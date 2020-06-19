King Beef Oven Brisket

Grady calls supper at Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Texas one of life's great pleasures. Here he's adapted their brisket recipe so you can make it at home in the oven.

Recipe by Grady Spears

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix chili powder, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, sugar, mustard, and bay leaf together in a small bowl; season brisket with spice mixture. Arrange beef in a roasting pan or Dutch oven. Do not cover.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour. Fill pan with enough beef stock to cover by 1/2 inch. Cover pan with lid or aluminum foil and reduce heat to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Continue baking until beef is very tender, about 3 hours more. Slice beef thinly, across the grain and serve with juices from the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 21.6g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 45.6mg; sodium 3028.7mg. Full Nutrition
