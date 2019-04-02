Spicy Unstuffed Cabbage

Thank you for sharing this! I loved this dish! This is going to be a favorite I'll make a couple times a month, and it's very hearty! I made quite a few changes because of the ingredients I had on hand and to increase the variety of veggies, which included the addition of 1 small leek, a large stalk of celery, about 1.5 cups sliced carrots, and about 1 cup diced apple added in the last 2.minutes of cooking. Also, to aide digestion, I added a couple tablespoons of fresh. finely minced ginger root. I sauted the mirepoix with the leek and ginger root about 10 minutes, over med-low flame with a tablespoon of olive oil and a few spoonfuls of water in the last few minutes, as needed. I only had a 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes, so I added a 1/2 cup of water. Also had to substitute white wine vinegar for plain. To make it a bit lighter, I only used 1/2 pound cooked sausage and about 4 oz. cooked ground beef. This was more than satisfying, and reduced cost and calories. To beef up the protein and fiber, I served it with steamed quinoa, and the flavor of the grain was the perfect compliment to the smoky, chili spices. Finally, I forgot about the tomato paste until after the dish was done, and so I added that at the end and only heated it through; this worked really well because it kept the bright, high notes of the tomato from mellowing through cooking which was surprisingly perfect. Shared some with friends who aren't big vegetable lovers, and they asked for seconds and skipped