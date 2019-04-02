Slow Cooker 3-Bean Chili

The best beans for chili are pinto, kidney, and black beans, like in this easy and tasty recipe. This 3-bean chili freezes great for meals later in the week. If you prefer thinner chili, add an extra can of tomato sauce. The green chiles are not hot and add a wonderful flavor, so don't be afraid to use them.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Erik Roberts
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2014
This recipe was my first attempt at making chili. And let me tell you, it was DELICIOUS! It says it makes 10 servings but I couldn't get enough. Actually, it yielded about 8 servings. I feed my family of four and it was about 2 servings a piece. I didn't have fire roasted tomatoes so, I used regular diced tomatoes and was very pleased with the results. I can not wait to make this again. It is similar in texture to Wendy's chili. However, I think this is better! Loved it!
I made this for the first time tonight and followed the recipe exactly. It was ok, but way too bland for my family's tastes. My husband, who usually eats anything, was adding stuff to it at the table while he was eating it. All 3 of my kids didn't like it at all. I have definitely made better tasting chili, but this does have healthy ingredients.
This recipe was my first attempt at making chili. And let me tell you, it was DELICIOUS! It says it makes 10 servings but I couldn't get enough. Actually, it yielded about 8 servings. I feed my family of four and it was about 2 servings a piece. I didn't have fire roasted tomatoes so, I used regular diced tomatoes and was very pleased with the results. I can not wait to make this again. It is similar in texture to Wendy's chili. However, I think this is better! Loved it!
I am SO glad I made this!!! I got a brand new 6-qt. digital Crock Pot for Christmas this year, so I've been on a mad hunt for slow cooker recipes! This was the first one I decided to make since we had about a week's-worth of Winter come through about a week ago. It was so extremely amazing! The only thing I changed was that I used 80/20 ground beef in place of the turkey (I have a thing about ground turkey). It was the best chili I have ever made in my life! It wasn't so spicy that it left my lips blistered, but had a little kick with the tomatoes. I saved exactly half of it to freeze and my husband and I ate off off it for three days. The part that I froze is enough to invite my youngest daughter and her family (5 extra people)!!! I WILL be making this again. Extremely easy recipe, and extremely good!!! I made some rice, had assorted grated cheeses, and good old-fashioned corn bread to go with it (the rice helps with young children who can't tolerate any spice--even though it's not a really spicy-hot chili). It's good all by itself, however! Thank you so much for the recipe!!!
I made this for the first time tonight and followed the recipe exactly. It was ok, but way too bland for my family's tastes. My husband, who usually eats anything, was adding stuff to it at the table while he was eating it. All 3 of my kids didn't like it at all. I have definitely made better tasting chili, but this does have healthy ingredients.
This is very good for those of trying to get more protein, my kids did not care too much for it but I enjoyed it.
Wild family
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2016
This was great, but a bit bland... Admittedly I didn't have the green chiles...or the 'fire roasted' tomatoes - just used 2 cans of plain tomatoes. However, I added some coriander. That was awesome! I would recommend cilantro if you have it on hand, coriander if you don't. I only had whole coriander so I crunched it up in a tea bag and floated it in the crockpot. The cilantro/coriander adds this lovely after taste, and covers up some of the bean aftertaste. Also 1 cup or more of frozen corn - added in the last hour or so of cooking. I made it with beef and was a bit generous with the beef. Served with options of shredded cheese, sour cream, and hot sauce. It got rave reviews at a recent potluck.
I made this last night. I skipped the tomato sauce and made it vegan. Added lots more chili powder and oregano and sauteed the onion, garlic and peppers in olive oil for 5-7 minutes before throwing it in. Top with vegan cheddar and tortilla chips and voila
I really enjoyed this dish and I pumped it up by using pinto, black and kidney beans and extra tomatoes. Instead of purchasing separate herbs, I have a great Watkins Garlic Herb Blend but I also used fresh garlic - lots of it! I used unsalted ingredients for the most part and added very little. I ate it for dinners/lunches over the span of almost two weeks but none of it went to waste! It's versatile - great by itself, with corn chips, with sour cream/cheese, over a baked potato. I would definitely make it again.
For weight watchers friendly I omitted the turkey and used fresh poblano peppers. It was fantastic! I now have this in my refrigerator as a staple to have a quick go to protein and lunch. You can dress it up with sour cream (or greek yogurt) and cheddar cheese! Love it!
Even my fussy kids liked this recipe. Only changes, ground beef and beans were not canned. Pre-cooked beans in the instant pot. Used some Better Than bullion vegetable when prepping the pinto beans. This recipe is a keeper!
Abilene Kay
Rating: 3 stars
10/23/2017
I am cooking this for dinner tonight instead of turkey I am going to put in hamburger meat.. hopefully it tastes good! I will update later!
