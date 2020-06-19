Bob's Pulled Pork on a Smoker

A couple tweaks I would recommend to the recipe. Instead of a pork shoulder, I used a bone-in pork butt (the higher up portion of the shoulder). It takes a bit longer to cook through with the bone, but it typically comes with the fatcap in tact, so it produces a juicier final product. I have a Masterbuilt electric smoker. For a 10 pound porkbutt, it took me 13 hours at 250 to get it to an internal temp of 190. I wasn't surprised by this, I've found that pretty much everything but poultry needs to be cooked at 250 in this smoker. I've seen a lot of videos and posts where people mention getting the internal temp over 200 to get the fat to really melt down more into the meat. I wanted to try that, but it got to be 3 AM, and I just didn't have another 3 hours to let it hit 203 or 205. I was not disappointed at all with the results, though even at 190. I agree with a lot of other posted that an instant-read thermometer is a fantastic investment. I use a Weber I-Grill mini. It connects to your phone via blutooth, so you can view the progress, set timers, etc. right in the Weber app. I made pulled pork sandwiches with a redwine vinegar slaw instead of a mayo-based slaw, and tried 2 different Carolina style BBQ sauces with it, 1 vinegar based and 1 mustard based, both worked really well with it. For pulled pork, I prefer more tanginess than sweet with my BBQ sauce and slaw.