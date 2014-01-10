Johnsonville Strawberry and Apple Chicken Sausage Salad

Give your taste buds a sweet ride with this light, refreshing salad from Johnsonville. The salad brings together delicious strawberries, tart apples, feta cheese, walnuts and Johnsonville's Apple Chicken Sausage in a sweet and savory combo that's both a delicious and healthy way to enjoy your favorite sausages.

By From the Kitchen at Johnsonville Sausage

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a non-stick skillet, over medium heat, lightly brown sausage. Set aside. In a large salad bowl, combine salad greens, strawberries, apple, walnuts, cheese and sausage.

  • In a small bowl, combine vinegar, honey and oil. Pour over salad and toss. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 321.6mg. Full Nutrition
