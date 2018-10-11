Baked Chicken Breasts and Vegetables

I got in from work one night and wanted something a little lighter. I had some frozen chicken breasts and fresh veggies. I added the spices at random and it turned out really good, I thought. There were no complaints from the others either.
Great idea for a healthy delicious meal. I sautéed a medley of vegetables(including potatos) and an estimation of spices and seasonings with a can of chicken broth before putting it the oven with the chicken. The thick delicate broth that condensed in the oven was perfect. I'll give that one a full 5 stars no problem.
This is a WINNER!!!!! I wanted to get rid of a few tiny bags of left over veggies so I added the following: Zucchini, cappers, broccoli, sun dried tomatoes and sweet potatoes. I also added one extra spice: Tumeric. Like I said, this came out to a BIG #1 WINNER for me! One other thing...I didn't sautéed anything. I threw everying in the baking pan and let the oven do the work. Why bother with an extra pan to wash!
I followed the recipe as is and it was so good! Hubby's usual reply is "it's not bad" or "it's alright" but this time he said GREAT!! I never would have put those flavors together, but it works. I will definitely make this again.
This recipe was so easy and delicious! I served it with black rice, which has a richer nutty flavor that went well with the vegetable medley. If you like fresh veggies don't worry about sautéing first, I baked mine in the oven with the chicken and they turned out perfect!
Loved this recipe for a nice, fresh dish. I only had one pepper, so I substituted with 2 sweet potatoes sliced into 1/4" rounds. I also didn't have lemon pepper seasoning, so I just sprinkled some fresh lemon juice over everything before putting it in the oven. I also skipped the celery and parsley (not a fan of them both) and substituted sweet onions for the green onions. I had to use two baking sheets to fit the chicken and all the veggies. Next time I'll use parchment paper for an easier clean up.The chicken came out so tender and the vegetables were delicious. My family devoured everything!
This was delicious! I didn't have green onions on hand so used regular onions and crushed red pepper flakes. I also sautéed the veggies in chicken broth prior to adding the chicken. I will definitely make this again.
This is one of my favorite recipes! I remove the skin and any visible fat from the chicken pieces (to cut down on the saturated fat) and I use the zest from a lemon, instead of the lemon pepper. This is a hearty,fresh tasting dish. For best results use only fresh, not frozen or dried, vegetables and parsley. YUM!
I really had low expectations as,celery and carrots aren't my favorite vegetables. I must say that I was plesenty surprised. I made it as written .No changes and it was delicious. The cooking time was closer to 40-45 because the four chicken beasts that I used were large(costco).I believe the extra cooking time made the vegetables come out perfectly. My adult son who used to feed his vegetables to the dog as a child ate all of them and raved about them..Will definitely make again. Delicious and healthy. Five stars
Yes. But first of all it took about 15 minutes more, i.e. About 45 minutes total to be 90% well done Reason being I started with the chicken underneath the veggies for 20 minutes then switched them on top... Juicy, delicious and healthy... Or so I say :) Bon appétit
Tried this tonight, easy prep, great week night meal. I was out of Italian dressing, and it still came out delicious. Good combo of flavors, served the vegs over white rice. Hubby said he would very much like to have it again.
Followed recipe except for using frozen peppers and starting veggies before adding chicken. Should have added a few more minutes for them. I cut chicken into thirds. The chili Powder wasn't overwhelming and gave color to everything. Would be very adaptable with other veggies and seasonings. I'm renaming this Clean the Fridge Chicken.
I was so happy to find it! I’ve run out of ideas for chicken and didn’t want to bread mine. This was so easy and I already had everything in my pantry. I couldn’t find my chili powder, so used Tabasco sauce instead to get that spicy flavor. It all disappeared, so I think my family loved it. Thank you!!
