Japchae
This is one of my favorite Korean recipes. It's authentic, healthy, and absolutely delicious.
This is one of my favorite Korean recipes. It's authentic, healthy, and absolutely delicious.
I used sukiyaki-style cut sirloin and bok choy (instead of spinach). I also used a thinner kind of glass noodles than the Korean dang nyun, because these were the ingredients I had on hand. I also used a special soy sauce that had mirin in it. I simplified the steps 3 to 6 by sauteeing the ingredients in the wok, in this order: onions, then beef, then as the beef cooked, julienned carrots, then bok choy (which I had blanched, not boiled). I poured all the sauce in Step 1 onto the noodles, and tossed it to coat evenly. I didn't mix in the veggies and beef, but used them instead as topping. It was delicious! And it tasted so much like the Chap Chae at a favorite restaurant. But I am adding dang nyun to my shopping list, because I plan to cook this again soon!Read More
I'm not sure if I just followed the directions wrong or what, but wow. I couldn't eat it.Read More
I used sukiyaki-style cut sirloin and bok choy (instead of spinach). I also used a thinner kind of glass noodles than the Korean dang nyun, because these were the ingredients I had on hand. I also used a special soy sauce that had mirin in it. I simplified the steps 3 to 6 by sauteeing the ingredients in the wok, in this order: onions, then beef, then as the beef cooked, julienned carrots, then bok choy (which I had blanched, not boiled). I poured all the sauce in Step 1 onto the noodles, and tossed it to coat evenly. I didn't mix in the veggies and beef, but used them instead as topping. It was delicious! And it tasted so much like the Chap Chae at a favorite restaurant. But I am adding dang nyun to my shopping list, because I plan to cook this again soon!
Awesome but I would make more sauce to soak the noodles. Otherwise- yumminess
I used chicken because that's what I had, and had to leave out the onions because I forgot to buy them, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. The Japchae was delicious, but seemed to be lacking something as the flavor was very subtle. (Most likely due to missing onions though, as that's a strong flavor profile, so I'm not holding that against this recipe). I will definitely make it again, likely a beef and a pork variety.
OMG, wishing I could give this one six stars! It was JUST as I remember from my trip to Korea! I did double the sauce and cook the onions/mushrooms/carrots together, as suggested by others, but otherwise I made it as described.
I make the recipe but I make 3x the amount of sauce. Takes me back home. I take this recipe to a Korean church for potluck every so often and always get a thumbs up.
Doubled ingredients for sauce. And added more veggies.
Delicious! I did shiitake mushrooms and I added more sauce!!! Yum!!!
Added sesame oil to the sauce mix, used only 3 table spoons of soy sauce, used about 1 tbps of brown sugar. I didn’t taste a difference in the noodles after putting them
My family Loved this recipe. I replaced the sweet potato noodles with thin spaghetti noodles and didn't add the sesame oil and it was good.
OMG IT WAS SO GOOD
I'm not sure if I just followed the directions wrong or what, but wow. I couldn't eat it.
I added additional vegetables and used spaghetti squash instead of the potato noodles. Also used the sauce to carmelize a vegetarian plant based meat product.
Subbed chicken for beef, used veggies I had on hand (onion, bell pepper, shiitake mushrooms, cabbage, spinach, carrots) and topped with pickled ginger...Also decreased the sugar by 1 tbsp...delicious and better than take-out!
I've never had Japchae before, so I've no basis for comparison, but this was absolutely amazing. Didn't have some of the ingredients and it still turned out intensely flavourful. Delicious.
I made this last night, and my 15 year old daughter said "It is the bomb. It's the best meal you've ever made."
Had to use vermicelli (clear rice noodles) as it's all I had, omitted the beef as we wanted a side dish to our asian pork roast, and didn't boil the spinach as I used the baby spinach and it just wilted nicely when added to the other vegetables toward the end of cooking. Also used shiitake mushrooms which gave it a nice authentic asian taste. Really delicious!
Very good! I used mostly peanut oil as I ran out of sesame oil. It tastes great.
Made this with my teen daughter for first time. I omitted the chili paste because of a food allergy, and served over jasmine rice instead. We could not find the sweet potato noodles in the markets here. It was very good and was easy and quick to prepare. We will make this again, and again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections