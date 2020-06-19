King Beef Oven Brisket
Grady calls supper at Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Texas one of life's great pleasures. Here he's adapted their brisket recipe so you can make it at home in the oven.
Really easy to make; end result was a tender brisket that soothed our souls after a crushing Seahawks loss. I bought a 2.5 lb brisket, so I only did 45 minutes for the first step and baked for 2 hours rather than three, which turned out perfect. I also didn't have enough beef stock to cover, so I poured in a box of chicken broth and a couple of cheap beers.Read More
Just finished devouring this one! Made for an awesome Father's Day meal for my beef loving husband. It was a little spicier than we're used to, though a few of us loved that, but even the ones who prefer mild enjoyed it. Next time I'll sub a tablespoon paprika for some of the chili powder & should take care of it. The only changes I made were adding a tablespoon liquid smoke and white wine vinegar to the pan with the stock. I also put sliced onions in the pan, cause I have some onion lovers too. Over all, best brisket ever! (Wish I'd thought to take a photo. Not enough left to take one now!)
I gave it 4 stars because the brisket had a totally wonderful melt in your mouth texture! The flavor profile was way too salty, and way too much chili powder. Next time I will cut the salt and the chili powder to just 1 teaspoon of salt and maybe 2 teaspoons of chili powder.
This is the best oven baked brisket I've ever made.
Great not too sweet excellent flavor. It was a little peppery for my group so I would cut down pepper if yours don't like spicy but mine are babies :-) we had a little left over in made quesadillas from it that was fantastic too.
Beyond fantastic. I made it in an electric roasting pan, so I added 6 more cups of water & more spices, but the juice was so wonderful that I saved it to use in everything possible.
Really easy and brisket was tender. Followed recipe and let the oven so the rest. Will definately make again,
This was really good, nice and tender, and had a savory, peppery flavor. The only thing I did differently was to use 3 times more beef broth as 1 1/2 cups didn't begin to cover the meat. I cooked a 3.5 lb brisket in a dutch oven.
I made this recipe using the rub, but I had to be away from home, so I cooked it in my slow cooker. I rubbed the spices on the meat, laid the meat on top of a sliced onion, then poured 2 cans of Campbell's beef broth. I let it cook on low for about 5.5 hours. It was very tender and absolutely delicious. I will be using this recipe again.
I am so sorry, but this was really a one star for us flavor wise. I gave it two because the cooking recommendations were perfect. The meat was very tender and tasted fine when there was no seasoning on it. There was a very odd "sweetish" flavor to it. At first we actually thought the meat may have been bad. Maybe the mustard? Or I did add just a bit of paprika as another reviewer suggested (I didn't want it too spicy for the kids). It didn't seem like enough to really alter the flavor much. Also, the amount of seasoning was just insane! I cannot imagine putting that much seasoning on one piece of meat, even as a rub. There was not enough beef stock to cover the meat as recommended, so I had to double that. Maybe I just messed this up somehow, but I thought I followed it pretty closely. My children refused to eat it, even my husband didn't eat much. Sorry......better luck to everyone else! I had high hopes for this, but it just did not work for us.
The process is more important than the seasonings on this one. I used a 2 lb. brisket and cut the seasonings way back. No bay leaf. Doing a dry rub and baking uncovered is key. I did 45 minutes uncovered and then added beef broth and covered for 2 hours. I let it stand for 15 minutes and then sliced thin across the grain. Tender and delicious.
This recipe is delicious!
I made this for Thanksgiving 2020, and I followed the recipe and added Worstershire sauce, browning and liquid smoke, all by 1 -2 tbs of each. My brisket was massive but this seasoning mix was still sufficient to give this meat flavor. It was tender and very simple. I am making it today, 1/10/21 for the 2nd time and I only used the recommended seasonings w/out my extras from the holiday because I am on Whole30. Oh and I am NOT using sugar this time either. I know it will be delicious this time around as well. I love a simple in-kitchen brisket as well as a smoke brisket. However, this way reminds me of my childhood. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent kids said best one I ever made. But....going to reduce the salt by half next time! A tad salty!
I made this for dinner this week and I have always had my brisket come from a smoker or other "low and slow" cooking apparatus. This was absolutely delicious. My brother, who was skeptical from the beginning, ate so much of it and asked me when I was making more. Juicy, seasoned well and the au jus from the meat with the beef stock was delicious. I thickened it so it had a consistency of BBQ, but it was awesome. Made a great "gravy". Will definitely make again.
I made my very first ever 8 pound brisket in my life per these instructions only substituting French's Mustard in my 2 cups of beef bullion I mixed together since I did not have mustard powder on hand. All other spices including crushed bay leaf were followed. I Cooked fat side up at 350 in the beef bullion mustard mixture for the 1st hour then I turned the meat fat side down, added the spice mix sprinkling well over the top of the meat sitting in 1/2 inch of beef bullion and mustard mix. Once turned over and seasoned after the first hour I covered with foil and replaced in oven at the same temp for another 3 hours. Was very delicious, tender, and juicy. Everyone loved it! Would highly recommend. Especially if your a Texas brisket fan. The meat is delicious by itself, or with drippings from the casserole dish. Or add sliced beef to your plate with BBQ sauce on the side with sliced pickles and sliced white onions, BBQ sauce, or bullion drippings, or serve on bread as a sandwich, or just plain by itself. Or chop meat finely for chopped BBQ beef sandwiches, or stuff baked potatoes loaded with butter, sour cream, chives (green onion) and shredded cheddar cheese. Except for my chopped beef BBQ sandwiches or stuffed potatoes. I prefer BBQ sauce to be served on the side with a brisket. They serve baked potatoes here in Texas with 1/2 to 1 one pound of BBQ chopped beef on a massive potato that is suited for Texas.
This is my first time cooking a Brisket. It is the best beef roast EVER. Not sure if it is the cut of meat, or this recipe which I followed exactly. I would reduce the salt next time but definitely a 5 star.
The rub and flavor was delicious. The only thing I would change is the amount of beef broth. It seemed like too much and had too strong a flavor of canned beef broth, for me. I added more of the rub to it. Then, after all the meat had been eaten, I froze the leftover juices to use the next time I make it. I’m hoping that it will have a better flavor. The meat itself was heavenly and everyone loved it. The beef broth issue wasn’t a big enough thing that it detracted from enjoying the brisket itself. I’ll make it again.
Use half the spices, that’s plenty!