I’m so impressed by this recipe- delicious and so easy. I didn’t have Italian seasoning so used oregano and garlic parsley -it was wonderful. Put the veggies on top of pasta tossed with Parmesan - great primavera
I substituted onions for the green onions and it turned out fine. I used this recipe for meal planning. It’s a ton of food. Next time I will mix the spices with the veggies before adding them to the baking sheet
I used a bag of frozen stir fry vegetables and they were delicious and perfectly done! I'll add 2 bags next time because I could have eaten just those veggies with the oil and seasonings! I also did not have lemon pepper so I used some zest from a lemon I had and extra pepper. Delicious!
Very good, use bone in chicken breasts, would use 1 1/2 recipe of seasonings - didn't think this mix would work - but it was tasty. Carrots don't cook in 30 mins - did like others, precooked carrots on stove in skillet added some olive oil and little bit of chicken stock, let cook about 8-10 mins, added celery, red pepper and onion (that is what I had on hand) and then finished with 1/2 cabbage 1 inch slices. Put a little olive oil on baking sheet with vegetables and some of the seasoning - sprinkled rest of seasoning over chicken and browned a little in skillet - and then put on top of vegetables with a little more stock- this took about 55 mins to bake at 375 - Yum
Made this with two chicken breasts, sweet potato slices, red bell pepper slices and mini carrots cut into quarters. I had extra sweet potato so put that in a pan under the other in the oven. I also added some garlic and basil. Turned out so good. I think because the vegies were sliced then everything turned out perfect. Next time I'll go lighter on the olive oil.
Just as easy (or easier) than boxed dinners if you buy already cut veggies from the produce section and WAY healthier. Totally going to do again. Did have to bump up the temp and time a bit, but that might be my oven.
I really enjoyed this simple meal. So easy to prepare. I cut up the vegetables extra small to allow them to cook at the same pace as the chicken. My family does not like spicy food so I left out the chili powder and added a sprinkle of lemon juice instead of the lemon pepper. We all enjoyed it and will definitely make it again.
That. Was. Fantastic! Totally improvised it on the herbs - chili, oregano, poultry seasoning, garlic powder - and used carrots, yellow pepper, celery and green onions. Served on rice and we all loved it! So easy. Will put this on repeat.
I used the full bag of frozen breasts so doubled the spices and olive oil. Baked according to directions with a second tray containing red potatoes a quartered and drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with Italian spice. Turn broil on low move rack up and toast for another 1/2 hour. Yummmmmm
I really appreciated this recipe as I’m never sure how to bake chicken breasts. It was a simple recipe and worked perfectly. My family enjoyed the chicken and the veggies. I’m definitely making this again.
I made this exactly as posted (almost) in the recipe, and this was delicious! The only thing I changed was switched the green peppers to a variety of red, orange and yellow peppers. My entire family loved it. Healthy and flavorful. This will be on our rotation. Thank you!
I made this twice in one week, loved it. Tasted so fresh and healthy. The second time I made it however I added broccoli and used petite baby carrots instead of fresh cut. The broccoli worked out perfect for the cooking time. The only reason I used the baby petite carrots was for the cooking time. With the fresh cut they did not get quite as soft as we like. Will make this many more times in the future.
Instead of green onions, I used a quarter of a sweet onion. After making it, I felt there were too many peppers in the recipe. Four peppers seems to overpower the taste. I would probably cut it down to one pepper. The chicken tasted good and I would make it again with the above changes.
I really wanted to like this...but it didn’t come out that great. I used brown rice which needed longer to cook, so the pork chops were very dry. Will try it again but will cook the brown rice first before I put it in the casserole.
I made this last night and it was delicious. I read a lot of other reviews and decided to do the chicken and the veggies separately due to the chicken getting done before the veggies were tender. I put all the veggies, including cut red potatoes, in a baggie with the seasonings and EVOO and then poured them into my 9X13 pan lined with parchment. I cooked them almost an hour before adding the spices to the chicken and put the chicken into my air fryer instead of with the veggies. Everything was soooo good. Will make many more times that same way. Thanks for the post.
A really great light veggie and chicken good for you kind of meal. The first time I made it I used the recommended veggies. However, the second time I didn't have any peppers so I substituted brussel sprouts. It tasted just as great!
