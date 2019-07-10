Meatball Spaghetti Sauce

I thought the recipe was ok. I only used the meatball part. Like a previous reviewer suggested, I baked them for about 25 minutes at 350 and then rinsed them. The bottoms of the meatballs were burnt, but that's ok, it didn't really affect the taste of the meatballs. I only used 1 1/2 onions and after mixing it all up, it was way too much. Also, I added a teaspoon of oregano instead of parsley for more flavor. At the end of it all, I thought it tasted like the italian bread crumbs I had put in. The meatballs were kind of soggy and not very meaty. Tasty, but still soggy. I simmered them for 25 minutes and they were still not too meaty tasting. My boyfriend liked it, but he's not the one who does the cooking =P so I'm going to continue searching for that perfect meatball recipe.