Meatball Spaghetti Sauce
Tasty seasoned meatballs simmered in a flavorful red sauce. For a creamier sauce, substitute milk for the water.
Tasty seasoned meatballs simmered in a flavorful red sauce. For a creamier sauce, substitute milk for the water.
Here is the solution to keep your meatballs from falling apart: place the raw meatballs on a 9 x 11 baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes. When cool, I place them in a colander and rinse (yes, I rinse them) with hot water. This drains the grease so you don't have any "swimming" on top of the sauce. Then I add them to the sauce and simmer for an hour. The meatballs came out wonderful!! I did not use any onions nor water and used tomato sauce instead of soup.Read More
Personally I thought this lacked flavor and the meatballs were mushy. The sauce was not thick and I will never make this again!Read More
Here is the solution to keep your meatballs from falling apart: place the raw meatballs on a 9 x 11 baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes. When cool, I place them in a colander and rinse (yes, I rinse them) with hot water. This drains the grease so you don't have any "swimming" on top of the sauce. Then I add them to the sauce and simmer for an hour. The meatballs came out wonderful!! I did not use any onions nor water and used tomato sauce instead of soup.
I only used the meatball recipe since I already have a spaghetti sauce recipe. Thank you so AgentLucy for her suggestions for how to cook the meatballs; it saved me a lot of trouble. I used 3/4 cup breadcrumbs & 1/4 cup parmesan cheese. I only used a splash of milk so they wouldn't be too dry. I also used 1 tsp italian seasoning instead of parsley. Using all the milk would have been a disaster! I baked them, rinsed them off & added them to my sauce & simmered for 30 min. They held up great in the sauce; didn't fall apart at all. Worked out wonderfully-my first attempt at meatballs was a success!
I only made the meatballs and they were great! However, I didn't add the milk and I added crushed red pepper, italian seasoning, fennel seed, and little olive oil. I also cooked them in a skillet for a couple of minutes all over just to keep them from falling apart in the marinara sauce that I cooked them with. I'll definitely make these again.
The meatballs were great! I sautéed the meatballs in olive oil before adding to my sauce (I only made the meatballs from the recipe and combined it with my own sauce) because I saw the previous reviews stating they had a tendency to fall apart. I first made them for my husband (who loved them) and then later at a Labor day cookout and I over heard one of my guest state the sauce and meatballs tasted like his mother used to make. This is a staple that I will keep in my freezer.
Like most reviewers, I only made the meatballs - AgentLucy style. Added in Penzey's Pasta Sprinkle and LOTS more of the recommended spices. (Shorted the milk, as well - didn't measure, just splashed it in) Also, tossed in a bit of Parmesan Cheese into the mixture.
This is THE best recipe for spaghetti and meatballs I have ever found. My daughter loved it and she HATES spaghetti. Thanks so much for submitting it France :o)
The meatballs were delicious.
Personally I thought this lacked flavor and the meatballs were mushy. The sauce was not thick and I will never make this again!
My daughter LOVED these meatballs..and she's a tough critic! My brothers liked them as well. I did change it up, though, as I had a larger amount of meat to cook. 3 lbs ground beef 2 1/2 cups Italian Bread Crumbs 1 1/2 cups milk 3 eggs 1 Tbs. Garlic powder 1 Tbs. Onion powder 1 Tbs. Italian Seasoning I, like most everyone else, baked them for 30 mins. in the oven and then added them to my sauce. Let that simmer another 30 mins. and presto! It was done and it was GREAT!! Thanks for the great recipe. I will definitely be using this one over and over again.
I only made the meatballs, using one large onion, and my family and I thought they were great. I also used about 2tsp dried garlic instead of fresh galic cloves.
My first time ever making meatballs. I would 1/2 the onions. I also changed up the cooking technique.. Due to its process.. I refrigerated after making the balls for 2 hours. I also did not fry. I put them in a casserole dish and baked.. They were good. Would do again.
I only used this recipe to make the meatballs, and used a canned sauce. I used ground turkey instead of beef. The meatballs were OK at best, but were mushy on the inside. They were done (well cooked) but just had a mushy consistency. I will continue to look for a better meatball recipe.
i only used the meatball recipe, very very good. i brownewd them first then simmerd in sause for 30 min.
I just made the meatballs from this recipe but they were great. I have never made meatballs before and thought i would give it a try so i found this recipe and made them. They turned out wonderful, full of flavor, moist and kept their shape after simmering for 2 hours in my sauce. I will definatly make them again.
Like a lot of other reviewers, I only used the meatball portion of the recipe. I should have read some of the reviews before making the meatballs. I though the meatballs were moist and flavorful but perhaps too moist. They fell apart. Next time I'll reduce how much milk I put into the meat mixture and maybe the breadcrumbs as well.
I only used the recipe for the meatballs - entire family loved them! Thanks for sharing :)
I doubled the recipe and used a quarter of the milk. They turned out great. This was the first time i made them. I made my own sauce.
