Our Best Cheesecake

I have made this 3 times now and i can wholeheartedly say its the best cheesecake i have ever had the pleasure of eating. Here are my alterations that led my dad to giving me 20$ for the last slice : -1/2 cup of unsalted butter for the crust and i didn't add sugar because the only graham crackers i could find already have honey. - bake the crust for ten minutes before putting the mix in - try to have the cold ingredients reach room temperature before mixing them. - if you want a more solid cake, use bars of cream cheese - put a generous amount of blueberries and raspberries into the mix - wrap the springform pan in tinfoil and put it in a water bath for even cooking and to prevent cracking - cook the cheesecake for 10 minutes at 350 then lower to 300 for 50 minutes (or until centre is jiggly) then crack open the oven door and let it cool that way. My major change: Instead of using canned cherry filling, i put 2 cups of raspberries through a strainer and then simmer it with a third a cup of sugar and the juice of a slice of lemon. When the cheesecake is cooled i pour it atop and then put fresh raspberries and blueberries on it, the raspberry puree will relatively solidify in the fridge. The last time i did it, i actually mixed half of the puree into half of the cheesecake mix to make a pink and white design and it looked really nice. Enjoy!!! :)