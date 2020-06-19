Kay Kay's Pulled Pork

I’m giving this five stars, but I tweaked it. I don’t follow recipes exactly! I did not use the white sugar & up’d the brown sugar. I rarely measure things! Seasonings were up’d too. I cooked this in Apple Juice instead of water, per another reviewer. I filled my slow cooker with Apple juice until it was 3/4 of the way up the 4.5 lb. roast. Fat side up and packed in Brown Sugar! I wanted it to melt into the meat! I chopped a sweet onion & put that in the bottom of the pot. That was a nice addition. My Crock Pot runs HOT so I cooked it on high for one hour and 7 + more hours on low. I also used a slow cooker liner for easier clean up! I didn’t use the whole jar of BBQ Sauce. It was more like a good cup? I added some of the juice from the slow cooker to moisten the whole thing. Probably the best Pulled Pork I’ve ever made! Thanks for the great base of a recipe!