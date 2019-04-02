Chicken Club Pasta Salad
This delicious chicken pasta salad has all the flavors of a chicken club sandwich!
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Substitute Monterey Jack cheese for the Muenster, if desired.
Recipe Group Selection: 22, March 2014 ~ Loved it! We liked everything about this salad. I used mini rotini pasta and I had Roma tomatoes on hand, that was my only substitution. I mixed everything up and let the ingredients marry for about 30 minutes before serving. The avocado adds a lot of flavor and texture to this salad, so don't be tempted to leave it out. We thought a little onion would add additional flavor to this salad. I served this with 'Biscuits with Blue Cheese' from AR and we had a delicious meal. Thanks, Lane J for sharing your recipe, it is a keeper.Read More
I found this pasta salad using the AR ingredient search tool. I had a chicken breast leftover from grilling to use up, so used that instead of rotisserie chicken. I do make my own Italian dressing and really loved the addition of mayo for a creamy tasty dressing and the amount was perfect for the ingredients. I only had six slices of bacon, but it was plenty for us, and the avocado was a nice addition also. I'm sure I'll make this one again since we all really liked it.
Recipe Group Selection for March 22, 2014 – I’m always looking for a complete and satisfying one dish meal during the hot summer months that is not only appealing to the eye but to the taste buds as well. This recipe is faultless. The combination of flavors marries well without competing with each other and the different textures add to the complexity. I’m delighted this was selected for the Recipe Group because I may not have noticed this recipe, thus missing a dish that will be a regular in my summer meal rotation.
Made for Recipe Group. Lovely main dish salad. The combo of mayo and Italian dressing made it taste like Ranch. Hubby got introduced to an avocado which he says he has never eaten before. Used some chunks of Monteray Jack cheese and tri-color rotini. Pretty and delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
To my homemade Italian salad dressing, I added 1 tsp. chili powder and 1 tsp. cumin. To salad, I added 5 green onions, chopped, 1 bunch cilantro. Substituted sharp cheddar cheese for muenster. HUGE hit with 6 adults (4 of whom are my kids/girlfriends). Definite make-again! Thanks for a great way to use chicken!
Delicious and easy one dish meal! Loved it, I added some shredded romaine lettuce and maybe next time I would like to add some thinly sliced red onion oh and I used roma tomatoes and monterey cheese because that's what I had in the fridge. Thanks Lane J for sharing your recipe!
I didn't change a thing. This recipe is delicious and so easy to make! Loved it!
Recipe group pick that I made late but had to try. I halved this and we got almost four servings (2 dinner, 2 lunch). I had to mix it up a few hours ahead of time and didn't use all of the dressing because it looked like too much. The dressing pretty much disappeared into the pasta so I served the rest of it with the meal. Next time I would not dress it ahead of time just so that I could possibly use less. My only subs were homemade dressing, vegan mayo, and sharp cheddar. I think we would try this again as is and also as a lettuce salad instead of pasta.
Made this for Recipe Group...We LOVED this salad! I used a 12oz. box of tri-color rotini, and omitted the celery. I used all of the other ingredients, but sort of eye-balled them to taste. The whole family gobbled this up...a definite keeper~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
I used aged white oak farmhouse reserve cheddar and veggie spirals and cut down on the bacon. I omitted the celery since I didn't have any bit will most certainly try it with the celery next time! I added 2 chopped avocados since we love those. Yummy! Thanks for the recipe :)
This was a big hit for a teachers' back to school dinner. Did make some changes though. I used Cardini's Cesaer dressing and eliminated celery, bell pepper and avocado. Substituted frozen peas for the green color. Going to try with tortellini the next time. It can be thrown together quickly and doubled, tripled and beyond easily. Great find.
Excellent, I have made this several times and always get rave reviews! I use different cheeses, whatever I happen to have on hand, also add chopped fresh spinach and onions.
I thought this had good overall flavor. It did remind me of a club sandwich. It is pretty salty though. Also, it is a bit more expensive and time consuming than I prefer for a pasta salad. I did like that it wasn't all watery like I have had trouble with some pasta salads that I have put in the fridge. My husband really seemed to like this pasta salad. I supposed because of all of the add ins. I had to sub mini mozzarella balls for the cheese, because my grocery store did not have block of the munster. I think the cheese in the recipe would have been better for added color to the salad alone. I used a tri-color rotini and think that was a good choice. It ended up as approximately 2 cups of dry pasta. I used a box of pre-cooked bacon, 1/2 cup of the celery, and 1/3 cup of green pepper, which was what I had. For the dressing I used regular mayo, which may have helped with the non watery issue, and Paul Newman's family Italian dressing. I added a pinch of sugar or two as the dressing was a bit more bitter than Kraft Italian. I think, 2 avocados would have been good to in this. ty
Nice hearty salad. A meal on its own. For my taste, I would probably reduce the salad dressing by half next time -- it overwhelms the ingredients a bit.
