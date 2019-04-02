Spicy Unstuffed Cabbage
This ground sausage and cabbage dish is a huge hit at potluck suppers. You can adjust the spiciness to your own palate. I also think it just gets better the next day!
This ground sausage and cabbage dish is a huge hit at potluck suppers. You can adjust the spiciness to your own palate. I also think it just gets better the next day!
Spicy Unstuffed Cabbage Haiku: "Halved the recipe, used all ground beef, no sausage. This sure makes alot!" So the submitter of the recipe is right; even in half, this makes a ton! As it resembled a cabbage roll's guts, I made rice alongside it for serving, but found that the leftovers the next day that had been mixed up w/ the rice, were far superior. Wasn't too thrilled w/ the heavy vinegar taste, and felt that it could've benefited from the addition of minced garlic, so when I make this again (which I will as we really did like it alot), I would serve it mixed w/, instead of on top of, rice, reduce the vinegar, and add garlic, and probably make a full batch, as I imagine extras would freeze nicely for a reheated casserole later on.Read More
I cut this recipe in half because it was just for two. Still we had a lot of leftovers! I used regular pork sausage not spicy,and apple cider vinegar,chopped garlic, and diced up fresh tomatoes instead of canned,with no tomato paste. I also added slices of smoked white Chedder cheese that I needed to use up. By adding cheese, it tasted like my mother's stuffed cabbage rolls,( at least somewhat). My husband said it was okay,but not great. I may,or may not make it again,at least I am trying new ways to cook cabbage,and I had to try this version.Read More
Spicy Unstuffed Cabbage Haiku: "Halved the recipe, used all ground beef, no sausage. This sure makes alot!" So the submitter of the recipe is right; even in half, this makes a ton! As it resembled a cabbage roll's guts, I made rice alongside it for serving, but found that the leftovers the next day that had been mixed up w/ the rice, were far superior. Wasn't too thrilled w/ the heavy vinegar taste, and felt that it could've benefited from the addition of minced garlic, so when I make this again (which I will as we really did like it alot), I would serve it mixed w/, instead of on top of, rice, reduce the vinegar, and add garlic, and probably make a full batch, as I imagine extras would freeze nicely for a reheated casserole later on.
**EDIT** When I posted this recipe I didn't realize that I had left out to transfer the cooked and drained meat to a Dutch oven or a large soup pot. You can even use a crockpot if you desire. The amount of spice you add is all up to your personal taste.
This was delicious. Even the kids liked it. I sliced the cabbage so it was long and thin and told them it was sort of like spaghetti.
I'm rating the recipe 5 stars not because it's the *best* recipe in the world, but because it's one of the best recipes for 'unstuffed cabbage' that I've found. I did add a bit of brown sugar and added rice to the dish (increased the liquid to do so). I also added some oregano. As other reviewers mentioned, this definitely made a LOT. But I wanted (individual) meals to put into the freezer so this was perfect.
Freakin delicious! And I don't usually rate things on here, but I am too grateful for this recipe to pass it up. We skipped the sausage and went with the 1 lb beef alone. We used fresh tomato in place of canned 1:1, but otherwise kept true to the recipe and it was GREAT. Thanks!
This reminds me of my mom's "cabbage casserole" recipe that consisted of 1 head of cabbage , 1lb ground beef and 1 can of condensed tomato soup) only better!!! I grew up eating my mom's recipe and it was one of my "comfort foods" but my family didn't care for it so I tried this one. I halved the recipe like other reviewers suggested but kept the whole cabbage. I also used ground turkey only and added more salt and some ground pepper. It was delicious! (Sorry mom! This recipe is better!)
Loved this recipe. Selected this recipe primarily because my son is on a low carb diet. He raved about the wonderful flavors and textures. Made it as written using half venison and half spicy breakfast sausage with two large bags of store bought shredded coleslaw. Be sure to use your largest deepest fry pan because it makes a lot and takes some time to melt the cabbage down into the sauce. The result is well worth the effort though. A definite low carb keeper.
Loved this. I used crushed tomatoes and omitted the tomato paste, added 2 carrots, 2 celery stalks and 1/4 cup of Thai sweet chili sauce. Great low carb meal.
