Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can switch out the spices, I added what our family likes. You can add fresh berries, or chopped apples are yummy as well. This makes a large batch that allows you to bake a small batch for 3 to 4 days.
You can split this recipe no problem.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 198.1mg. Full Nutrition
These muffins are delicious Have been making them since the late 70's. I was given the recipe by a doctor in the state of Washington so don't agree with the title Mormon Muffins. None the less they are yummy and great source of fiber. I even bake the whole recipe sometimes then freeze them. They freeze well. I don't put nuts in mine as don't care for nuts in my baked goods. I also add some vanilla to mine
I love this recipe! I double the spices, add vanilla and have added blueberries, blackberries, carrots, zucchini, pineapple tidbits, huckleberries, strawberries. A wonderful, healthy base recipe that is always wonderful!
Have been making a similar recipe without the flakes since the 70's also. At that time we were told you could refrigerate the recipe for up to six weeks. Think the acidic buttermilk keeps it fresh even with eggs in the batter. These days I try and use it up in four weeks. Never had a problem with food safety with fresh eggs. Don't put fruit dried or fresh in batter until baking.
