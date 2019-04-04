Easy, Two-Ingredient Pulled Pork
Use a slow cooker to make these great sandwiches using just a pork loin and your favorite BBQ sauce. Easy.
I bought a 5 lb. boneless half pork loin. Cut it in 3 pieces and seasoned it with salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. Put it in the crockpot (tight fit). Added about 1/2 cup water. Covered and cooked on high for 1 hour, then low for 7 hours. It made a lot of gravy/broth that was delicous and I didn't really want to throw it out. So after taking the pork out onto a platter to shred, I emptied the broth into a measuring cup that allows fat to separate. I shredded the pork and added back to the crockpot and about a cup of the broth to moisten it a bit. Added a 24 oz bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and cooked together until hot again about 1 hour. Simply delicous! It was just enough BBQ sauce to flavor but not over power it. Served it on Hawaiian slider rolls. Yum! Only thing I did differently was add back some of the broth instead of throwing it away. Will definitely make again!Read More
It is easy I added a dry rub mentioned in a different review and two different BBQ sauce but in the end it was kinda bland for my taste il have to edit this in some way for a little more flavorRead More
Frankly, I couldn't imagine a two-ingredient recipe, but I had a 5 lb. pork loin in the freezer and a large 45 ounce bottle of KC Masterpiece Original Barbeque sauce in the pantry. It was potluck Sunday at church and I needed to come up with something. I made the recipe as written and the meat shredded perfectly and was moist and tender. I added the entire bottle of sauce, cooled it and refrigerated it. Sunday morning I put it in a disposable foil pan and covered it with foil and baked at 350 for about an hour. I had people coming up to me saying they heard I had made the pork and to tell me how delicious it was.
As someone that values simplicity (2 ingredients) and time (super easy) I thought this was an amazing find. The family ate it all up in two days and we can't wait to have it again!
It was not only very easy and convenient, but delicious too! I made a batch and froze some for lunches, picnics, or a quick meal.
The hardest task for this recipe is picking out the flavor BBQ sauce you want
EASY! :) No fuss recipe, and you can make it whatever flavor you want based on the sauce you choose to use. Thanks for the share!
After cooking the pork loin for several hours with just a little water in the bottom, I noticed the meat was very dry. I poured in one can of Coke and added several cloves of garlic to create a marinade sauce, and let it cook on high temp for another few hours. It came out delicious! Next time, I would use less barbeque sauce--I emptied the whole bottle and it overwhelmed the other flavors.
Love this recipe. The only thing I did differently was make a dry rub using dark brown sugar, chili powder, kosher salt, cumin and cinnamon. Hubby requested Sweet Baby Ray's Original BBQ Sauce. He loved it, lots of flavor and very moist. Thank you for sharing!
Doesn't get any simpler than this. Thanks for sharing!
So simple and worked great. Cooked 2 small tenderloins at a combined weight of 2.44lbs. At the seven hour mark, I ladled/spooned out all the water I could and shredded the tenderloins right in the crockpot. Poured in a bottle of City BBQ's mild sauce (19.5oz), stirred it up, and cooked it for the last hour. It was awesome! Girlfriend complained that it was too finely shredded, but that was my fault: I got carried away at how easy it was to pull apart.
So easy! Used sweet baby rays BBQ sauce. Even the kids loved it. Definitely an easy go to dinner recipe. Served on round bulky rolls. Can't wait to make again.
This recipe is so easy to set up in the morning when your in a rush and my family loves it. It's also a nice addition to hamburgers and hotdogs when your having a bbq.
Used Bullseye Bold Original and followed the recipe to a T. Easy and yummy!
This was perfect. I have a big family with different tastes, so after I shredded the pork, I divided it into 3 pans, each with a different sauce, and put them in the oven for 30 minutes. Everyone loved it!
Love
Excellent method- this is exactly the same way I make pulled pork when I’m using the crockpot. Obviously it will only be as flavorful as the BBQ sauce you use, but if you find your finished product bland you can always add some combination of chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne, paprika, ketchup, molasses, or apple cider vinegar to doctor it. I prefer to use a cut of pork that isn’t quite so lean.
So, I messed up a two ingredient recipe, but it still turned out great! I combined the barbecue sauce and pork in the crock pot the whole time. I used Sweet Baby Ray’s Sweet Visalia Onion barbecue sauce. I separated the pork a couple of hours before serving time, and then again before serving. The consistency was still great. Everyone went back for seconds, paired with Hawaiian rolls and coleslaw. I don’t think you can mess up this recipe, even if you did, like me. :)
I love this recipe. It’s great as is, but I decided to add a dry rub to the pork loin roast and have it sit in the fridge overnight (in a jumbo size ziplock bag) and then I mixed a couple of my favorite bbq sauces. Phenomenal!!!!! Everyone in my house devours it every time!
My family and guests loved it! The butcher told me it would be dry because the loin doesn't have a lot of fat, but I had one in my freezer and wanted to use it. It came out very tender and was easy to shred apart. I used Dinosaur BBQ Sauce because it's all natural with no bad additives and the pulled pork was out of this world!
I made this for Christmas. I used Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, as it is my son's favorite brand of sauce. Super easy and extremely delicious! Would definitely make again.
Perfect as written. Embarrassed to admit how much everyone ate. Very tender and very tasty.
Just wow. So easy and delicious.
So easy and so delicious. We will make this again.
This came out great. I used beef broth instead of water and it came out fantastic. Even made gravy with drippings that is fantastic.
Super easy and delicious!! Received rave reviews from everyone!!
Easy and delicious! I put the bbq sauce in at the beginning.
I loved how easy this was, but I used my own BBQ sauce.
Easiest and best tasting BBQ I have ever made. Followed directions as written, except I cooked it a couple hours longer than recommended. As long as you like the BBQ sauce you're using, you can't go wrong with this recipe.
very easy. the trick is getting the right sauce
Amazing and simple. I filled the croc pot up with water to the top and cooked it for about 10-11 hours and was perfect
Turned out GREAT!! What an easy way to make pulled pork. I had never made this before & was worried since I was having a group of ten for dinner; no worries everyone raved. I highly recommend this-it is like pushing the easy button. Barbara
Delicious and so simple! I will absolutely be making this again!