Great recipe! Turned out amazing. I did sauté the veggies in a dutch oven beforehand with chicken broth & olive oil. I used portobello mushrooms, zucchini. yellow squash. red/yellow/orange peppers, green onion, white onion, garlic, carrots and celery. I also marinated the chicken breasts with lemon pepper, chili powder, olive oil, oregano, basil, salt, pepper about an hour ahead. Made yellow rice to go with. SO good!!!
I varied the recipe based on what I had in the kitchen at the time. The chicken was tender and the flavor the vegetables imparted was YUM! The better-half walked in the door picked up the smell in the kitchen and was ready to eat. Yep, this is a keeper. I will likely vary the veggies and seasonings from time to time....just cuz. :-) Thanks for posting this recipe!
I made mine with three boneless skinless turkey breasts, used red and yellow peppers, one medium sized onion, and cherry tomatoes instead for veggies. It turned out delicious! The turkey was cooked perfectly, very moist, and the cherry tomatoes burst in your mouth with flavour! I will use this recipe again.
12/21/20 - chose this receipe because I wanted some grilled/roasted veggies - this fit the bill! Flavor of veggies and chicken was great - I used cajun seasoning instead of the chili powder b/c my husband doesn't care for it but otherwise, came together easily and smelled great! Husband and step-son didn't love the veggies but I did! :)
The only change I made was to salt the breasts 1/2 tsp Kosher salt per pound before starting to chop the veggies. Basically dry brined them for a half hour. I then of course left the salt out of the spice mix. Yum on this recipe.
My husband raved about this dish. I used vegetables I had on hand and baked it at 365 degrees for an hour. (Something came up and we had to eat later hence the additional time.) I think I would also enjoy using cubed sweet potatoes. Any vegetable will do. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. We will definitely enjoy your recipe again.
I made this recipe i the crock pot and it was AMAZING. I browned the breasts in olive oil on the stove top first. Then I diced and placed fresh celery on the bottom of the crock. I added frozen bell peppers, onions and broccoli Normandy. I used two fresh cloves of garlic and fresh Italian herbs to top it off. Cooked on high for 4 hrs. and my boyfriend said it was delicious. I served it with wild rice , a basic salad and yeast rolls.
A quick and easy healthy dinner. I play around with different veggies, usually put the carrots and celery under the chicken to let them cook in the juices and make them more tender. Any veggies work with this, and you can play around with the seasoning too. I put Sriracha sauce on chicken and veggies sometimes, or Italian dressing works too.
This was not only easy to put together but very delicious. The only change I made was I used an 1/8 cup dried parsley which I added to the oil. I halved the recipe for my husband and I, and eyeballed the vegetables. They wasn’t much left. I served mashed potatoes as well. Definitely give it a try. It took 30 minutes and it was in the table.
I made it once already and am doing it again tonight. It is so yummy. I also added cubed sweet potatoes and they fit right in. I did cut back on the chili powder a little. My husband doesn't care for hot. I added a little bit more this time but still not the whole tsp.
Super simple, loved it I pre heat a large saute pan and seared all sides of the chicken breasts until golden before putting on top of veggies and in to the oven. Super quick, make the house smell awesome at dinner time when the family gets home for dinner.
I parboiled some chopped carrots and red potatoes. To the pan with the chicken I added these plus one roughly chopped onion, celery, red pepper. I put the seasonings on both sides of the chicken and it was absolutely delicious . Everyone raved!
Delicious! I cut the chicken breast into bite size. I then sauteed all the vegetables in olive oil and garlic, and added potatoes, and Brussel sprouts into the vegetable medley. In a separate bowl, I combine Olive Oil with my favorite spices and lemon zest. I coated the mixture evenly onto the sauteed vegetables and chicken. I baked in the oven for the suggested time and the vegetables and chicken cooked perfectly. The vegetables were tender and the chicken was juicy.
My family loved this and said very flavorful. I used red peppers and shallots and used 2 Tbsp of Trader Joe's 21 seasonings as the main spice along with a squeeze of lemon juice from a lemon as those were what I had on hand.
