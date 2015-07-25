Sriracha Chicken with Scallions

Rating: 4.65 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I have adapted this recipe from a buffalo wing recipe. I was looking for something to cook with chicken, scallions, and Sriracha sauce with an Asian flavor. After about a year of tinkering, this is what I came up with. It can be tweaked to accommodate personal taste on spiciness. Level of heat is akin to hot wings, maybe a step hotter. Everything in this recipe can be changed to suit personal tastes. Serve with steamed rice and any other side dishes you wish. This is how I like to make it for my desired level of spicy. I would love any feedback and information on adaptations that have worked. Thanks!

By Chas

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Coat the bottom of a skillet with vegetable oil and place over medium heat. Saute chicken in the hot oil until no longer pink in the center, 5 to 10 minutes. Add rice vinegar, soy sauce, mustard, chile oil, and Sriracha sauce, adding in exact order and waiting 1 minute between each addition for ingredient to layer.

  • Melt butter, stirring occasionally, into the chicken mixture creating a sauce, 2 to 3 minutes; lower heat to medium-low. Add green onions and cook until slightly wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If you want to dial up or down the spice, you'll want to focus on the chile oil and the Sriracha sauce. The chile oil is usually the culprit in making it hot and burn in an unpleasant way.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 29g; cholesterol 104.9mg; sodium 2196.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful positive review

Chas
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2014
I can't edit the recipe but Spicy Mustard means Chinese Hot Mustard not the spicy mustard for hot dogs and sandwiches. I apologize for the confusion. You can add any other veg to the recipe! I never have but I know others who have and love it. Thanks for trying this recipe. I like hearing how it worked for other people and also what modifications you liked! Thanks Chas Read More
Helpful
(4)
Chas
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2014
I can't edit the recipe but Spicy Mustard means Chinese Hot Mustard not the spicy mustard for hot dogs and sandwiches. I apologize for the confusion. You can add any other veg to the recipe! I never have but I know others who have and love it. Thanks for trying this recipe. I like hearing how it worked for other people and also what modifications you liked! Thanks Chas Read More
Helpful
(4)
Robin Schepper Sherman
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2019
I did an ingredient search on scallions and this recipe came up. It is absolutely delicious! I didn't change a thing. It's my go to receipe for a easy and different way to prepare chicken breasts. Thank you for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(2)
karin
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2014
Delicious chicken recipe that can be adapted to be healthier. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I used 1/4 cup butter and chili sesame oil (instead of chili oil) and the flavor worked nicely. I used 1.5 bunches green onions and there were plenty. If I were serving this over rice I would double the sauce ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(2)
OnOnRU
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2017
Wow was this good! And I actually hardly changed anything (rare because I'm usually out of stuff and riff everything else). True to my style I planned to adapt on the fly. Turns out I had everything but green onions. I did want to ensure a more liquid mixture as I wanted to serve this over rice so I doubled everything but the chicken butter and Sriracha. The butter and chicken I left as called for and the Sriracha I went with a compromise of 3/4 cup. Recipes with mustard I find tricky especially spicy recipes as powdered mustard is a perfectly viable and delicious ingredient. For this recipe I split the difference and used half of each (powdered and brown spicy pre-made). As I said I didn't have green onions on hand but I did have some zucchini that needed to be used up so grated that and added it the end. I think onions would be a perfect addition but the recipe does lend itself to adaptation and addition but I'll definitely make the effort to add green onions in the future. Spicy and Delicious would be my subject line for this recipe. Fantastic and I will make again. No complaints about a lack of vegetable as the recipe lends itself to adding something in at the end or on the side. As a side note Sriracha has never caught my fancy as the craze swept the nation but then I tried a brand called "The Fix" and now I'm a believer and that is what I used for this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Laura Renauld
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2018
This was delicious and different from my regular fare. I toned down the spice by eliminating the chile oil and reducing the Sriracha sauce by half. I also halved the butter. Dijon was my spicy mustard of choice. Even with these changes, it was quite spicy. I thought it was perfect. The rest of the family preferred the chicken I set aside after adding the mustard (i.e. No Sriracha). That was also delicious and barely spicy. I'll make that next time for the majority and just add the Sriracha to my serving. Thanks for a great recipe, Chas! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sara
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2015
Great Recipe! Quick and Easy! Perfect Spice! Read More
Helpful
(1)
drewst32
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2014
Just spicy enough! Very good. Read More
qtprincess90
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2014
We really liked the spice and flavor but wish there was a vegetable in it like snow peas or something. Read More
bethdawn86
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2018
I used 1/3 Sirarcha sauce and used water to complete the remaining 1/2 cup called for and it was still very hot. Used 4 tablespoons of soy sauce and substituted Chile oil with Sambel Oelek fresh Chili Paste. It was delicious. Read More
