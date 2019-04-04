Easy, Two-Ingredient Pulled Pork

Use a slow cooker to make these great sandwiches using just a pork loin and your favorite BBQ sauce. Easy.

Recipe by Jeannie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
7 hrs 45 mins
total:
8 hrs
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
8 sandwiches
  • Place pork in a slow cooker and add enough water to cover the bottom of the slow cooker.

  • Cook on Low for 7 hours. Transfer pork to a bowl and shred with 2 forks. Return pork to slow cooker and stir in barbeque sauce. Continue to cook on Low for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Spoon a generous amount of pork into each roll.

Per Serving:
536 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 65.1g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 67.3mg; sodium 1216.2mg. Full Nutrition