Meat balls were awesome! I also baked in oven at 350 F for about 30mins, then added to sause. I made the sause as well very tasty! Will make again
The meatballs were very good. I used more ground beef then called for, used a cookie scoop to form the balls, and then baked them for about 25 minutes at 350 as others had suggested. I then added the meatballs to an extra large jar of spaghetti sauce that I had watered down a little and added some plain tomato sauce to and let them simmer for another 20 minutes or so. This made a huge batch of sauce which I was able to freeze for two more meals, my family really liked them.
I used the meatball mixture in a different sauce because the thought of using tomato soup as sauce scared me. The meat balls did not hold up during cooking but were very tasty anyway.
Great!! Family loved it.
Made just the meatballs & my own sauce ;0) going by the reviews I changed it some but not much... used 1 sm. onion, less milk & used Italian bread crumbs also baked them... mine came out just right not to moist not to dry. My family loved them... I made a double batch & froze the one for future meal ;0)
I just made the meatballs and not the sauce. After reading the reviews, I added 3/4 c bread crumbs and 1/4 parm cheese. I also baked the meatballs in the oven it 350 for 20-30 mins rather than browning. I simmered the meatballs in a jar of spaghetti sauce for 15 mins. We really enjoyed them and will make it again. Great flavor and easy for a beginner cook!
In a pinch for supper tonight, I decided to try this recipe. My family and I did not like this at all, even after I added several spices (such as GARLIC!). It was initially very watery, bland and spicy. I added garlic, more salt, oregano, parmesan and asiago cheese, paprika...all to not much avail. If you don't like garlic and like your sauce watery and spicy, this is the recipe for you. Otherwise, keep looking for an easy way to make spaghetti sauce out of canned tomato soup (even Campbell's didn't help...). I will not be making this again...sorry!
Great, hubby and kids loved this recipe. I added 5 cloves garlic and instead of condensed tomato soup I added 1 can of crushed tomatoes and 1 can of tomato sauce. Fresh basil and fresh grated romano/parmesan gave a nice flavor to this sauce.
The meatballs were such a weird texture. My bf asked if I put enough meat in it. Will not make this again.
This recipe is great, and I make both the meatballs AND the sauce. ;)
I don't get how some members find it so hard to make these...I followed the tip to rinse the meatballs... First i diced 1/4 of an onion (i was making 1/2 pound of the beef), a clove of garlic, and halfed the spices. I mixed in the beef, heated up some oil in a non stick skillet and browned on all sides. I then stuck them in a 350 degree oven for 10 minutes, rinsed in hot water, and simmered in Prego for about 15 minutes. Served (to myself, haha) the meatballs and sauce with whole grain spaghetti and a handful of grated Parmesan....delicious!
We actually made the sauce as noted here and it wasn't good. The meatballs fell apart. The salad and bread we had was good though. DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!
sauce needs a lil thickening, and a lil extra flavour. can understand why kids like this kinda tastes like canned spaghetti sauce
I made the meatballs for a big dinner party for my friends. I took the advice of some of the other reviews and I baked the meatballs in the oven to keep them from breaking up in my sauce. My friends loved them and it didn't take a lot of time at all to make it.
Very yummy! We made these in a crop pot and used our own sauce. Turned out great!!
Thanks France, this was great as last minute dinner!! And my picky husband loved it.
The meatballs were the best I've ever had. as for the sauce I used more tomato paste, and for thickening up I added 2 tbs of all puepose flour, it turned out great; I got alot of complements on it.
these meatballs seemed too wet! i tried to gently cook them so they would stay together, and when that didn't work i placed them in a pan with marinara sauce. they just fell apart while simmering. definitely not what i'm looking for, i've made meatballs before and i've never had any problems.
Only used the meatball recipe. It's a winner. I changed two things and used itallian seasoned bread crumbs and only a fraction of the milk. Add the milk slowly if you're not sure how much to use. My 11 month old son loved the meatballs!
I made the meatballs. Yummy! Haven't tried the sauce because I made my own but if the sauce is as good as the meatballs, I'll go for it. Made enough of the meatballs to freeze and they are soooo good. Oh, forgot to mention..I baked them for 25 min. at 350.
My first time making meatballs. I follow some of the others' advice and baked them, used less milk, and I also used rolled oats to replace most of the breadcrumbs. I would make them again, they were good.
I love this recipe. It has been used in my family for over 50 years. We do not put garlic or onion in the meatballs. We do put garlic in the sauce. I do not know where my mother got the recipe, but she passed it down to me, and I have passed it down to my daughter and son.
The taste of this recipe was great, My husband really liked the sauce; however the sauce ended up kind of watery, so I would definitely add less water next time. The meatballs were excelent! My son ate them as leftovers the next day for lunch and a snack. Instead of parsley, I added some chopped cilantro that I had left from another recipe. Thank you for an easy, delicious recipe for spaghetti and meatballs :)
I did not like the texture of these meatballs. And they fell apart in the sauce. I would not make this again.
