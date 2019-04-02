Spicy Unstuffed Cabbage

This ground sausage and cabbage dish is a huge hit at potluck suppers. You can adjust the spiciness to your own palate. I also think it just gets better the next day!

Recipe by Valerie Kasper

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage and beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 7 to 10 minutes; drain and discard grease.

  • Stir diced tomatoes, onion, tomato paste, vinegar, chili powder, salt, and red pepper flakes into sausage mixture. Fold in cabbage. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 67.7mg; sodium 889.7mg. Full Nutrition
