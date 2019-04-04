Deep-Fried Hot Wings and Drumettes

4.6
9 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Wings and drumettes, deep-fried to a golden brown and coated with hot sauce. Yummy! Yummy! If you like it hotter, by all means dump more hot sauce on. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing. Enjoy!

Recipe by LEEJEANNINE

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place flour in a bowl. Whisk eggs, 1 bottle hot sauce, and water in another bowl until smooth. Season chicken with garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

  • Dip each wing into the egg mixture, then toss with flour mixture to coat. Gently shake off excess flour and set aside. Repeat with remaining chicken.

  • Fry chicken in the hot oil in batches until chicken is no longer pink at the bone and skin is golden brown, about 5 minutes. Drain in a large bowl lined with paper towels, then season with salt.

  • Heat butter and remaining bottle hot sauce in a saucepan over medium-high heat until butter is melted. Whisk until smooth. Remove paper towels from bowl and pour butter sauce over chicken; toss to coat.

Cook's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 39.5g; cholesterol 170.9mg; sodium 1793.3mg. Full Nutrition
