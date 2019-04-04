Easy, Two-Ingredient Pulled Pork

I bought a 5 lb. boneless half pork loin. Cut it in 3 pieces and seasoned it with salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. Put it in the crockpot (tight fit). Added about 1/2 cup water. Covered and cooked on high for 1 hour, then low for 7 hours. It made a lot of gravy/broth that was delicous and I didn't really want to throw it out. So after taking the pork out onto a platter to shred, I emptied the broth into a measuring cup that allows fat to separate. I shredded the pork and added back to the crockpot and about a cup of the broth to moisten it a bit. Added a 24 oz bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and cooked together until hot again about 1 hour. Simply delicous! It was just enough BBQ sauce to flavor but not over power it. Served it on Hawaiian slider rolls. Yum! Only thing I did differently was add back some of the broth instead of throwing it away. Will definitely make again!

