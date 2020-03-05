Cinnamon Roll Popcorn

Rating: 4.73 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A sweet and sumptuous popcorn, with flavors reminiscent of a cinnamon roll!

By kayla.rae

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Place popcorn in a large bowl.

  • Combine brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, and salt together in a saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and cool while stirring constantly for 2 minutes.

  • Stir cinnamon, vanilla extract, and baking powder into butter mixture. Pour butter mixture over popcorn and toss to coat. Mix walnuts into popcorn mixture. Spread popcorn in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake popcorn in the preheated oven until coating is set, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool slightly before breaking apart.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 44.1g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 199.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (11)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2015
Made as written leaving the optional walnuts out and this taste just like a cinnamon roll. I prefer the savory type of popcorn but like to make sweet for the husband sometimes. If you like popcorn and cinnamon rolls you must give this one a try. Read More
Helpful
(7)
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2015
Made as written leaving the optional walnuts out and this taste just like a cinnamon roll. I prefer the savory type of popcorn but like to make sweet for the husband sometimes. If you like popcorn and cinnamon rolls you must give this one a try. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Beth
Rating: 4 stars
07/20/2015
Yummy like anything with cinnamon. I did use pecans instead since I'm from Texas. I used less syrup to cut the sweet and added raisins which I like in my cinnamon rolls. My husband also gave his approval. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Judy
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2015
Very good. It does actually taste like cinnamon rolls. Don't overcook or it will burn quickly. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
KayleighPower
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2019
I made this all the time for my roommates in college, usually without the nuts and subbing equal parts brown sugar for the corn syrup with a splash of water. Make sure that you don’t let the butter melt first while you are measuring out the brown sugar and figuring out what to do about corn syrup. The sugar and butter need to melt at mostly the same time or it doesn’t combine. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Raissa DeArmond
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2015
I did end up stirring and baking it for another 13 minutes but otherwise followed exactly. It's lovely and does totally smell like cinnamon rolls. I might still prefer straight caramel corn but this is a nice change of pace is quicker than the caramel corn recipe I have and would probably sell great at a bake sale. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Moppel
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2015
I made this as written leaving out the optional walnuts and it was amazing! I had to bake it a little longer to get it to set but that was it. I think I added another 10-15 minutes. No big deal. The popcorn was a bit soft right after it cooled down but after sitting for a few hours it was perfectly crunchy. I used part of the popcorn for cereal bars and the rest for munching. The kids loved it. Read More
Advertisement
Phyllis 'Muyres' Wishart
Rating: 4 stars
08/04/2015
very good and easy Read More
BadChef
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2018
I used 3 bags of buttered microwave popcorn doubled the other ingredients omitted the nuts. It was amazing!!!! Read More
jentoo
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2018
Turned out great! A nice light crunch nothing that would hurt your teeth. I halved everything but the popcorn and didn't add the nuts but think they would taste great if added. I did 10 min in the oven and think I could have done 9 1/2 min it was on the edge of almost being over cooked but got it out just in time. Really watch the time. First time making dessert popcorn and I was quite pleased I'm really picky with sweet popcorn so I'll be making this again. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022