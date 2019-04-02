Tom's Down To The Bone Pork Chops!

Are you sick 'n' tired of dried-out, tough pork chops? I was until I came up with this recipe. The trick to cooking meat and poultry is to know your internal temperatures. That is why you should invest in an instant-read, digital meat thermometer. I will NOT cook without one. And another thing people don't realize is that today's pork does NOT have to cook till it gets to 160 to 170 degrees F internal temperature. I like to serve these with some garlic smashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
I really was surprised how well we liked this recipe.It was a nice change from our usual favorite slow fried. The recipe is very simple to follow and also uses basic pantry items along with the option to use your own seasonings. The amount of mayonnaise was spot on with no waste and the panko bread crumbs was, I thought, essential and stayed on very well! I did bake on cookie cooling rack on top of sheetpan,and I did not tent with foil,maybe that's why mine stayed crispy. Thanks gutpyle for a nice,tasty, moist and tender change of pace recipe---it will be done many more times ****
Neither Hubs nor I cared for these much. The meat itself was tender and moist, but the coating was thick, soggy, fairly tasteless, and didn’t brown as effectively as I would have liked. Ended up scraping the panko and mayonnaise mix off the cooked chops.
naples34102
Rating: 2 stars
02/10/2015
My chops turned out tender, juicy and the crust was great and didn't fall off the chop when cooking. My husband and son really raved about how great they were. I did use a creole spice I get from myspicesage.com, it has a nice blend of flavor and not hot, and put much more than a pinch in the mayo. I'd like to try it on chicken also.
I tried this with Weber Garlic and Herb seasoning and it was excellent. This recipe is pure genius in its simplicity. For a guy who only really started cooking about a year ago when I retired this is a perfect recipe and I'll be using it a lot.
We all liked this a lot. I used much more than a pinch of steak seasoning in the mayo. I make a chicken dish with mayo and knew the results would be juicy. I didn't have panko, I had my own breadcrumbs (which I processed very fine) and some cracker crumbs. It worked great. The breading stayed on and was crispy. When they came out of the oven, they looked great. The only issue was after sitting in the pan for 15 min with the aluminum foil, all the bottoms started to get a bit soggy. They still tasted great though, and everyone went back for more. My 21 mo old DD loved them (her first time trying pork chops). Glad I tried this Recipe Group selection--it's a keeper.
Made for Recipe Group. While simple, these were definitely too bland for me. One pinch of seasoning is not enough to do 6 chops, and the to taste is the way to good. I still put a healthy teaspoon in the mayo, the chops need to be seasoned, then the mayo and even the panko. Coating was soggy and wouldn't stay on the chops. I think if I did these again I would season more heavy and pan fry before finishing in the oven. Thanks for the idea though.
Recipe Group PIck....Loved this easy recipe! I took the submitter's advice and tried sweet and hot curry in the mayo with honey panko breadcrumbs, just delicious! I baked about 45 minutes with the last five under the broiler for a nice crisp...a definite do-over for sure. Next time I might take the extra step of browning in a little oil in an oven safe pan, then popping in the oven. Thanks for sharing your recipe with AR.
This was great. I did marinate for 2 hours in Zesty Italian dressing. Something I have always done. I had two bone in one inch pork chops. I used half the mayonnaise and added yellow curry spice. Salt and peppered both sides. Coated both sides with mayo. mix. Pressed in the Panko. I did sear in 1 tbs olive oil until light brown, finished in the oven. It was a winner and will add to my dishes to serve to guests.
It came out moist and delicious! I used a 1 inch thick boneless porkchop. I didn't have creole seasoning, so in the mayonnaise dressing portion I put mortared garlic + sirracha + red flake pepper for spice + lime. for the dry portion of the mix: panko+ parmesan. I paired the porkchop with roasted mini red potatoes + garlic + oregano + parmesan + butter. sooo goood!
sassyoldlady
Rating: 3 stars
09/06/2014
Recipe Group: I really wanted to like this...I think I did something wrong? My breading was soggy :( Have never worked with Panko before but from all I've heard it is crispy...this was not crispy...could have used too much mayo? Got the wrong chops? Will have to try again next time chops go on sale because the flavor was great!
