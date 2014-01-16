Sriracha Cocktail Sauce

1 of 7

Rating: 5 stars We loved this! I did use prepared horseradish and only 2 Tablespoons of sriracha sauce. It didn't seen real hot at first but after sitting in the fridge it really kicked up the heat so I would stick with 2 Tbsps. in thew future. We really enjoyed this on our fish sandwiches tonight and I can't wait to try it w/ fried shrimp...a keeper YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars This was a decent sauce. I'm not a big fan of Sriracha sauce (all the craze these days) so I thought the garlic from it didn't fit too well here. On the other hand this was the first time I'd ever bought a fresh horseradish root so I liked peeling and grating some of it for this recipe. I made this exactly as written and consumed it all in a few days (dipping lots and lots of 51-60 count shrimp into it). I probably would've liked this better if it was hotter (e.g. more horseradish). Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Love it

Rating: 5 stars i have made this recipe several times now. I use the prepared horse radish instead. I always get raves about how good it is with shrimp and fish.

Rating: 5 stars This is a great cocktail sauce. Tastes great and very easy to make.