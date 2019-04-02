Ground Chicken Stew

4.4
25 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 10
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A healthy and hearty ground chicken stew. Serve with whole grain rice.

Recipe by Mme Rocha

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • Mash garlic in the bottom of a saucepan. Stir curry paste into garlic; add onion and bell pepper. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until onion is golden, about 5 minutes.

  • Crumble ground chicken into the saucepan; add celery, carrots, zucchini, and tomatoes. Increase heat to medium, cover the saucepan with a lid, and cook until carrots have softened, 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Pour chicken broth and soy sauce over mixture; season with salt. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover with a lid, and simmer for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 56.3mg; sodium 583.2mg. Full Nutrition