I will definitely make this again! I just sliced the avocado as a topping, because it's not something that can make as left over, mixed into the pasta. It was a great use for store bought rotisserie chicken!
I substituted provolone cheese because I already had it on hand. This salad was amazing!
It was a hit everyone loved it!
This is delicious and even better leftover.
Loved this!! I used Gouda cheese instead of Meunster. My husband is NOT a salad man, so imagine my surprise when he said to me, "You were right, this salad is amazing! Wish I had more in my lunch to eat. You need to make this again."
De-lish! I took it to a potluck and it was a huge hit! Followed as written except used MoJack cheese instead of Muenster. This is a new favorite!
I made this as written and I feed 3 twenty somethings. They loved it. I will make again. Had leftovers for lunch today. Excellent.
This one everyone likes. Great recipe to prepare all summer long!
My husband and I had to hold ourselves back from eating a second plate! This is delicious! I followed the recipe exactly except didn't add the avocado since we didn't have any that were ripe. For the dressing, I used Ken's Steak House Lite Caesar and whisked it with mayonnaise made with olive oil. I think the avocado would be tasty and hope to add it next time. This is definitely a keeper and I'll be making it again. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Love this! Only thing I did different was to add some diced red onion. Will definitely make again!
Love this pasta salad. I make it with or without the avacodo depending if I have it on hand. I always substitute the muenster cheese with half Monterey Jack and half sharp cheddar. It's always a hit and is my go to pasta salad.
Good recipe. However, I think it's way too much dressing. You can get away by making less of it. Also, try adding red and yellow peppers
Yumm-o! I was looking for a summer salad to fit the ingredients I had on hand. I did not have Italian dressing so I subbed Ken's ranch and added about 1/2 T dried Italian seasoning. Family loved it!
This was a big hit with friends when I served it I only used six slices of bacon and it was definitely enough! I mixed all the ingredients with the exception of bacon, tomatoes and avocado the day before . I actually used my own dressing since my husband is not a fan of mayonnaise! only used enough dressing to hold the ingredients together. Everyone loved it and I will make it again!
Hearty, my family is gong to eat it as their dinner - already tasted it before it has had time to marinate and already delicious.
I didn't make any changes - it did refrigerate overnight before we ate it as our plans changed. I added the avocado right before serving.
Loved this recipe. Of course, I never have all the ingredients on hand so used cheddar for the cheese and had to do without the avocado since I didn’t have a ripe one, but it still tasted great. I agree that the dressing with the mayonnaise was key, and the salad kept for several days for lunch.
easy to make. Great lunch on a 90 degree day
Quick, tasty and easy to substitute ingredients more to your liking. Enjoyed warm and cold.
Everybody loved it. I used gluten free pasta, balsamic dressing and Monterey jack cheese instead of muenster.
I used canned chicken and added black olives. Turned out great.
Made it for a potluck at work and it was a huge success!!! I swapped mayo for creamy ranch and added creamy Italian along with using zesty Italian and minus the avocado everyone loved it!!!
Love it! I doubled the recipe except I used the same about of bell peppers, celery, and avocado. I cut them in very small pieces using my chopper and I used Zesty Italian dressing from Kraft. And I used cheddar monetary jack cheese. It's delicious even coming from someone that doesn't like celery and avocados!
We made this 2 nights ago and finished it today. It's a good pasta salad for a base. I found it didn't have enough flavor, but that could be the Italian dressing we chose. We left out the ham since it's not something we are big on but everything else was in there. A good salad.
This is one of the best things I have made from Allrecipes. The only thing I didn't add was the avocado, only because it did get ripe in time, but it would probably have been great as well. I added a bit more bacon because, let's face it, how can you go wrong with more bacon? This is great for a party, for dinner, for a snack. It is really addictive. It goes into my keeper file.
Left out avocado only because I forgot, my bad! Salad is very tasty and will make soon for family and friends
The only thing I changed was to substitute red onion for the green pepper. Loved it! My boyfriend even went back for seconds and I have a hard time trying to get him to eat his vegetables.
OH MY! This is so yummy! i just made it and haven't even let the flavors combine in the fridge yet. I meant yo make tge recipe as written but... I left out the bacon as my husband's preference. I substituted Monterrey jack as that is what I have on hand. I accidentally added 3/4 cup mayo instead of only 1/4 cup. A tasty mistake! I think this would be great with the addition of some onions and more avocado.
at first I thought I wouldn't like it but after I made it. I was surprised how good it was. I had to double the recipe...lot of people to feed. The dressing was nice, I used grated cheese instead....turned or very good.
