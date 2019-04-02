Chicken Club Pasta Salad

I thought this had good overall flavor. It did remind me of a club sandwich. It is pretty salty though. Also, it is a bit more expensive and time consuming than I prefer for a pasta salad. I did like that it wasn't all watery like I have had trouble with some pasta salads that I have put in the fridge. My husband really seemed to like this pasta salad. I supposed because of all of the add ins. I had to sub mini mozzarella balls for the cheese, because my grocery store did not have block of the munster. I think the cheese in the recipe would have been better for added color to the salad alone. I used a tri-color rotini and think that was a good choice. It ended up as approximately 2 cups of dry pasta. I used a box of pre-cooked bacon, 1/2 cup of the celery, and 1/3 cup of green pepper, which was what I had. For the dressing I used regular mayo, which may have helped with the non watery issue, and Paul Newman's family Italian dressing. I added a pinch of sugar or two as the dressing was a bit more bitter than Kraft Italian. I think, 2 avocados would have been good to in this. ty