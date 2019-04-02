Slow Cooker 3-Bean Chili

I am SO glad I made this!!! I got a brand new 6-qt. digital Crock Pot for Christmas this year, so I've been on a mad hunt for slow cooker recipes! This was the first one I decided to make since we had about a week's-worth of Winter come through about a week ago. It was so extremely amazing! The only thing I changed was that I used 80/20 ground beef in place of the turkey (I have a thing about ground turkey). It was the best chili I have ever made in my life! It wasn't so spicy that it left my lips blistered, but had a little kick with the tomatoes. I saved exactly half of it to freeze and my husband and I ate off off it for three days. The part that I froze is enough to invite my youngest daughter and her family (5 extra people)!!! I WILL be making this again. Extremely easy recipe, and extremely good!!! I made some rice, had assorted grated cheeses, and good old-fashioned corn bread to go with it (the rice helps with young children who can't tolerate any spice--even though it's not a really spicy-hot chili). It's good all by itself, however! Thank you so much for the recipe!!!