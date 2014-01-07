Lemon-Blueberry Crumb Bars

1 of 46

Rating: 5 stars So easy and so delicious! I needed something to take to a Labor Day picnic and this fit the bill. I was worried about the dreaded "box cake mix" flavor coming through so I added a heaping Tbsp. of vanilla extract to the melted butter, egg, and yellow cake mix. To make things easy and to avoid anything sticking I used Reynolds Wrap heavy duty non-stick foil (great stuff). I did up the amount of lemon juice and zest just a bit because I wanted the lemon flavor to come through and it complimented the blueberries nicely. It baked up beautifully and once it was completely cooled I added a little lemon zest on top for a little contrast in color (plus it just looked pretty). Be sure to wipe your knife clean after each cut to avoid a mess. These were light, lemony and bursting with blueberries - you'd never know cake mix made this little dessert so yummy! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Love this recipe. It is a hit whenever I make it. Try it with a lemon cake mix if you want to up the lemon flavor. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was so easy I was able to write it down for a cousin of mine from heart. Simple easy and with the yellow cake mix for the crust it was such a delicious desert! Even in how I made it I only put 1 1/2 cups of fresh blueberries and even with less blueberries it still had the right combination of lemon and blueberries. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Two years ago I tried this recipe and it has been a go to dessert ever since. I have requests to make it all the time it is my son-in-laws all time favorite dessert as well as 2 of my friends. It is refreshing with a sweet pop from the blueberry and a tart hint from the lemon. The taste and texture are both heavenly - even to my grandgirl who had texture issues with food. It is easy to make makes a lot and is a lovely presentation. It does need to be cold for it to taste it's best. I'm making it now as it was requested I take it tomorrow to a 4th of July party. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars These were very easy to make and so delicious! They were an instant hit at the BBQ I brought them to. Next time I might double the lemon zest or use lemon cake mix instead of yellow cake mix because these were a bit too sweet for my liking. However my boyfriend loved them as is and told me to give the recipe five stars. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars These were great... the only addition I made was to sprinkle the top of the dessert with cinnamon and brown sugar before baking... just added a little touch. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars This was a nice yummy treat. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic recipe! I had so many blueberries from my kids picking them at summer camp and I didn't quite know what to do with them all. This recipe is sooo good and super easy. I used a lemon cake mix and left out the lemon zest and juice. Yumm-O Helpful (1)