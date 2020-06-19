Kay Kay's Pulled Pork

Omit the WATER! Instead use broth, cider, soda- anything but water. Water pulls out all of the flavor and juices out of meat. (Just think, which is better, boiled chicken or grilled chicken?) I still gave this 4 stars because the spice mixture is great, but as a rule if you want flavor, you should not cook meat in water. Another tip is to sear all sides of the meat before placing it in the crock pot which will seal in the juices and add that great classic darkened BBQ caramelized, delicious outer layer which adds texture and quality to your meat. Otherwise you risk getting a mushy canned meat texture.
Omit the WATER! Instead use broth, cider, soda- anything but water. Water pulls out all of the flavor and juices out of meat. (Just think, which is better, boiled chicken or grilled chicken?) I still gave this 4 stars because the spice mixture is great, but as a rule if you want flavor, you should not cook meat in water. Another tip is to sear all sides of the meat before placing it in the crock pot which will seal in the juices and add that great classic darkened BBQ caramelized, delicious outer layer which adds texture and quality to your meat. Otherwise you risk getting a mushy canned meat texture.
Yummy really yummy. I left my 7lb pork shoulder in the crock pot on low for almost 12 hours. It feel apart with just one touch and was full of flavor even before I put the bbq sauce in. I served melt in your mouth sandwiches for Super bowl that everyone raved about. Thank you for the recipe.
I made this for Super Bowl Sunday last weekend. I seasoned and left in the fridge overnight. Other reviews suggested using apple juice instead of water - so that's what I did. It just fell apart and was so tender. After a couple hours with just the BBQ sauce I did need to add some of the cooking liquid back in, so make sure you save some like the directions say. : ) Very good recipe - thanks for sharing!!
I’m giving this five stars, but I tweaked it. I don’t follow recipes exactly! I did not use the white sugar & up’d the brown sugar. I rarely measure things! Seasonings were up’d too. I cooked this in Apple Juice instead of water, per another reviewer. I filled my slow cooker with Apple juice until it was 3/4 of the way up the 4.5 lb. roast. Fat side up and packed in Brown Sugar! I wanted it to melt into the meat! I chopped a sweet onion & put that in the bottom of the pot. That was a nice addition. My Crock Pot runs HOT so I cooked it on high for one hour and 7 + more hours on low. I also used a slow cooker liner for easier clean up! I didn’t use the whole jar of BBQ Sauce. It was more like a good cup? I added some of the juice from the slow cooker to moisten the whole thing. Probably the best Pulled Pork I’ve ever made! Thanks for the great base of a recipe!
Really loved it! I did tweak it a little but followed pretty close. Scored a pork loin then added rub all over, wrapped it in plastic wrap and let it sit in the frig for 24 hours, then browned it on all sides in a pan on the stove before placing in the crock pot covered with sparkling apple cider to cook on high 6 hours. Shredded but put barbecue sauce on the side because it tasted so good straight out of the crock pot. Thank you so much for the recipe ! It is a keeper! Will be my go to recipe every New Years and then some.
This was one of the better recipes I found others required more work or a certain setting on the pressure cooker that my hand me down crock pot didn’t have. The spices worked really well and despite my hesitance at using apple juice instead of water the pulled pork still came out delicious with no overwhelming Apple juice taste. I used half a bottle of bbq sauce to allow for others to regulate how much bbq they wanted and it worked out well. Saving the juice worked well to moisten it to perfection. Great for lunch, dinner or leftovers as well as sandwiches or with a side.
Second time making this... I allso omitted white sugar and upped the brown sugar. I used I.C.Light beer (only about 8 oz). Next time I'll use a heavier beer. This pork pulled apart so easily and got eaten very quickly. I used 2 2 1/2 lb boneless roasts (5 lb total). I added about 12 oz bbq sauce and served the rest on the side, along with a big bowl of apple cider vinegar slaw. Ah-maxing! Thanks, Kay Kay!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.