Great recipe! The only thing I did different was fry diced chicken breasts in some of the bacon fat instead of using a rotisserie chicken.
Takes longer than 20 minutes prep time. More like 1.5 hours
I just didn't like it. The flavors didn't mix well.
As written this was ok but pretty bland. I found myself scrambling at the last minute trying to up the flavor factor before serving. I threw in 1/2 cup of ranch dressing, 1 tsp ground black pepper, and 1/2 tsp dill. After changes my family raved about what a keeper this was!
Instead of prepping the chicken, I had some honey/cherry/pineapple glazed leftover ham. It was scrumptious .
We used House Italian dressing, nice flavor. Good change up .
Open season Italian dressing powder mixed using 1/2 cup red wine or Apple cider vinegar 1/4 cup of olive oil & 1/4 cup water, chilled & shaken well is best. Also I'm not a fan of bacon so I use diced Turkey (ham) & diced sharp cheddar cheese instead. Refrigerate overnight. Perfect summer main dish (if u add cooked, shredded chicken breasts) or as a side item!
I'm cooking for my daughter's wedding this July. I wanted something new but easy enough to make ahead. This recipe is just the ticket! The dressing is 2 basic ingredients that come together in under a minute. The store bought rotisserie chicken can be bought up to 3 days ahead, cleaned, cubed and ready to toss into the salad. The veggies take a little bit of time to prepare but those too can be cleaned and cut days ahead when stored properly. I think our guests will be surprised and love this recipe!
I made a 1/2 recipe because only my husband and son were going to eat it. My son didn't get any. My husband went back for seconds. He really liked it. The only change was that I did not have celery so I left it out. Otherwise - great recipe that uses basics I always have in the fridge.
This was delicious and everyone loved it! I used about half of the dressing and next time I might try cheddar. I’m definitely making this again!
A little rich with the cheese and dressing, but overall good. Great way to use up some vegetables in the refrigerator. Light summer meal
One of the best chicken salads I have ever made. The ingredients to make this salad are a little pricey buts it's worth it.
Left out Italian salad dressing; used dry Italian spices instead. No avocado. 1 T onion. Best pasta salad I've ever made. Even 'picky eaters' loved it! PeggyLee
Both my husband and I just loved this salad. Made a great summer dinner. I can see as a great addition to a pot luck. I had Tuscan Italian salad dressing and I really think it worked better.
Tried this out as a good idea for hot summer nights as a cool dinner dish. My family LOVED it! I usually make a double batch as it tastes better as leftovers when the flavors really meld. I usually use leftover grilled or baked chicken (whatever I have) to make it and it comes out great. The only thing I change is leaving off the green pepper because we don't care so much for it, and I don't mix in avocado unless we want it. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Outstanding! I didn't change anything but I did times and a half the recipe so it lasted a wee bit longer than I had thought. Everyone loved this, which I served with homemade garlic bread. I'd recommend it for potlucks, too, as it's quite rich and a small portion suffices. I'm making it again for 4th of July.
Sounded so good, but not a fan. Maybe it's the mayo and Italian salad dressing combo? Too bland for my taste.
Great dish to have ready for a pool day!
I really liked this. I made one major change. I do not like Italian dressing, so I subbed Poppy Seed dressing for it. This added a good, sweet flavor. My family truly enjoyed it.
A new favorite!!!
This was a hit when I served it. Next time I will use Monterey Jack instead of Muenster.
Nice summer meal! I used a creamy Caesar salad dressing, mixing in a little mayonnaise.
Loved it. I added some chopped apples for that extra crunch and sweetness.
Great dish!!! My daughter who is a very picky eater liked this recipe. I added red peppers and spring onions. Your family will enjoy this dish as a side meal or the main meal!!!
Yum!! Made this as a side salad without the chicken, bacon and bell pepper. Used cucumber in place of the bell pepper because of allergies. It was fantastic! I'm looking forward to making again with the chicken and bacon.
Absolutely delicious. Didn't change a thing in this recipe and it was great. Didn't have rotisserie chicken a couple times I have made it so just cooked up some chicken breast pieces, in a little seasoning, and it is great. I do keep the avocado out and serve on the side so it doesn't brown the next day though.
This is actually a very good dish to make but I had to search for a separate recipe for Italian Dressing myself because I personally try to avoid processed foods, including dressings. I would have given this recipe a 4-5 Star ranking if Allrecipes included a homemade Italian Dressing in this particular recipe or a hyperlink to one from your own inventory of recipes. BTW, I substituted crumbled Feta Cheese instead of Muenster. I am in favor of one-stop shop for main courses and side dishes. As a professional chef, I think many home cooks would agree with me and appreciate that feature on this website. Thank you.
