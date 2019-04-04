Deep-Fried Hot Wings and Drumettes

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 39.5g; cholesterol 170.9mg; sodium 1793.3mg. Full Nutrition
As written you end up with far too much waste. My chicken came in a 4 pound package, I only used 2 eggs, and I still ended up with half of the egg/water/hot sauce mix leftover. If you only plan on frying the wings and not coating them in sauce in the end then by all means use the hot sauce in the egg wash and the garlic powder. If you are going to coat them in hot sauce and butter in the end then I recommend leaving the hot sauce and garlic powder out on the first steps. They completely get lost. The hot pepper sauce has plenty of salt so there is no need to add any additional. On that note, I recommend using unsalted butter as well. These turned out really good but it was the hot pepper sauce and butter combo that made them shine so save yourself some money by eliminating some of the unnecessary ingredients.
I had 20 wing portions, I live on a farm and have fresh eggs, I used one large egg & one small egg. I mixed it with a little milk instead of water & the red hot regular sauce not wings sauce. Dipped in egg mixture then dredged in flour w salt & garlic pepper & 1 cup of regular bread crumbs for additional crunch. Deep fried 4 at a time in oil at ~375 for 8 minutes (these were large wings). I drained them & when all were deep fried & drained I covered them w the additional red hot sauce. I been making different varieties of wings for 25 years & my husband said these were the BEST. Awesome for Superbowl sunday.
Loved this recipe! I used barbecue sauce instead of hot sauce because my mother does not like spicy foods. The butter in the sauce gave it an amazing taste! Very easy and fast to make. Thank you for the recipe!
Great method! It can take a lil' time to butcher the wings to your preference, but it is worth it. The flavor balance of the butter & the hot sauce (I use Frank's wing sauce) was divine!! And a FAB texture on the wings post cook! A tip: do NOT let the wings sit in the flour. I forgot to pull them out & they got a tad clunky. Also, I set some of the wings aside & tossed them w/ lemon pepper instead of buffalo sauce since my daughter isn't into the buffalo flavor.
The one thing I disagree with is putting them in a bowl lined with a paper towel. They should be placed on a rack. I use an oven rack that I place over a section of my kitchen sink. That way the excess oil will drip off. Putting them all together in a bowl will make them soggy.
These are a winner! I did four pounds of wings and it made plenty to feed my teenage boys! I followed the recipe exactly except that I used 4 pounds instead of 2.5. I imagine you would have quite a bit of waste otherwise. I also used 1/4 pound butter in the hot sauce and made another sauce out of the other 1/4 pound butter and barbecue sauce (i just filled the bottom of a small saucepan and melted the butter into it) since our little girl won’t touch spicy food. The BBQ was just as delicious and my family has already requested I add them to the regular rotation.
