Mormon Muffins

This is how we make bran muffins in Utah. Make this the night before and all you will need to do is scoop and bake. I added spices to the original recipe.

Recipe by Elaine

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen muffins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine boiling water and baking soda together in a large bowl. Let cool slightly.

  • Stir flour, buttermilk, bran cereal, bran flakes, walnuts, sugar, oil, butter, eggs, cinnamon, salt, ginger, and nutmeg into water-baking soda mixture until just combined. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate muffin batter for at least 8 hours or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease 60 muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.

  • Pour batter into prepared muffin cups 1/2 full.

  • Bake muffins in the preheated oven until the tops spring back when lightly pressed, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can switch out the spices, I added what our family likes. You can add fresh berries, or chopped apples are yummy as well. This makes a large batch that allows you to bake a small batch for 3 to 4 days.

You can split this recipe no problem.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 198.1mg. Full Nutrition
