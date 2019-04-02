I work in a corporate office, and our cafe has a wrap station every Friday. I got hooked on the California club chicken wraps so I watched closely and finally made my own version at home. They are so delicious!
All I can say is YUM! This is not your average chicken wrap...it's definitely taken up a notch and has a great smoky flavor from the bacon that perfectly compliments the creamy avocado and has a nice kick from the chipolte mayo! I used Hellman's light mayo along with fat free greek yogurt. There was a lot of "dressing" left over, but that's OK. Next time I might try the ranch dressing option. I used flour tortillas and left out the onion altogether. These were absolutely delicious and a great way to use up some leftover grilled chicken. Perfect for a quick and easy weeknight meal served with a side of kettle cooked chips and dill pickles! Thanks for a great recipe!
Made this for Recipe Group...LOVED IT! I totally forgot to add the tomatoes (oops), but it was still delicious! Also, I used some spinach that needed used up instead of the lettuce and used the submitter's suggestion of making the chipotle ranch sauce instead of the mayo, b/c I thought it would taste better once it was heated. After I put the wrap together, I sprayed it w/ cooking spray and put it in a hot pan to brown/crisp up the tortilla and warm the inside....soooo good! I made this for myself for lunch today, but I will be making them for dinner for the family very soon! Thanks for sharing. :)
Recipe Group Selection: 26, April, 2014 ~ Great selection this week! This is a very filling wrap and delicious. I had leftover roasted chicken from earlier this week, that worked great in this wrap. I'm glad I read the review about there being too much of the mayo dressing. I made 2 large wraps, but I cut the dressing to half the amount and I still had about 2 heaping tablespoons left over. I did pan brown them so they would be warm. I realized as I was getting ready to photograph that I forgot the avocado. Not a problem, I just sliced it and we added it as we ate it. Great recipe, BethAnne923. It will make a nice, quick summer meal.
Made this for Recipe Group. We liked it, of course I always end up making it bigger than it should be! I thought the dressing needed some more seasoning, maybe a little salt and sugar. I am not used to plain yogurt. Combined with the rest of the ingredients it was ok though. Bacon gives this a nice added bonus. Fat and sodium content on this is out of sight however. I probably won't make it again because of that, hubby is on a diet! Thanks for the recipe.
I made this for the recipe group 4/28/2014. I was kind of apprehensive since avacado is one of those things I did not like and only recently have learned to like in some things. This made a nice large wrap, very generous supper for me. I really liked the mixture of flavors in this. I would omit the avacado next time because of personal preference. I will make again, perhaps slice into 4 pieces, spear with a toothpick and serve to ladies. Very good recipe!
There was no way I could get the filling to fit on 2 wraps. It was a challenge even at 4. I know I've seen 14" or 16" wraps in the deli section at some of the higher end grocery stores and I'm guessing that is the size required for this recipe. Great recipe!
I made these about two weeks ago I must admit, from the reviews, I prepped enough for two days. I'm glad I did! We absolutely loved them. The only change I made was to purchase prepared chipotle mayonnaise. No regrets there. Thanks, BethAnne923 for posting this delicious recipe. 5 Gold stars. By the way, I'm making them today!
Made these for supper last night. My husband and I both loved the wraps. I did use feta and spinach instead of lettuce and Monterrey Jack. I placed the tortilla shells in a hot non stick frying pan (nothing in the pan) for a minute on each side and the wraps browned nicely.
Recipe Group: Great flavor! I used Miracle Whip with olive oil in the dressing, half and half with the ranch submitter suggested. I blended it up about an hour before dinner time and let it chill in the fridge. Used green onions from the garden (don't like raw red onions), and used the cherry tomatoes that were on sale; overall used less of all the fillings so I could roll the darn things up. Ended up using only 1 chicken breast :) DBF loved it and wanted another one (til I told him he'd have to fry more bacon). It is wicked cold (snowing) here, so I heated them in a skillet with some coconut oil cooking spray. The only negative to this recipe is the amount of dressing; I should have made only half and still would have lots left over. Will be good on a sandwich! Thanks for a lovely recipe!
Made this for recipe group 26, April 2014. I opted to take the submitter's suggestion and sub out the mayo and used ranch dressing. It didn't work so well in the panini press. It was too runny. Still tasted good. thanks BethAnne923
iA nice change from the normal chicken wrap... and I must say what a great review by one individual - "I did not care for this recipe"...Totally brilliant, leaves one wondering if it was the taste, time or energy required to make it.
These were fantastic! I didn't have an avocado so I made homemade salsa and used burrito shells and fresh spinach instead of lettuce. My eldest daughter didn't care for the mayo-yogurt mixture but my fiance and I liked it. I used ceasar salad dressing on hers. This is going to be a regular lunch or snack at our house with left over chicken.
This was GREAT, thank you for a "sunshine" wrap to have with soup on a cold Ohio winter day! Next time, I'll test my purple onion first. I love onion, but the one I had was so strong we picked it off. Loved the chipolte ranch yogurt sauce.
It was amazing but I honestly think you didn’t need the chicken. I tried it once with chicken and once with no chicken and the wrap tasted better with no chicken to me but other than that it was great. And the sauce made for the wrap can be used for other meat dishes or just to dip your fries!
So good! I used spinach flatbread, so I had to hold it together with a toothpick, as it wasn't large enough to really roll. I used scallions instead of the red onion, as that's what I had, and some leftover guacamole in place of the avocado. My husband called me from work to tell me how good that sandwich that I packed in his lunch today was! Now THAT'S a compliment!
Definitely will make it again! My family and I completely loved it! We changed a few ingredients, the chicken to turkey, and we also took out the tomato and the chipolte mayo. This left us with a delicious wrap that we'll be making VERY often.
I only mixed this up by putting the chicken in the chipotle mayo mix, I followed everything else pretty closely. If I had any complaints it'd be that this makes a lot of food and I don't see how you could make this and have two wraps. I had four out of what I made. Really good, but more than likely not so great for you. I'm making these again for sure.
Put these together quickly but reduced the Adobo Chilies by 1/2 and they were all gone and asking for more . Big hit!
Made this for Recipe Group. This is a great recipe, although I did change a few things to accommodate what I had on hand. First, I used seasoned, grilled chicken for the cooked chicken which added a ton of flavor. I had to use Miracle Whip in place of the mayo and reduced fat sour cream in place of the yogurt, but the dressing made this way was really good! I cut the dressing amount in half and still had a lot left over. I will cut it down to 1/4 next time. Also, this recipe yielded us four very good sized wraps, in lieu of the two servings noted in the recipe. Nonetheless, this is a keeper recipe in our household! Thanks for sharing, BethAnne923!
I loved the recipe. I basically followed it exactly as written. I omitted the avocado, used mild shredded cheeses, and French vanilla yogurt. I could not find the plain yogurt. It still turned out delicious. My picky 9 year old even liked it. Will definitely make again.
Something a little different for lunch, but nothing special and no different than a club sandwich. I followed the recipe exactly and felt the sauce lacked a depth of flavor even though I let it sit for several hours before using. I would not make this again.
Have to say this was delicious! Definitely will make it again. All my boys loved this wrap. Made exactly as the recipe stated. Loved the sauce as is. Will try the chipotle ranch sauce next time as they mentioned it was good.
5 stars with some changes.First,i just used ranch and put in a little chipotle chilli pepper from McCormick.I used lettece shreds to make it easier and only 1 red onion for a family of 5(personal taste) also instead of reg chicken i used two rotisserie chicken(bbq flavor) turned out great!!! and just a word of warning i think the serving sizes are off..i used the recipe for 6 for my family and we have soooo much left over!!
