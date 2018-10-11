Baked Chicken Breasts and Vegetables

I got in from work one night and wanted something a little lighter. I had some frozen chicken breasts and fresh veggies. I added the spices at random and it turned out really good, I thought. There were no complaints from the others either.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Arrange chicken breasts on a baking sheet; spread carrots, bell peppers, celery, green onion, and parsley around chicken. Drizzle olive oil over chicken and vegetables; season with salt, Italian seasoning, chili powder, lemon pepper, and black pepper.

  • Bake chicken breasts in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, about 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 69.2mg; sodium 923.2mg. Full Nutrition
