Sweet Chili Cream Cheese Dip
This is the perfect solution to unannounced guests! Hot and saucy dip in less than two minutes!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions
Tips
Kraft Kitchens Tips
Substitute: Prepare using PHILADELPHIA Neufchatel Cheese.
Serving Suggestion: Serve with your favorite crackers.
FRANK'S and REDHOT are registered trademarks of Reckitt Benckiser LLC.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 15.8mg; sodium 516.5mg. Full Nutrition