I used a little more than 1/2 tsp of Cajun seasoning & it was still bland, so would def double next time. I had 1 soggy side to the chops also, but didn't want to keep baking as to not dry out the chops. We'll def try these again!
Um Um good. Very versatile recipe. I didn't have cajun spice in the house and I didn't want to make one (lazy) I mixed an Italian spice blend with the mayo - salt and pepper on chops first, then seasoned breadcrumbs with parmesan cheese. Oven at 400 for 40 mins. (1 1/2 in. chops). Crispy moist deliciousness.
I added different seasoning to the mayonnaise, baked the chops (just two of them) on the convection setting of our countertop oven, and flipped them halfway through. They browned nicely, had crunchy and soft areas (which were quite yummy!) and were moist and very delicious! My husband agreed - this recipe is a keeper! Thanks!
i have made this recipe many times, but have now discovered adding turmeric for color, and tarragon dry flakes and i have been using, buttermilk ranch dressing for dipping instead of mayonnaise. just enough flavor to not need a lot of seasonings. i cast iron with a drop of olive oil and place entire pan in oven. just to brown and cook 400* just for about 5-7 minutes depending on thickness. soo juicy and easy.. enjoy
I made these the other night and was pleasantly surprised how good and juicy they were. Really didn't think I'd like the mayonnaise taste but it blended in and wasn't overwhelming. My husband says roots recipe is a keeper. I didn't change anything but I did use the roasted garlic panko instead of plain.
Delicious! Easy and tasty way to make pork chops. The mayo base beats dipping the chops in egg then breading. Much easier and much tastier too. If you think your pork chop will taste like mayonnaise it won't. I can see this working for chicken breasts as well. Thanks gutpyle for sharing your recipe. (recipe made for *RECIPE GROUP*).
Chops turned out just like my family likes them. Juicy, brown, tender and well seasoned. I did add salt and pepper to the chops prior to baking. Better than if I had fried them - for sure! If you love pork chops, you have to try these. Very easy preparation and easy clean up-. Sue
I didn't have any panko bread crumbs. (We live way out in the country, so running to the store was not an option for me.) I did have half a family-sized bag of potato chips in the pantry, though. I crushed the potato chips and used them instead of the panko bread crumbs. It was yummy!
These were really good. Only change I made was added pepper flakes to panko and broiled the last couple of minutes to brown up the crust. These were juicy and the panko crust stayed on the chops beautifully. Will definitely make again, thank you for posting!
I was really surprised at how moist and tender the pork was. I use boneless loin chops that were about 1 inch thick. Added 1/2 tsp Montreal hamburger seasoning to mayo and added onion and garlic powder along with salt to the panko crumbs. I also salted the chops with garlic salt before spreading the mayo. Put the chops and a baking rack. They were somewhat crispy on the outside but finishing under the broiler would increase the crispiness. Thought they were very tasty!!!.
Made this for Recipe Group...This is, hands down, our new favorite pork chop recipe! These were super simple to make, and so moist, flavorful and tender...just PERFECT! I used light mayo (Hellmanns) and more cajun seasoning than called for. A definite keeper~YUM, YUM, YUM!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
This was great! I used more season and preseasoned before the mayo. I prefer Zatarains seasoning in my breadcrumbs. I never follow the 'how much' as I know what I like so it wasn't bland at all. Super moist and full of flavor.
Taste was fine, I like the idea of the seasoned Mayo for the dredging, but the breading came out soggy, we had to fry the chops for a minute to brown it up even a little, but that even didn't really work. This should call for browning prior to baking to make the breading crispy.
These were really good but I omitted the cayenne pepper and used 1 envelope of onion soup mix instead as we are not fond of cayenne and it was very good. Will be making this again. I also used by Copper Chef crisper pan so it wasn't necessary to turn over and didn't get soggy.
The chops turned out very moist. I would definitely up the spices! I even used Italian bread crumbs and the chops could have used more seasoning. Aside from that, good recipe and another way to do pork chops.
