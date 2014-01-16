Sriracha Cocktail Sauce

Rating: 4.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A spicy, flavorful cocktail sauce.

By ScottPitner

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix ketchup, chile sauce, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, and lime juice together in a bowl; refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
36 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 600.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2014
We loved this! I did use prepared horseradish and only 2 Tablespoons of sriracha sauce. It didn't seen real hot at first but after sitting in the fridge it really kicked up the heat so I would stick with 2 Tbsps. in thew future. We really enjoyed this on our fish sandwiches tonight and I can't wait to try it w/ fried shrimp...a keeper YUM! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
NMChef1
Rating: 4 stars
02/27/2014
This was a decent sauce. I'm not a big fan of Sriracha sauce (all the craze these days) so I thought the garlic from it didn't fit too well here. On the other hand this was the first time I'd ever bought a fresh horseradish root so I liked peeling and grating some of it for this recipe. I made this exactly as written and consumed it all in a few days (dipping lots and lots of 51-60 count shrimp into it). I probably would've liked this better if it was hotter (e.g. more horseradish). Read More
Helpful
(1)
John Padula
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2017
Love it Read More
roundknob
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2019
i have made this recipe several times now. I use the prepared horse radish instead. I always get raves about how good it is with shrimp and fish. Read More
Sue Struck
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2019
This is a great cocktail sauce. Tastes great and very easy to make. Read More
Mantecca
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2019
Very well received with shrimp cocktail. Will definitely make again. Did use no sugar added catsup to lower the carbs. Thanks for this recipe. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022