Super yummy!
Nice flavorful pasta salad that could even serve as a main meal! Great change from vinaigrette dressing pasta salads, which my Gluten Free pastas tend to absorb too much resulting in a dry salad. Since my bell pepper and avocado went bad, and I didn’t have any celery, I used cucumbers (chopped) and fresh broccoli (cut into florets, lightly steamed). I cooked the bacon in a separate pan. Reserved 1.5 tbsp bacon grease to cook 2 chicken breasts (cubed; seasoned with salt and pepper, garlic, onion, paprika, and parsley) on saute mode in my instant pot. Added 3 cups chicken broth + 12 oz Gluten Free Penne, manual for 4 minutes, but pasta wasn’t done so cooked for additional 2 minutes. Used cubed, Cabot brand LF/GF, cheddar cheese. Delicious salad that gets better the longer it sits! Next time I’ll make just a little extra dressing to add in. Thanks for the recipe!
Really nice and simple salad that filled my belly
Quite tasty. Will definitely make again. I served the avocado separately since it breaks down quickly.
Delicious hit! I added some romaine lettuce to make it for a luncheon!
This turned out great! I made it a 2nd time with ham and Mozzarella instead of chicken and muenster and liked it even better.
Very tasty
Our family has this dish on a regular basis and loves it every time. I pan-fry frozen, diced chicken breast to make the preparation fast and easy. I've made it with and without adding oregano, and both ways it's delicious.
Easy to make and realy delicious.
Made this over Labor day Weekend. It was a hit. The only changes I made was using mini pasta bow ties and leaving out the bacon and cheese (one of my guests doesn't like cheese and I didn't have bacon) I also added about 3/4 up of diced zucchini. This would make a wonderful lunch all on its own.
This is so good, my family asked me to make it twice this week.
It was delicious!! I did not make any changes
It tasted great and would have been wonderful but there was to much liquid! Made the pasta soggy and greasy!
I must say this recipe is Greatness!! The only change I made was to increase the Italian dressing and Mayo by a couple of tablespoons of each. Since I cooked a 12oz box of Rotini noodles and used a 1/2 of a rotessorie chicken. You cant go wrong with this one.
I left out peppers, celery and bacon (didn't have bacon handy). I added some ripe olives. It is basically a good salad, but I would add more flavor next time such as onion powder and maybe some herbs
This is quick and easy! It can also be served hot or cold for a one dish wonder meal!
Added green onions and Monterey Jack cheese
I had some leftover chicken I wanted to use and this fit the bill perfectly for a hot summer night. I used the whole pound of bacon and probably about a cup more chicken than was called for. I also didn't have muenster, so I used colby jack instead. The whole family liked it, and I'll save this to make again. I also thought this would be a perfect salad to take to a potluck.
Excellent! I didn't change a thing and my kids loved it and took second helpings. I will be making it again and will take to potlucks, too. Thanks!
This is a HUGE HIT!! My family requests this at every gathering.
I have been wanting to make this recipe for awhile and finally did and it was so good! It did take a bit of time to put together. So making a big batch to eat over a couple of days is ideal. I did add in some chopped onion, a dash of garlic powder, and some parsley. For the dressing, I used half italian dressing and half of a bacon cheddar ranch dressing to make it creamier. When I think of a chicken club, I like it to be nice and creamy. So I did need to add in a little sour cream. The recipe is delicious as written with the italian dressing. But next time I will probably just add less than half of the italian dressing and add in more mayo/sour cream/ranch combo to get the creaminess that I am looking for, just my personal preference. I also used shredded cheddar cheese since I didn't have any to cube up. This was a delicious recipe as written and I will just make a couple of tweaks next time to make it perfect for us. Thank you for the recipe!
Awesome! The prep work is worth it! Just the right ratio of all the ingredients. Feel free to use low fat mayo and Italian dressing. This is a good make-ahead recipe, although the avocado does turn brown after a while. Still tastes great.
Delicious. I'll be making this again for sure. After frying the bacon, I tipped out some of the bacon grease, then briefly heated the cut up chicken in the pan to get as much of the bacon flavour as possible. Some reviewers have suggested cutting the dressing but I highly recommend that you make up the full amount. Pasta soaks up all moisture and if the salad is not eaten immediately, you could end up with dry salad. Thank you to the recipe poster.
Excellent recipe for left over chicken or rotisserie chicken. I actually made a homemade creamy Italian dressing since I don't use bottled dressing so I added salt and pepper to the recipe.
absolutely delicious! great as a meal on a hot summer day!
