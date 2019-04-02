Chicken Club Pasta Salad

This delicious chicken pasta salad has all the flavors of a chicken club sandwich!

Recipe by Lane J

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 to12 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water.

  • Whisk Italian-style dressing and mayonnaise together in a large bowl. Stir in pasta, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, cheese, celery, green bell pepper, and avocado until evenly coated.

Tips

Substitute Monterey Jack cheese for the Muenster, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
486 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 30.1g; cholesterol 47.9mg; sodium 723mg. Full Nutrition
