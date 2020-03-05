Unstuffed Bell Peppers

Rating: 4.39 stars
57 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A classic family favorite deconstructed. My kids love stuffed green peppers, but don't like to eat the whole peppers, so I came up with this to make it more appealing to my picky eaters.

By Paul E Hamilton

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Break ground beef into pieces and add to skillet; cook and stir until about half of the beef is browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir red bell pepper, orange bell pepper, and green bell pepper into the beef; continue to cook and stir until the beef is entirely browned, about 5 minutes more. Drain and discard grease.

  • Mix tomato sauce and brown sugar together in a bowl; pour over the beef mixture. Stir rice into the beef mixture and stir; transfer to a 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese over the mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the cheese is bubbling, about 30 minutes. Cool dish 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
497 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 48.5g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 87mg; sodium 713.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (61)

Most helpful positive review

mamapeck
Rating: 4 stars
03/25/2014
Great base recipe! Would have given it 5 stars, but I added to the recipe. I omitted the orange bell pepper and added diced tomatoes and onions instead. I didn't have brown sugar so I used regular white sugar. I wanted a little more flavor, so I added chili powder and garlic powder. At 24 minutes the cheese was getting too brown, so I would only cook for 20 mins. Turned out awesome! Kids loved and husband told me to add to the rotation! Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

Learning2Cook
Rating: 2 stars
05/14/2020
Waaaayyyy too much sugar... and the meat dried up a bit. Not sure, but definitely needs LESS sugar (and I normally love sugar!) Read More
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Lindsey Doody
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2020
Made a few changes, and it was DELICIOUS! 1- Make sure you SALT YOUR RICE WATER. This recipe definitely needs more seasoning than listed. 2- Added onions cut in 1/2 in strips. I didn't want to add raw veggies straight to the oven, so I stir fried the onions and peppers (1/2 in cubes) until the onions were translucent with olive oil, salt, pepper, and two whole cloves of garlic (smashed to release flavor) 3- Used 2.5 cups of tomato sauce and only 1/4 cup of brown sugar. Seasoned with salt, pepper, parsley, and oregano. I simmered the sauce in a med. pot for 5-10 minutes to allow the seasoning to cook in. Then I heated my ground beef in the sauce (I brown and freeze ground beef in bulk). 4- Only cooked in the oven for about 20-25 minutes. This was such a good recipe. It reminded my roommates and I of home. Definitely a soul-food recipe. :) Read More
Helpful
(9)
Steph
Rating: 4 stars
06/16/2014
Good basic recipe. Easy to make. Definitely too much sugar. Thinking about adding onion, chili powder, and garlic powder next time to add some more flavor. Read More
Helpful
(6)
rmanns
Rating: 4 stars
02/08/2015
Most of my picky eaters liked it. Husband wants it added into regular rotation. I did as others and added onions, garlic, diced tomatoes, and salt or it would have been too bland. Buy great starter, I didnt really measure the sugar, I doubt I had a full 1/2 cup. But it was good with the sugar and a little more wouldnt have ruined it. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Terri
Rating: 4 stars
04/16/2016
Used it as a basic recipe & tweeked it by frying onion, garlic & Hamburg in olive oil. Then added tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, fresh basil, bay leaves, oregano & only used 2 tbs. white sugar. Reduced the rice to 1cup & added a little shredded cheese to the beef mixture. Precooked chunky sliced green peppers (only used green) in 3 tbs. water in bottom of baking dish. Poured meat mixture over peppers & sprinkle more shredded cheese over top. My husband said it was great & wanted me to keep this recipe in favorites.....Easier than making stuffed peppers & my sister didn't precook the peppers & loved it that way too. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Sarah Stier
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2017
I added a can of fire roasted diced tomatoes to this for extra flavor and texture. Super easy to make and very yummy! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Gina Burdick
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2014
My husband and I loved it so much we went back for seconds! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Janice Baum
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2020
Really good base. But, I also added chopped onions to chopped green peppers. Then, I added a can of diced tomatoes with chilies. I used the brown sugar blend with stevia, instead. I will make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kacey2767
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2019
I made this pretty much as is except added 1/2 an onion and used only 1/4 c brown sugar. My family loved it!!! Will definitely be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
