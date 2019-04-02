Homemade Melt-In-Your-Mouth Dark Chocolate (Paleo)

This chocolate is delicious, but I did have to switch up how I made it. I kept the ingredients exactly the same, but I tried this recipe three times, and the third time was the keeper! I know other reviewers said they also had the problem of the honey sinking to the bottom. When I tried the recipe, I tried the trick that others had given, to cool the mixture a little in the fridge before adding the honey, so that they consistency of the cocoa/oil mixture and the honey was similar. However, the first time, the honey sank to the bottom. The second time, I tried another suggestion, and heated the honey first, to give it the same consistency as the coconut oil. That batch was better, but it still had some honey on the bottom. The third time, I did not melt the coconut oil, but kept it as a soft solid. I mixed in the cocoa, and the honey and vanilla, which made a thick paste-like consistency. Then I heated that on the stove-top, just enough so that the cocoa powder dissolved and it was smooth. Then I poured it into a foil lined dish and put it in the fridge. Perfect! The texture is amazing...so smooth. It is great if you like dark chocolate. I added a little cinnamon to mine.