Meatball Spaghetti Sauce

Tasty seasoned meatballs simmered in a flavorful red sauce. For a creamier sauce, substitute milk for the water.

Recipe by CRYSTELLE

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • To make meatballs: Combine in a bowl ground beef, bread crumbs, milk, egg, garlic, onions, salt, parsley and pepper; mix well. Roll into 1 inch balls and set aside.

  • Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat; add meatballs and cook gently so they stay whole and are lightly browned.

  • To make the sauce: Mix together tomato soup, water, lemon juice, salt, parsley, basil, sage, thyme and cayenne pepper in a large saucepan, add meatballs and simmer for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 78.9mg; sodium 1432.9mg. Full Nutrition
