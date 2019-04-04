Deep-Fried Hot Wings and Drumettes

As written you end up with far too much waste. My chicken came in a 4 pound package, I only used 2 eggs, and I still ended up with half of the egg/water/hot sauce mix leftover. If you only plan on frying the wings and not coating them in sauce in the end then by all means use the hot sauce in the egg wash and the garlic powder. If you are going to coat them in hot sauce and butter in the end then I recommend leaving the hot sauce and garlic powder out on the first steps. They completely get lost. The hot pepper sauce has plenty of salt so there is no need to add any additional. On that note, I recommend using unsalted butter as well. These turned out really good but it was the hot pepper sauce and butter combo that made them shine so save yourself some money by eliminating some of the unnecessary ingredients.

