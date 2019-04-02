Ground Chicken Stew
A healthy and hearty ground chicken stew. Serve with whole grain rice.
I had everything for this except curry paste (so I used 2 T. curry powder). After everything was cooked I felt it still needed something so I added garam masala - wow! It tasted amazing! I cooked off some of the water to thicken it and served over basmati rice (that was cooked with butter, minced garlic, and tumeric). This tasted wonderful. I love how full of veggies it is and how different it is from the normal stews out there. Definitely keeping this one in my recipe box. (personal side note: use the large cast iron pot next time, this made a lot)Read More
I really didn’t like this. Maybe I made it wrong but it had no flavor.Read More
Ground chicken is really difficult to find here for some reason so I used ground turkey. I sauteed the meat and veggies on stove top and tossed this in the crock pot because I am terribly lazy. I served this over rice last night and will try the leftovers in a wrap... I think it will be delicious that way too. I may up the seasonings a bit for my personal taste next time
Made it exactly as instructed. I had two different curry pastes, but decided to use the Thai Kitchen green curry paste. Really, really liked it! Will definitely make this again. Couldn't quite put my finger on it, but it tasted somewhat familiar...maybe like chow mein? Initially I was a bit skeptical about the small amount of liquid going into such a large pot of vegies and meat, but the vegies "melted" down nicely. It had a good flavor, and wasn't overly complicated to make. Hubby liked it (had seconds), and my teenage son loved it. He was actually upset there wasn't more.
This was delicious and even better the next day. I added a teaspoon of cumin while everything was simmering together and served it over whole wheat coucous and naan.
Thank you for sharing a unique spin on stew, something different when you're sick of the same old beef or chicken stew. I used your primary ingredients (veggies, ground chicken, spices, cook time), plus I added a few spices according to my own tastes (chinese five spice, fish sauce, bay leaf, touch of sugar, lemon juice, and extra curry paste). Overall it was tasty and healthy, served over some white rice. I will probably be making this again when I'm looking for something different.
I like all the vegetables in this recipe, it's a healthy option for sure. I substituted canned tomatoes in place of the Roma. Also, I didn't have the curry paste, so I used powdered curry, it takes more than you think. I will make this again. It tasted great leftover!
Started off following the recipe exactly, but finally just dumped all the ingredients in a big old pot and let it simmer for a couple of hours! Couldn't find the curry paste but the curry powder works just fine, and added a 1 T of cumin like another reviewer suggested. Messed up the brown rice, and didn't even miss it! This is delish in a bowl all by itself!
I made this today and its excellent. I only added a few extra spices . other than that very tasty even just on it's own.
Made a nice size pot to serve 5 plus leftovers.
I made this and it was quite a hit with everyone. Only changes I made was I used two Tablespoons of Curry Powder instead of the paste. and i did substitute two medium potatoes diced small for the zucchini.
Delicious. I added cumin as others suggested. I would have preferred a thicker “soup/sauce”. When you serve it over rice it works well.
My husband loved it! I doubled the recipe, only had ground turkey, so I substituted that, only had curry, not curry paste and quadrupled the original quantity because we both love curry. It was delicious!! Thank you for sharing.
Delicious and low calories. Use what you have on hand and I reduced curry and added cumin. I’ll sprinkle cilantro on top next time. Everyone here loved it for lunch after it cooked for only about an hour!
Loved it. It's healthy and makes a lot for a crowd or freezing. I bumped up the curry paste to three heaping tablespoons because I am using mild. The ingredient that made it soar to 5 star was a fresh squeezed lemon just before serving...omg. Soooo good.
Pretty good. Needed more flavor so I added garam masala, garlic powder and crushed red pepper. Very glad it used so many vegetables--all of wgich I had on hand. Could have used more tomato and less carrot.
It was a bit watery, but tasted great
The first night we made it, it was ok. The second day it was fabulous!! Added the extra cumin per others' suggestion.