Thank you for sharing this! I loved this dish! This is going to be a favorite I'll make a couple times a month, and it's very hearty! I made quite a few changes because of the ingredients I had on hand and to increase the variety of veggies, which included the addition of 1 small leek, a large stalk of celery, about 1.5 cups sliced carrots, and about 1 cup diced apple added in the last 2.minutes of cooking. Also, to aide digestion, I added a couple tablespoons of fresh. finely minced ginger root. I sauted the mirepoix with the leek and ginger root about 10 minutes, over med-low flame with a tablespoon of olive oil and a few spoonfuls of water in the last few minutes, as needed. I only had a 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes, so I added a 1/2 cup of water. Also had to substitute white wine vinegar for plain. To make it a bit lighter, I only used 1/2 pound cooked sausage and about 4 oz. cooked ground beef. This was more than satisfying, and reduced cost and calories. To beef up the protein and fiber, I served it with steamed quinoa, and the flavor of the grain was the perfect compliment to the smoky, chili spices. Finally, I forgot about the tomato paste until after the dish was done, and so I added that at the end and only heated it through; this worked really well because it kept the bright, high notes of the tomato from mellowing through cooking which was surprisingly perfect. Shared some with friends who aren't big vegetable lovers, and they asked for seconds and skipped
I think its a great starting point, but in the end I had to make some changes to enhance the flavor. I did not have diced tomatoes or distilled vinegar, so I substituted with tomato sauce and apple cider vinegar. I also added 1 red pepper and did not use ground beef because I didn't think the recipe needed that much meat. The edit by the author to cook the dish in a dutch oven or in a pot on the stove is very important. My grocery store did not have a great variety of pork, but in retrospect if you have access to chorizo it might add to the flavor. I also supplemented the flavor by adding two bay leaves, about 3 teaspoons of ground sweet basil, and a small handful of cheddar cheese before serving. It does make a lot, but I am anticipating the left overs.
This was really good. I made a half recipe, using only sausage, but it was Italian sausage. I recommend using a regular sausage. I also think I would like a little more cabbage in it next time, but I'll probably have to adjust the liquid if I do that. I am one of those people who prefers veggies to meat, though, so it's probably just me. Smells amazing while cooking, and I think if I make those adjustments, I'll love it!
Loved it. No changes made. nowadays always looking for easy and tasty.
This was really good. I made a half recipe, using only sausage, but it was Italian sausage. I recommend using a regular sausage. I also think I would like a little more cabbage in it next time, but I'll probably have to adjust the liquid if I do that. I am one of those people who prefers veggies to meat, though, so it's probably just me. Smells amazing while cooking, and I think if I make those adjustments, I'll love it!
This is a very good recipe. I cut it it in half to make it. Will definitely make it again!
I selected this recipe because cabbage rolls are a tradition in our family and this seemed a quick version. It was delish! I was asked to put this on the "regulars" list ...I don't have one of those but I guess I do now and I guess that says a lot about this recipe! CHANGES: I didn't need a lot of food (only for 2) so I cut the protein and cabbage in half BUT left everything else the same EXCEPT I added an extra Tb of the vinegar. I was tempted to add garlic but realized that would change the character of the dish and would make it taste like some other dishes so I didn't and now I'm glad! Lastly, I DID cover the pan and just stirred every 10 min for 30 min. I served the dish with rice. I hope you enjoy as much as we did. Smiley face
This was very good! Made as directed.
I cut this recipe in half because it was just for two. Still we had a lot of leftovers! I used regular pork sausage not spicy,and apple cider vinegar,chopped garlic, and diced up fresh tomatoes instead of canned,with no tomato paste. I also added slices of smoked white Chedder cheese that I needed to use up. By adding cheese, it tasted like my mother's stuffed cabbage rolls,( at least somewhat). My husband said it was okay,but not great. I may,or may not make it again,at least I am trying new ways to cook cabbage,and I had to try this version.
Added some peppers to give it some color. Pretty good and easy to make. Will probably make it again.
Perfect meal for chilly fall or winter days! Just like cabbage rolls, without the work! After reading some reviews, I chose to add dill, Worcestershire, and cooked rice to the recipe (1 cup dry, 2 cups water). Yummy!
Wow...love this dish. I enjoy cabbage in food!
This recipe is a delicious blend of interesting flavors. My family loved it.
