Homemade Melt-In-Your-Mouth Dark Chocolate (Paleo)

Homemade chocolate that melts in your mouth. Made without artificial ingredients or waxes, this wholesome treat is ideal for the health-conscious individual who enjoys an indulgent treat. Sweetness can be tweaked to taste, and add-in ingredients and combinations are endless. Enjoy!

By Linda

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Gently melt coconut oil in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir cocoa powder, honey, and vanilla extract into melted oil until well blended.

  • Pour the mixture into a candy mold or pliable tray. Refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

Cook's Notes:

Flavor by adding orange zest, peanut butter, dried coconut, chopped nuts, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, etc. to taste and consistency desired. Stir in after melting coconut oil, cocoa powder, honey, and vanilla together.

Maple syrup can be used in place of honey.

The number of servings depends on the thickness of mold(s) used, as does the time it will take for chocolate to set.

Not recommended for baking. Must be kept refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 14.7g; sodium 1.5mg. Full Nutrition
