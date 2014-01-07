Our Best Cheesecake

Not only is this our best cheesecake-a rich, creamy, cherry-topped showstopper--it's also one of the easiest to make!

By Philadelphia

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Mix graham crumbs, butter and 1/4 cup sugar; press onto bottom of 9-inch springform pan.

  • Beat cream cheese and remaining sugar in large bowl with mixer until blended. Add sour cream and vanilla; mix well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating on low speed after each addition just until blended. Pour over crust.

  • Bake 1 hour to 1 hour 10 min. or until center is almost set. Run knife around rim of pan to loosen cake; cool before removing rim. Refrigerate cheesecake 4 hours.

  • Top with pie filling before serving.

Kraft Kitchens Tips

Size-Wise: Since this indulgent cheesecake makes 16 servings, it is the perfect dessert to serve at your next party.

Substitute: Prepare using PHILADELPHIA Neufchatel Cheese.

How to Easily Cut Creamy Desserts

When cutting creamy-textured desserts, such as cheesecake, carefully wipe off the knife blade between cuts with a clean damp towel. This prevents the creamy filling from building up on the blade, ensuring nice clean cuts that leave the filling intact.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 277.1mg. Full Nutrition
