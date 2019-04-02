California Club Chicken Wraps

I work in a corporate office, and our cafe has a wrap station every Friday. I got hooked on the California club chicken wraps so I watched closely and finally made my own version at home. They are so delicious!

Recipe by BethAnne923

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 min
total:
16 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

2
Chipotle Mayonnaise:
Wraps:

Directions

  • Whisk mayonnaise, yogurt, and chipotle chiles together in a bowl.

  • Cook tortillas in the microwave until warm and pliable, about 30 seconds.

  • Spread 1 tablespoon chipotle mayonnaise down the center of each tortilla. Spread 1/2 of the lettuce, 1/2 of the Monterey Jack cheese, 1/2 of the avocado, 1/2 of the bacon, 1/2 of the red onion, 1/2 of the tomato, and 1/2 of the chicken, respectively, in the center of each tortilla. Fold opposing edges of tortilla to overlap the filling. Roll 1 of the opposing edges around the filling into a wrap.

Tips

If desired, place wrap in a panini maker for 1 to 2 minutes, or until wrap has grill marks and cheese is slightly melted.

Try with chipotle ranch sauce. Substitute 1/2 cup ranch dressing for mayonnaise to make chipotle ranch sauce.

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the chipotle mayonnaise ingredients. The actual amount of mayonnaise consumed will vary.

1462 calories; protein 65g; carbohydrates 83.1g; fat 99g; cholesterol 173.1mg; sodium 1776mg. Full Nutrition
