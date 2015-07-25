Sriracha Chicken with Scallions

Rating: 5 stars

Wow was this good! And I actually hardly changed anything (rare because I'm usually out of stuff and riff everything else). True to my style I planned to adapt on the fly. Turns out I had everything but green onions. I did want to ensure a more liquid mixture as I wanted to serve this over rice so I doubled everything but the chicken butter and Sriracha. The butter and chicken I left as called for and the Sriracha I went with a compromise of 3/4 cup. Recipes with mustard I find tricky especially spicy recipes as powdered mustard is a perfectly viable and delicious ingredient. For this recipe I split the difference and used half of each (powdered and brown spicy pre-made). As I said I didn't have green onions on hand but I did have some zucchini that needed to be used up so grated that and added it the end. I think onions would be a perfect addition but the recipe does lend itself to adaptation and addition but I'll definitely make the effort to add green onions in the future. Spicy and Delicious would be my subject line for this recipe. Fantastic and I will make again. No complaints about a lack of vegetable as the recipe lends itself to adding something in at the end or on the side. As a side note Sriracha has never caught my fancy as the craze swept the nation but then I tried a brand called "The Fix" and now I'm a believer and that is what I used for this recipe.