Slow Cooker 3-Bean Chili

The best beans for chili are pinto, kidney, and black beans, like in this easy and tasty recipe. This 3-bean chili freezes great for meals later in the week. If you prefer thinner chili, add an extra can of tomato sauce. The green chiles are not hot and add a wonderful flavor, so don't be afraid to use them.

Recipe by lmyrato

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs 10 mins
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook and stir turkey in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crumbly and browned, 7 to 10 minutes; transfer to a slow cooker.

  • Stir tomatoes, tomato sauce, pinto beans, kidney beans, black beans, onion, green chilies, chili powder, garlic, oregano, and cumin into the turkey in the slow cooker.

  • Cook on Low for 7 hours or High for 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 41.8mg; sodium 877.8mg. Full Nutrition
