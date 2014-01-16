Spicy Chili-Cheese Dip

Rating: 2 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
Great for parties!

By rartuin270

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine refried beans, chili, cream cheese, and green chile peppers in the bowl of a stand mixer; mix well. Pour bean mixture into a 9-inch square baking dish and top with Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until dip is bubbling and cheese is melted, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 42.3mg; sodium 629.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

