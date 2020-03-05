Cinnamon Roll Popcorn

1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars Made as written leaving the optional walnuts out and this taste just like a cinnamon roll. I prefer the savory type of popcorn but like to make sweet for the husband sometimes. If you like popcorn and cinnamon rolls you must give this one a try. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Yummy like anything with cinnamon. I did use pecans instead since I'm from Texas. I used less syrup to cut the sweet and added raisins which I like in my cinnamon rolls. My husband also gave his approval. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Very good. It does actually taste like cinnamon rolls. Don't overcook or it will burn quickly. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I made this all the time for my roommates in college, usually without the nuts and subbing equal parts brown sugar for the corn syrup with a splash of water. Make sure that you don’t let the butter melt first while you are measuring out the brown sugar and figuring out what to do about corn syrup. The sugar and butter need to melt at mostly the same time or it doesn’t combine. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I did end up stirring and baking it for another 13 minutes but otherwise followed exactly. It's lovely and does totally smell like cinnamon rolls. I might still prefer straight caramel corn but this is a nice change of pace is quicker than the caramel corn recipe I have and would probably sell great at a bake sale. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made this as written leaving out the optional walnuts and it was amazing! I had to bake it a little longer to get it to set but that was it. I think I added another 10-15 minutes. No big deal. The popcorn was a bit soft right after it cooled down but after sitting for a few hours it was perfectly crunchy. I used part of the popcorn for cereal bars and the rest for munching. The kids loved it.

Rating: 4 stars very good and easy

Rating: 5 stars I used 3 bags of buttered microwave popcorn doubled the other ingredients omitted the nuts. It was amazing!!!!