King Beef Oven Brisket

I am so sorry, but this was really a one star for us flavor wise. I gave it two because the cooking recommendations were perfect. The meat was very tender and tasted fine when there was no seasoning on it. There was a very odd "sweetish" flavor to it. At first we actually thought the meat may have been bad. Maybe the mustard? Or I did add just a bit of paprika as another reviewer suggested (I didn't want it too spicy for the kids). It didn't seem like enough to really alter the flavor much. Also, the amount of seasoning was just insane! I cannot imagine putting that much seasoning on one piece of meat, even as a rub. There was not enough beef stock to cover the meat as recommended, so I had to double that. Maybe I just messed this up somehow, but I thought I followed it pretty closely. My children refused to eat it, even my husband didn't eat much. Sorry......better luck to everyone else! I had high hopes for this, but it just did not work for us.

