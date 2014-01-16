Spicy Chili-Cheese Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 214.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.9g 20 %
carbohydrates: 16.9g 5 %
dietary fiber: 5.6g 23 %
sugars: 1g
fat: 12.5g 19 %
saturated fat: 7.3g 36 %
cholesterol: 42.3mg 14 %
vitamin a iu: 530.9IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 2.4mg 18 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 11 %
vitamin c: 11.4mg 19 %
folate: 21.3mcg 5 %
calcium: 126.1mg 13 %
iron: 2.8mg 15 %
magnesium: 45.5mg 16 %
potassium: 376mg 11 %
sodium: 629.2mg 25 %
calories from fat: 112.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