This is one of my family's favs. I do add some extra spices and 1/2 c uncooked long grain white rice. Yes it makes a BUNCH not sure how much is suppose to be in a serving, but it is way more than 8 servings for the whole dish.
This was very good. I followed the recipe for the most part, but used red cabbage because I didn't have any green. I cut the recipe in half to 5 cups of cabbage. It tasted even better the next day. I also added an additional 1/4 teaspoon salt for seasoning. This makes a very hearty meal and is very tasty.
Halved it as well. This recipe is HUGE. Am thinking of adding rice at some point in recipe to really emphasize the whole "golabki with much less work" feel
Delicious! Definitely a nice comfort dish. Followed directions and ingredients exactly. My only sub was mild pork sausage instead of spicy but still added red pepper flakes. Didn’t feel like shredding cabbage so purchased preshredded coleslaw bags which had carrots in it. Had to simmer 30 minutes. Served with full fat sour cream. Want to try it with ground turkey and turkey sausage next!
I made it exactly as the recipe calls out. I was a little skeptical about the chili powder, but the final result was fantastic! I chopped half a head of cabbage - the texture of the cabbage was a great alternative to noodles found in so many weeknight meals.
I made as directed. Delicious as is.
This is a KEEPER! Loved it. My only regret is that I only made half a batch. So many reviewer's said how much it makes and so they made a half a batch and said it still made "a lot." This is one time I wish I had not listened to the other reviews. I wish I would've made the whole batch. I made the recipe exactly as written. That said, I only had a can of stewed tomatoes. So I use them. Honestly, I think stewed tomatoes have more flavor than diced tomatoes anyway. I will 100% be making this recipe over and over and over again.
It was great ! Very flavorful! Did the recipe exactly as written .
Really good flavor profile. I used some sriracha instead of pepper flakes, and added a thin sliced apple for a hint of sweetness. Will definitely make again.
I would give five stars except for the vinegar. It was too much. Next time I will use much less or no vinegar at all. Otherwise this was an easy and delicious recipe.
I halved the recipe.
I only left out the spicy part because my husband can't eat spicy. It was fine without it, but I did add red pepper flakes back into my bowl. Will make again!
UPDATE........My review didn't go through with 5 stars.....I definitely give this 5 stars.
In light of circumstances I made a lot of modifications for what I still had in my pantry. Used my remaining pork sausage (about 0.5lbs), a tiny bit of ground beef, some ground up veggie sausage patties, a smaller can of diced tomatoes (about 15oz), 4 oz tomato paste, and about 8 cups of shredded cabbage. It was really good and very filling. It was great!
I didn’t make any changes to the recipe as making it for the first time. We loved it! Great taste and texture. Will add to our favourites for a quick and tasty low carb weeknight dinner. Thank you!
Added rice, otherwise great
We did not care for this at all. :(
Made it almost exactly as written. What a great dish! Thank you!
I needed to use up some miscellaneous packages of meat in my freezer: some hot Italian sausage, ground beef and pork. I added a couple of cloves of garlic, swapped out Worcestershire sauce for vinegar, used a hot Indian chili powder (& used less),. Also threw in some leftover cooked rice (about 2 cups). Wow! This was delicious - reminding me of those famous Lithuanian stuffed cabbages.
I added chicken breasts instead of ground beef.
I made this mostly to the recipe specs. I thought it would be somewhat like a Runza sandwich without the bread. It was not. My biggest complaint was how much cabbage was in it. This might have been an okay recipe if you used 1/4 to 1/2 head of cabbage, max.
I made this a few days ago and it was really good. I only did the ground beef and a can of crushed tomatoes instead of diced (my personal preference) I didn't adhere to what other people said about it making a lot and went ahead and made as is even for only the two of us. My husband had two good sized bowls plus I took some for my lunch the next day and still had leftovers. Tonight I added a small can of mexican style corn and kidney beans, also because it had thickened up some beef broth to thin it out. Served with some crusty homemade garlic bread. Yum!
Very tasty! Since I halved the recipe, I used sausage only and skipped the ground beef.
