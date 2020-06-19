Kay Kay's Pulled Pork

This recipe is a hit with everybody! Great for any gathering, especially football parties! Get some while you can! Serve with additional barbeque sauce.

Recipe by karla2984

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
6 hrs
additional:
1 hr
total:
7 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine brown sugar, salt, paprika, black pepper, cayenne pepper, white sugar, garlic powder, and onion powder in a bowl until evenly mixed. Rub spice mixture over pork. Cover pork with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hour, preferably overnight.

  • Place the pork into a slow cooker and add enough water to just cover the pork. Cover and cook on High for 4 hours or on Low for 6 to 8 hours.

  • Transfer pork to a large bowl and shred with 2 forks; discard any bone, skin, and excess fat. Drain and reserve cooking liquid from the slow cooker. Return shredded pork to the slow cooker and stir in barbeque sauce.

  • Reduce heat to Low and cook for 2 more hours. Add enough reserved cooking liquid to moisten the pork to taste.

Tips

Cook's Note:

To cook in the oven, place pork into a 9x13-inch glass baking dish, fat-side up. Add a little water to keep the pork moist. Bake in the oven until very tender, about 5 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 26g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 71.5mg; sodium 1319mg. Full Nutrition
