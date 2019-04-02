California Club Chicken Wraps

Recipe Group: Great flavor! I used Miracle Whip with olive oil in the dressing, half and half with the ranch submitter suggested. I blended it up about an hour before dinner time and let it chill in the fridge. Used green onions from the garden (don't like raw red onions), and used the cherry tomatoes that were on sale; overall used less of all the fillings so I could roll the darn things up. Ended up using only 1 chicken breast :) DBF loved it and wanted another one (til I told him he'd have to fry more bacon). It is wicked cold (snowing) here, so I heated them in a skillet with some coconut oil cooking spray. The only negative to this recipe is the amount of dressing; I should have made only half and still would have lots left over. Will be good on a sandwich! Thanks for a lovely recipe!