I switched out the sausage for chorizo and served it over rice. While the recipe wasn't bad, it wasn't great either. It seemed to be a bit underwhelming. I will be attempting again next week in case I cooked something incorrectly and will double the spices to see if it gives it the extra flavor I am looking for.
it was amazing. will make agian
This recipe was great, easy and quick to prepare. It was nice to use that ground venison in the freezer. It does make a huge quantity and leftovers are a tough sell so I added 4 cups of tomato juice, a can of chili beans, dark red kidney beans, more chili powder and viola - another new meal - chili-esque stew. "Don't ask, don't tell" works at our house. Thanks for the recipe - great timing.
To me, this was tasteless! I even tried adding garlic, worcestershire sauce, more red pepper flakes, but nothing really made it tasteful. I used shredded cabbage mix, and the whole dish ended up looking like it needed to either actually be stuffed into something or added on top of something...it just didn't seem like a main dish by itself.
I followed recipe for the most part. The only thing I added was two carrots because I needed to use them up. It made enough to fill an entire 6qt Dutch oven. I think next time, I’ll use half the amount of meat and I’ll probably exchange Tabasco sauce for vinegar and cayenne next time as well. Overall, still good and definitely an easy meal. Weeknight or weekend worthy.
It was really good and filling. We eat a high protein diet st my house so we used 3lbs 93% lean ground and 1lb hot sausage to get it higher protein. Then added a bit more broth to make more liquid.
Very good. I made it mostly as listed, but didn't have white distilled vinegar and used apple cider vinegar and added some garlic and oregano as others suggested. Will make this again.
it was a hit at my house - but this was better the next day, everyone agreed. Will add this to the rotation of regulars at large family meals
I love this recipe. I assist it three times now and everybody eats it all up. One thing I was curious about with all these recipe companies is that we do not have the opportunity to ask for specific recipes due to allergies. I cannot eat peanut butter I cannot eat see you soon any kind of shellfish any kind of fish. And I think that would be a good idea to add To our specifics. I was still use this apps that I have and I'm sure I will continue loving all the recipes that I eat
very good dish. I cut all ingredients in half .only change I used white balsamic vinegar (1tb spoon) and 1/5 tb brown sugar. I also added fresh chopped garlic and a quarter of red,green, yellow, and orange bell pepper. Added black pepper and season salt to cabbage before putting the lid on.... yum yum will remake
Delicious!
I really enjoyed this! It is a perfect meal for someone who can't have the rice. I found it needed a little more salt possibly because I may have used too much cabbage. How do you measure 10 cups? Overall, good taste and texture. Next time I will sautee the onion with the meat and maybe add some garlic. Will enjoy making this new favorite again!
Very easy to make. Family loved it.
I made this on the stove so I added a little water too. It was very good.
I used 2 heads of cabbage and found this a little lacking in flavors. Might use some herbs or Cajun/taco seasoning next time.
Nice, spicy surprise! Flavorful and healthy. I added pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. Kids loved it. Very delicious!
We followed the recipe, except that we used red cabbage and apple cider vinegar, and added half a cup of rice and a cup of water, with double the salt. Very tasty.
Served this dish over rice. Tastes great like cabbage rolls without the trouble of rolling them. Added some chopped garlic to the recipe. Will be making again and again. Thank you.
This is a good, hearty meal. I halved the ingredients and it made enough for 4+ people. I think that this is a recipe that can be changed to use what you have in the fridge. I added some cooked rice and kielbasa. Also increased the chili powder and added garlic. Very good but needs more flavor.
I made it, but I felt something was missing from the recipe.
I made this yesterday and it was so good! I added a little extra onions and some Well Lean noodles, and it came out so yummy in my tummy!
great
Used duck instead and no tomato paste but it came out delicious
this is a throw-back to my Polish roots. As good as Golajki without all the trouble! I used all ground beef, dry onion soup mix (back up on the salt) no tomato paste. Equal parts vinegar and brown sugar. Cooked it in the skillet on the stove top and after 20 minuets, put it in the Crock pot on low for a few hours so the flavor would intensify. Had my daughters over for girl night and Wow! Nothing but raves and everyone wants the recipe ??????
Simple and delicious peasant food. Great on a cold winter's night. Served in a bowl with a big chunk of hot bread. Only substitution was ground venison for the beef. Made three dinners for the two of us with two smaller portions for a lunch.
Husband loved it, I thought it was ok. Cabbage could have been softer, so next time I make this I will steam it.