Made today in crock pot on low, all the seasonings using garlic salt. Added vegetable broth and only 2 canned beans (sorry) chili and black beans and Rotel. Cheese on top served with tortilla chips. I outdid myself!
Another wholesome batch meal to freeze for later. I have always ended up substituting something , but the bones of the recipe never disappoint. It easily adapts in a slow cooker or pressure cooker as well. It’s interesting how simply adding three different beans can improve texture and appearance ! I've lost count how many times I've made this.
This is wonderful!!! Easy and great for freezing. I could not find canned Chili Peppers so I used fresh and chopped them up. Fire roasted tomatoes were not available either but using canned tomatoes were fine! I also used about 1/4 pound ground beef (93% lean) in addition to the ground turkey to give the browning of the turkey a little boost. Will definitely make again, especially this winter!!!! BRRRRR
I might make it again. But major oversight in this recipe is not spicing the turkey prior to mixing with the remainder of the ingredients. No amount of spice was going to fix the bland flavor of the turkey :-(
this is the best chili recipe I have ever made. not sure if it was because of the tomato sauce but it was so thick and creamy. i added 1 and a half jalapeños instead of the green chilis and added a few more spices but it was very good!
I don't think it's to the point where it will make someone addicted to it and devour it like half a bag of ranch Doritos would, but it's not bad. I made this recipe with Lightlife sausage because of my vegetarian girlfriend and it was pretty good. We ended up getting 9 cups out of it, which everything added together ended up being 237.22 calories per cup which is awesome. for leftovers, I got a beef hotdog and poured some of this on top and sprinkled with cheese to make an awesome chili cheese dog. Perhaps some different seasonings would turn this into Doritos level good, keep trying and let me know.
I used ground beef instead of the turkey and added bell pepper, celery, and cilantro. As some others mentioned, it was a bit bland-so I ended up adding some chili seasoning to pep it up. A good base recipe. Just adjust to personal preferences.
Very easy recipe to follow and make. I didn't rinse pinto or kidney beans which thickened the chili nicely. I added a can of original Rotel tomatoes to give it a little kick. I will definitely make this again. THIS IS A KEEPER!!!
There was absolutely no reason to cook all of that for 4 hours. All the ingredients are cooked, except the turkey. After I cooked the meat I put everything in a big pot and put it on low for 20 min on a slow simmer. ***if it gets too watery add some flour to thicken it up but make sure to do very little at a time.
I agree that it was bland. I added green peppers, chicken broth, oregano, paprika, coliander, cumin and alot more chili powder. Used fresh garlic and top it off with seasoned salt. I used dry beans cooked about 7 hours then added all ingredients and cooked another 4. I didn't use chili peppers because they didn't have any at store.
Delicious and easiest to make EVER!!! I add just a bit more cumin (like 1/2 tsp), and make sure to NOT use the “hot, spicy” chili powder and the mild diced green chilies (I can’t do hot spicy at all so this is perfect for me).
This was delicious! I added a can of corn (rinsed and drained) and it added some nice crunch/color/flavor. Served with avocado slices, chives, and sour cream, then corn bread on the side. Will definitely make again!
This is a great base recipe for 'quick (relatively speaking) and dirty' chili. I season the turkey when its browning with salt pepper and italian seasoning. I also added a small can of paste, a can of Rotel Tomato & Green Chili. I use caramelized red onions (butter, s&p, sugar) as I feel they taste better and add color.
my family loves this chili and it will remain a permanent menu item with us. its super flavorful, easy to make and very inexpensive as well. i double the green chilis and add a little extra garlic too.
I followed the recipe and it was delicious! Great for those who are converting meals into healthy options. With that said I decided to step it up in flavor with 1tbs Sea salt and a extra 1/2-1tsp of chile powder. Great recipe, Cheap and easy too! I bought enough ingredients to make the dish twice for family and it was only 28 bucks :)
My family was all about this. My adjustments were due to availability but turned out great! Omitted green chilies (unavailable), chili powder & oregano (forgot). Used 1 can diced tomatoes and jalapenos, 1 can diced tomatoes with onion & garlic, ~ 8 oz. tomato sauce. Added 1 lb. turkey kielbasa cut small and 1 tsp. salt. Garnished with shredded cheese and plain yogurt (or sour cream).
This is the second time I've made this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly the first time I made it. It's an excellent easy chili. This time I replaced the kidney beans with an additional can of pinto/chili beans. I personally do not care for the kidney bean texture in chili. So I guess it's a two bean chili. I increased the chili powder and cumin for my taste. I also added a partial green pepper this time that needed to get used.
I prefer the stovetop method, using my cast iron dutch oven, low simmer for a few hours.
Pretty easy recipe for a delicious meal after a long day! I added some cayenne pepper because I’m spicy and it was delicious! I used lean ground beef instead of turkey and the flavors went really well together. I will definitely make this again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.