Had already purchased the chops on BOGO at the grocery and needed an easy recipe with just a handful of simple ingredients. Wow! Didn't get too far off the path with saltines vs. panko and a squirt of sriracha in the mayo. Moist is an understatement; these were amazing...
i made it exactly like the recipe said and felt badly enough about it to leave a review. I understand everyones palette is different but man, a pinch is not nearly enough flavoring. I read other reviews and threw 4-5 pinches in and it was a vague awareness of cajun spice. on top of that the exterior was mush and the cooking time was way too long. My oven typically gets hotter so i subtracted my typical 20% less heat and it was still way too long. My internal temps were 200-220, well above where I want pork. I plan on giving this one another shot in the future. ill be putting 2-3 table spoons of the cajun spice into the mayo, flipping the chops halfway through, probably 400-425 degrees on the oven to ensure a good crusty exterior and 15-20ish minutes total cooking time.
Best pork chop recipe ever!!! Whole family loved it and were fighting over leftovers to rake to work. I did as suggested and broiled for the last 5 minutes to crisp up the coating and did not tent after. Will definitely make this again, and again !
When I made it, I added more creole seasoning. That adjustment was delicious. I did not turn the chops while they were cooking because I didn’t want to lose the crunch. Next time I will spray a cooling rack to put pork chops on to cook. I think that would solve the soggy on the bottom and keep that crunch top and bottom. It was necessary to increase the timing to 45 minutewww By. Hungry Girl
I’ve made this twice now. It is the best baked pork chop recipe I’ve found that gives the flavor of fried but less fat. My husband has Parkinson’s and he has trouble cutting meat but these were so tender he was able to cut it up without my assistance.
No changes, it was amazing! I had really thick chops so I cooked a little longer. Would never thought of Mayo to make help the Panko stick. I will see what other options there are, however, mayo worked very well. Huge success!
I wanted to try something different with bone-in pork chops. This recipe was absolutely delicious! I substituted corn meal for the bread crumbs, but they turned out amazing! My family loved them! So moist, tender, and tasty!! I would recommend turning the chops if you use a ceramic baking dish, I turned mine because they looked a little soggy, they were crispy after I turned them. Great recipe!!
Really great chops! Got hooked on grilled park chops so it had been years since I'd baked them. Glad I found this recipe! For my seasonings this evening I used Sage, garlic & herb, and celery salt. Looking forward to the Cajun seasoning when we're more in the mood for a little kick.
My husband cannot eat mayonnaise and my grandson doesn't like it, so I used Ranch dressing as a substitute. Toward the end of the baking, I sprinkled more bread crumbs as the tops looked pretty wet. I think next time I will use a rack and see if the bottoms crisp up. The flavor was great!
I used the idea of using the cookie cooling rack on top of sheetpan. I totally agree that was needed. Only used 1 T cajun seasoning. Was moist, but not alot of flavor for my liking. I would probably try seasoning the chops before the mayo combo. or add more cajun seasoning...I plan to work with it again... May try the honey panko as mentioned earlier. Also broiled, but should have flipped the chops as the bottom were soggy QUESTION: I used Plan Panko, was that correct? the chops were moist just needed more flavor for our family.
I followed the recipe with the exception of the Cajun seasoning. The guests I made it for are not the spicy type. I used a Penzys Spice blend called Country French. You could use almost any spice that goes well with pork. I used around a teaspoon for 4 chops. This is a great way to prepare the Trader Joes bone-in french cut pork chops. The chops with the mayo were tender and moist. I will make this again!
I read the most helpful reviews before I made this which really helped immensely. The adjustments I made were salt & pepper before brushing on the mayo mix. Since a lot of reviews said it wasn't well seasoned. The mayo mixed I added cayenne pepper and with the bread crumbs I added ground sage, parsley flakes, basil leaves and oregano leaves. (I usually added the latter 2 to any bread crumbs that adorn on chops). I also pan seared before putting in the oven. Another thing I like because I wanted to have the crunch and not have them come out soggy like some reviews stated. Was a big hit! Everyone in the family mentioned how moist and tender the chops were and had seconds! The only thing I noticed was the flavor of mayo on 1. But I'm not a huge fan of mayo so that's why I think it stood out. Served with homemade mashed potatoes, string beans and corn bread! Will definitely make again! Good recipe to make your own :)
These pork chops were moist and easy to make. I will make certainly make again. I used light mayo because that is what I had on hand and I did not cover them with foil. I pulled them out when they had reached 145 degrees and let them set for 5 min while I heated the gravy and whipped the potatoes.