This was fabulous. One of my new favorites. I added brown sugar Splenda to your liking, (brown sugar is just as good, if you like.). This made it perfect. I also like to add sour cream to my individual serving. This is also fabulous.
Great low carb recipe, but I added a little Stevia and vinegar and made it sweet and sour
Good, definitely better day 2. I like how simple it was too make and how great it is as leftovers for work lunches.
So good
Loved it! I used precut slaw mix in place of the cabbage. I added an extra can of tomatoes and added cooked rice as another reviewer suggested. This is definitely on the Do Again list.
Its really good but i make mine in the oven and just put everything including raw beef in the pan, stir to combine with a can of tomato sauce and bake covered at 350 for at least an hour. Stir occasionally to coat the cabbage .
We loved this recipe in my house! It had just the right amount of spice level and the splash of vinegar and bit of chili powder add a nice flavor. The only change we made was to cut the amount of ground beef and sausage in half, for personal preference.
Love it, added a little more chill powder and a little cinnamon. a new family favorite and sooooo simple!
While the family like this, they all said it wasn't that spicy. While everyone's "spice tolerance" is different, I believe that the next time I make this, I will increase the spice amount - to keep the family happy, ya know?
Took it to game night. Took a while to make, but everyone seemed to like it. Makes ALOT!!! My original recipe callled for rice and my stuffed cabbage has rice in them so I added about 1/3 cup rice, then needed more liquid so I added a 14 oz can of diced tomatoes.
This is really good filling for low carb diets... solid flavors and kids who are not on low carb still enjoyed.
It was a hit in my household. Made according to the recipe only adding a tablespoon of honey. The sweetness takes the edge off the chili seasoning.
No modifications made here! Made it exactly as recipe stated. Very delicious! I did, however have to boost the cooking time to 45 minutes.
I made it as written but I added two things from another recipe and it made it even better...I added about 8oz of egg noodles and 8oz of Mexican style tomato sauce...yummy!
This is so good !!! 5 stars does not seem like enough. I didn't have spicy sausage only regular so, I added a can of rotel tomatoes and green chilis and I cut up a whole head of cabbage. I shared with my neighbor and she begged for the recipe also. I had read all the reviews and at the time there were 53 - I had to try it since 52 out of 53 people said it was amazingly good. I love it and plan to make it often. Thank you !!!!!
This was such an easy dish and jam packed full of flavor!! There wasnt a morsel left, it was such a big hit with my family, I will definitely make this wonderful and tasty recipe. Thank you for sharing.
Made this following recipe. Did add green pepper and carrots.and mixed in cooked rice at the very end ..make a lot... planning to make filling into burritos with Mexican cheese. Think that would be good also ??
I didn’t make any changes to the recipe as making it for the first time. We loved it! Great taste and texture. Will add to our favourites for a quick and tasty low carb weeknight dinner. Thank you!
This was really good. I only had one pound of ground beef, so that's all I used and it was fine! Next time I make it, I'll probably leave out the vinegar.
Used Swiss Chard from our garden instead of cabbage, cook time was about 10 minutes less than recipe. We loved it and will make again
I expected this to be slightly spicy since I used a spicy bulk pork sausage that I normally add to meatloaf. It was anything but spicy. I wish I had substituted a can of Rotel tomatoes for some of the diced tomatoes and added more red pepper flakes to kick up the flavor.
I'm not a big fan of cabbage, so that is why I only gave 4 stars. This has a nice taste and is a good change of pace. My wife probably liked it more than I did. I bought two cabbages, not knowing how much I would need for 10 cups of shredded cabbage. Half of one large cabbage was enough.
This is a great recipe! Quick and easy, and if there are any leftovers, they heat up well and taste as good or better the next day. I add more tomato sauce, that's the only change I make.
Loved it. We loved cabbage rolls but this was so much easier!
This was good. It was a little strange for me, but good flavor. I used extra ground beef and just eyeballed the cabbage. What I would change next time would be to substitute sriracha for the hot sauce, offering the same heat but that extra flavor.
This is definitely a keeper. I added some parmesan cheese to it & my hubby and I both loved it!
Easy enough.
This turned out great. It does make a lot. I ended up adding extra beef broth to give it more of a soupy feel so I can sop juices up with bread. My guests and I really enjoyed it.
Wouldn’t change a thing! This was delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections