Sweet Chili Cream Cheese Dip

Rating: 4.8 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is the perfect solution to unannounced guests! Hot and saucy dip in less than two minutes!

By Philadelphia

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups dip
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cream cheese in serving dish. Top with chili sauce.

Tips

Kraft Kitchens Tips

Substitute: Prepare using PHILADELPHIA Neufchatel Cheese.

Serving Suggestion: Serve with your favorite crackers.

FRANK'S and REDHOT are registered trademarks of Reckitt Benckiser LLC.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 15.8mg; sodium 516.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Windy Odonnell
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2015
This s been one of my quick go-to party snack but instead of Frank's chili sauce I use the green jalapeno jelly its perfect spread onto club crackers or wheat thins enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Amy Davis
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2017
This is wonderful as is! I've also topped the cream cheese with sweet chutney or sweet salsas. It's quick easy and filling as an appetizer or a snack! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Chas
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2016
Great easy recipe. I will admit I find it easier to add sour cream to cream cheese so it is easier to dip Read More
Helpful
(1)
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/20/2017
For a Halloween snack I shaped the cream cheese into a shape of a bone and poured the sweet chili sauce over the top to represent blood. I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Katy
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2015
Super simple and delicious. Friend's had it at a party and everyone was asking for the recipe and I couldnt believe how easy is was to make. Read More
Helpful
(1)
WDSILVA
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2018
I make this with sweet Thai chili sauce. A trend used to serve this. it was my absolute favourite and I thought it would be a complicated recipe as the flavour was so sophisticated. Read More
PHXBBW6FT1
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2014
Thought it would be to simple I really loved it. I don't think I would serve it at a party though... Read More
George D Spencer
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2020
Was great I changed the recipe put rooser sauce also... Always a hit.. Read More
