge. It's rich enough that a little piece goes a long way.
I made this and added toasted coconut & chopped almonds. Then sprinkled some coarse kosher salt on top when it was in the pan. It is fabulous, especially if you love coconut as much as I do. Plan to make it again since I've shared it with so many people I have none left!
I love this chocolate, but I would like to know if there is a way for them not to melt so fast.
I was cautious about this recipe since I read reviews that said it wouldn't solidify or that it was really greasy, so I made it and reduced the amount of coconut oil very slightly. I also used maple syrup (around 3 and 3/4 tablespoons) instead of honey. At the end I added around two tablespoons of milk out of curiosity, and the mixture kind-of solidified. I'm not sure if this was because of the milk or because I kept it on the heat too long, but it stayed semi-solid even even without being frozen. I had to scrape it out of the pan. It looked terrible but tasted great. However, you probably won't like it if you dislike dark chocolate.
I added coconut flakes and almonds to mimick an Almond Joy. I also used a muffin pan lined with paper cups. This worked well. It was a bit sweet so next time I will try less honey. A versatile recipe that can be used for a variety of chocolaty needs.
This recipe was perfect! i was able to create 10 servings to fit my nutritional goals. I'm currently working with a coach and counting macros, this makes for a perfect afternoon treat to curve your sweet tooth, tastes just like dark chocolate.. for an added bonus, i topped with pretzels.. soo good!
I made it as I am not fond or the usual kind of chocolates. I actually am fond of bitter cocoa. The recipe was fast and easy. I added a handful of coconut. I thought it was netter than a usual candybar. Simple and quick to make.
Absolutely fantastic! I am in the middle of the AIP, and needed a sweet pick-me-up, and this fits the bill! Super easy to make, I used paper cups in my mini-muffin tin, and got a dozen chocolates, plus some extra I put into a lined loaf pan. This will be my go-to chocolate fix!
I left out the vanilla as it didn't seem to set up well and it was delicious. I didn't melt the coconut oil, just mixed cocoa in well then added honey. Poured into molds and when hardened I put in the freezer and they are delicious treats!
These are so addictive! I've tried different combinations with instant coffee( 1Tbsp/half cup coconut oil) , peanut butter, and mint. I chill after mixing for a couple of minutes to stiffen up a bit then just drop onto parchment paper and chill the rest of the way. Then keep in the fridge in a container.
Here in South Fla I don't need to melt the coconut oil! However, you can't let these out for very long before they get messy. It does take a LOT of stirring to incorporate the Honey. I have heated the oil for 30 seconds in microwave and that cutdown the stir time to incorporate the Honey. If I leave this out of fridge the cocoa pwd end up on bottom, stir it up and it's was fine. Once in Fridge or Freezer it sets up fast. Also, I use this to make peanut butter cups. peanut filling, 1 whole banana, 1/2 cup peanut butter, teaspoon of coconut oil (more is needed).
I added another tablespoon of Maple Syrup, a teaspoon of coconut sugar, salted it after I poured it in my loaf pan to cool (afterthought, next time I'll stir it in), and added some crushed almonds. Delicious! Even my 11 year old daughter loves it (had to sweeten it past the dark chocolate bitter taste they don't like).
Made this for the second time using cocoa butter instead of coconut oil. No separation problems like I had with the coconut oil (try 1). Using chocolate molds with the coconut oil helped vs the ones I made in a pan. They cooled quicker, which might be part of the original problem. Either way this recipe is delicious! Thanks so much for posting!!
So good. I was afraid the honey would sink to the bottom as some other reviews so I mixed the ingredients in the pan then turned the heat on. I added caramel to the middle and added a little bit more honey to make it sweeter.
Had the same problem many others had with the honey sinking to the bottom so i mixed the honey with the cocoa first and added the vanilla then slowly mixed into the hot coconut oil, came out smooth but still a little bitter. Will play with it some more! I have lots of people willing to taste test for me :-)
I have made this a few times, I use monk fruit mix for sweetener. So powder. First time, super dry, I had to melt some coconut oil to be able to blend it all in. Super thick. Next I added water to see if that would make it less thick, marginally better, still way thick. I am smearing this paste into the molds. This time, I did 2 tbs water in the monk mix, heated to liquify, no solids, then made the chocolate and added, a s soon as vanilla thickens to paste.
Love it and make it all the time! Things I've tried that worked out well: Mint extract instead of vanilla, adding a lot of chopped nuts and dates (like a 1 to 1 nut to chocolate ratio), adding a pinch or so of salt, using maple syrup instead of honey. The lazy cheat way I make this: I heat the coconut oil, extract, coco powder and maple for about 15 seconds, stir till the coconut oil melts (heat more if needed 5 sec) do not over cook. If your coconut oil is already liquid, heat for even less time! Or heat just to get the oil and sweetener the same temp. One time I over microwaved the coconut oil to the point of bubbling, and that batch separated, so keep the heating on this low and short! Just enough to melt and mix. I don't have chocolate molds so I pour my mix onto a parchment lined plate or bowl, refrigerate then break it into pieces. These are really great, thank you for sharing!
If the taste of just Cacao is what you're after, this is okay. We typically like 70-80% dark chocolate, and could not make these work. After doubling the honey and adding sugar we ended up throwing the batch away
Delicious and made without all the bad stuff. These are actually so good for you that you could almost eat them for breakfast!
I wanted to make Chocolate Lava Cakes, with no chocolate in my cupboards and way to lazy to go to the shops! So I got to Google, and came across this! Wow, wow, WOW! These are amazing! Even my husband who hates dark chocolate, LOVED these and was stealing them from the fridge all night lol! The Lava Cakes were never made as hubby ate all the chocolates.
I was looking for a good dark chocolate recipe and picked this one, based on all the great reviews...I must say, it was so dry and chalky in my mouth. The sweetness factor was on the low end, but it was ok, considering it's a dark chocolate. The kiddos tried it (dark chocolate lovers too) and they very much so disliked it. Perhaps a refined coconut oil through things off? I wanted to love it!! I have resorted to adding it to my coffee to give it a little chocolate kick. My search for a chocolate recipe continues.
Love this! I did mix all the ingredients first with a blender till smooth then heated the mixture added cropped walnuts, poured in to small baking sheet lined in wax paper then cooled in the refrigerator 1 hour , delish!
I was looking for a "healthier" rice crispy recipe and this worked perfectly mixed with unsweetened rice flakes. I made this in the Thermomix (chocolate ingredients in together for 3 mins @ 80C; speed 1) and it worked perfectly. Stirred through about 150g rice flakes and refrigerated for perfect crispy cakes.
I was surprised at how delicious these are! I tried another recipe and it failed almost immediately. In a sinch I used 1/2 cup powdered sugar as well. They were wonderful. I added nuts, caramel, coconut to the middles.