I've made this recipe several times now & it's one of the quickest, easiest, & most delicious pork chop recipes I've ever made....the secret is to NOT overlook it & use a meat thermometer....so tender every time!! Husband loves it & he's a pork chop aficionado!
This is our new favorite way to make pork chops!! You definitely need to use more than a pinch of seasoning - I add probably closer to 1tbsp for 6 chops or 2tbsp for 12 chops (I use Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning). I also use the Gluten Free panko crumbs and they work great. So delicious!!
I'll give the recipe credit for not drying out the chops, but I agree with other reviewers who stated the breading was soggy, bland, and not good at sticking on the meat. It also didn't brown. If it tasted as disgusting as it looked, it would definitely be a 1-star recipe! I think it would have helped to toast the panko in a skillet for a few minutes first, then raise off the pan on a rack to get some air circulation. It also needed a lot more seasoning.
First, I don't think "Tom" promised a crispy crust - come on - mayo and panko do not add up to a crispy crust. Taste and a moist meat was what I was after and this recipe delivers on both fronts. I use mayo and crackers, mayo and flour, panko, etc...it always produces a tender, moist meat. I marinated my chops in a lime dill salad dressing for a few hours, then did the mayo/panko thing. Served with twice baked potatoes and broccoli. Everything was great; thanks, Tom!
Nice for a change, as I usually pan fry my chops. I used mayo but added a teaspoon or two of Dijon mustard and a pinch of thyme. I used seasoned salt to season both the chops and the bread crumbs. I overcooked by 5 min and recommend sticking to the cooking time exactly, as they were just a touch overcooked. I would make these again, thanks.
EASY!!! Never thought of using Mayo as a binder, BUT what a great Idea. I used some homemade garlic bread crumbs and drizzled a little olive oil. They came out great. I added a little extra seasoning but as it says to taste. I would Definitely suggest to cover Loosely so the steam can escape to keep them from being soggy. I will certainly add this to my favorites, maybe Garlic Pepper next time. Good Job.
Super easy, super tender and husband approved! Only 4 stars because I don't care for pork chops.
caroline0613
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2016
It's was pretty easy to make and I think the mayo kept the pork very moist. I followed one reviewers suggestion and increased the seasoning to a full teaspoon which still wasn't enough. Baking them on a cookie rack over a cookie sheet really helped them stay crispy as well.
I’ve been making these for years. One thing I do is, instead of just panko, I usually crush up some dried Pepperidge farms dry stuffing mix or Italian bagel chips and mix them with the panko. I don’t add anything to my mayo. I use seasoned salt on the chops and then smother in mayo and then coat them in the crunchy coating. They get so crunchy with that mix, nothing else is needed. Tonight I used Italian flavored flatbread crackers. Pure food love.
I used pork chops ribeyes. I didn’t have to use that much mayo so I ended up wasting most of it. I ended up using creole seasoning and sprinkled that and salt and pepper. They turned out so good, tender and moist!
I made this for the recipe group 8/3/2014. Moist, easy to do. I used Webber Steak Seasoning in exchange for the Cajun seasoning as that is what I had. A nice change from the grilled chops I usually do.
I was looking for an easy recipe for pork chops and found this one. I didn't have Cajun seasoning so as a true Puerto Rican I used Goya adobo all purpose seasoning. We use that a lot. They turned out very well.
I used Lawry's seasoned salt instead of Cajun because the rest of the fam doesn't like spicy. Question, though, because obviously I'm doing something wrong--my breading is always mushy (I like it, but the rest of the fam doesn't)--what do I do to get it, well, NOT?
It was okay. My boyfriend liked it. But I also used Japeneese crumbs and I don’t really like them. Other than that I liked how moist the pork chop still was and instead of the bone in, I had boneless pork chops in the freezer so that’s what we used.
Made these last night and the husband said they were the best chops I have ever made. I used 3/4" bone in chops and added about 5 tbsp of cajun seasoning. Cooked for 35 mins and let sit for 15. Didn't think they were the most flavorful but they were not dry.
This is a wonderful recipe and solution to baking pork chops without drying them. I peppered the chops before basting and added extra Tony’s as well as a little honey Dijon mustard- delicious and can be adjusted for your taste. If the chops are not thick, it still works- just cook for less time , same temperature