I made the meatballs only. They were ok. I only used 1/2 onion and not all the milk. My son thought they were just like meatloaf. I might add some italian sausage next time to spice them up.
I usually take the time to read the reviews prior to using a recipe from this site, but I didn't this time. Fortunately, they turned out well anyway. I just made the meatballs since I had some jarred sauce on hand and really didn't feel like making it from scratch. I followed the recipe to a tee, except I doubled it because I had two pounds of ground beef that needed to be used up. So now I have extra meatballs for another meal. My whole family loved the meatballs. It's the first time I've ever attempted them and I was pretty pleased at the result. I think I will try baking them next time. I really didn't have a problem with them falling apart, but it seems like a better way to prepare them. I will certainly make these again---the family would be disappointed if I didn't!
Just great!! Thanks will be making this again!
i made this recipe tonight. i only made the meatballs though and put them in spagetti sauce. i only added a little bit of milk and i didnt add 2 onions because i thought that it would be too much but next time i will definatly add more onions and more garlic. everyone loved it and i did too! definatly a keeper!
I thought the meatballs were delicious! So moist they melt in your mouth. I too baked mine for about 30 min before i added them to the sauce, the only problem i find with this recipe is the onions, I used 3/4 an onion and my meatballs were all onion, i cant even imagine using 2, next time ill use less onion, all in all a really excellent recipe.
After making and enjoying this recipe I think I will adjust the cayenne to just a 1/4 tsp. It a tad too strong after-kick for my liking. Otherwise I used the recommendation for baking the meatballs and this recipe was a real winner at my home!
I made meatball subs with this recipe, they were delicious!
great meatballs! a keeper recipe!
I ONLY MADE THE MEATBALLS IN THIS RECIPE AND THEY WERE GOOD. I CUT DOWN ON THE MILK A BIT. I USED THE MEATBALLS WITH THE RECIPE MEATBALL GRINDERS WITH A YUMMY SAUCE..ALSO ON THIS WEBSITE. THEY WERE A HIT.
Considering I was desperate and had a can of condensed tomato soup and half of a fresh tomato, I gave this sauce recipe a try and it was decent. I halved the recipe since I had only one of soup. I had all the herbs which I feel is important because this is the difference between sauce and soup. And I did add oregano, because I like the flavor of oregano. The lemon juice a must also to give it some acidity. The canned soup contained way too much sugar, but what is one going to do about that without diluting it much further? I already had turkey meatballs and added them during the last 15 minutes and viola'!
I changed it a little, using a big can of marinara sauce instead of the tomato soup, which came out wonderful. I actually halved the recipe and couldn't believe how many meatballs it made! My husband and I both love it and it's a great mid-week meal.
I thought the recipe was ok. I only used the meatball part. Like a previous reviewer suggested, I baked them for about 25 minutes at 350 and then rinsed them. The bottoms of the meatballs were burnt, but that's ok, it didn't really affect the taste of the meatballs. I only used 1 1/2 onions and after mixing it all up, it was way too much. Also, I added a teaspoon of oregano instead of parsley for more flavor. At the end of it all, I thought it tasted like the italian bread crumbs I had put in. The meatballs were kind of soggy and not very meaty. Tasty, but still soggy. I simmered them for 25 minutes and they were still not too meaty tasting. My boyfriend liked it, but he's not the one who does the cooking =P so I'm going to continue searching for that perfect meatball recipe.
This was very good. However the meatballs are rather bland I intend to increase the fresh garlic and oregano yo the meatballs and sauce.
This was sooooo good. The whole family loved it and I had leftovers for a couple of days for lunch. Instead of tomato soup I used tomato sauce (I just like the flavour better) and I put the result over egg noodles. It was great.
Very good and easy to make, I don't have all the seasoning but it works just as well without. I have made this 3 times and loved every bit.
I used the meatball recipe and just simmered in jar spaghetti sauce. They were really good. I did lightly brown before simmering to help hold form.
I was used to my usual, but after trying this recipe I can say I'm converted, try it out as I class it as excellent.
Great basic meatball recipe to use in lots of different ways! I omitted the onions and I also browned them in a skillet with a little olive oil. I froze the ones I didn't use tonight and will use them later for something else. Thanks for sharing this one!
My husband like it but it wasn't what I had expected. I should have used less bread crumbs and little less milk.
The taste of this recipe was great, My husband really liked the sauce; however the sauce ended up kind of watery, so I would definitely add less water next time. The meatballs were excelent! My son ate them as leftovers the next day for lunch and a snack. Instead of parsley, I added some chopped cilantro that I had left from another recipe. Thank you for an easy, delicious recipe for spaghetti and meatballs :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections