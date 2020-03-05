Unstuffed Bell Peppers

Great base recipe! Would have given it 5 stars, but I added to the recipe. I omitted the orange bell pepper and added diced tomatoes and onions instead. I didn't have brown sugar so I used regular white sugar. I wanted a little more flavor, so I added chili powder and garlic powder. At 24 minutes the cheese was getting too brown, so I would only cook for 20 mins. Turned out awesome! Kids loved and husband told me to add to the rotation!
Made a few changes, and it was DELICIOUS! 1- Make sure you SALT YOUR RICE WATER. This recipe definitely needs more seasoning than listed. 2- Added onions cut in 1/2 in strips. I didn't want to add raw veggies straight to the oven, so I stir fried the onions and peppers (1/2 in cubes) until the onions were translucent with olive oil, salt, pepper, and two whole cloves of garlic (smashed to release flavor) 3- Used 2.5 cups of tomato sauce and only 1/4 cup of brown sugar. Seasoned with salt, pepper, parsley, and oregano. I simmered the sauce in a med. pot for 5-10 minutes to allow the seasoning to cook in. Then I heated my ground beef in the sauce (I brown and freeze ground beef in bulk). 4- Only cooked in the oven for about 20-25 minutes. This was such a good recipe. It reminded my roommates and I of home. Definitely a soul-food recipe. :)
Good basic recipe. Easy to make. Definitely too much sugar. Thinking about adding onion, chili powder, and garlic powder next time to add some more flavor.
Most of my picky eaters liked it. Husband wants it added into regular rotation. I did as others and added onions, garlic, diced tomatoes, and salt or it would have been too bland. Buy great starter, I didnt really measure the sugar, I doubt I had a full 1/2 cup. But it was good with the sugar and a little more wouldnt have ruined it.
Used it as a basic recipe & tweeked it by frying onion, garlic & Hamburg in olive oil. Then added tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, fresh basil, bay leaves, oregano & only used 2 tbs. white sugar. Reduced the rice to 1cup & added a little shredded cheese to the beef mixture. Precooked chunky sliced green peppers (only used green) in 3 tbs. water in bottom of baking dish. Poured meat mixture over peppers & sprinkle more shredded cheese over top. My husband said it was great & wanted me to keep this recipe in favorites.....Easier than making stuffed peppers & my sister didn't precook the peppers & loved it that way too.
I added a can of fire roasted diced tomatoes to this for extra flavor and texture. Super easy to make and very yummy!
My husband and I loved it so much we went back for seconds!
Really good base. But, I also added chopped onions to chopped green peppers. Then, I added a can of diced tomatoes with chilies. I used the brown sugar blend with stevia, instead. I will make again.
I made this pretty much as is except added 1/2 an onion and used only 1/4 c brown sugar. My family loved it!!! Will definitely be making this again.
Waaaayyyy too much sugar... and the meat dried up a bit. Not sure, but definitely needs LESS sugar (and I normally love sugar!)