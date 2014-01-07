Lemon-Blueberry Crumb Bars

Rating: 4.47 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 27
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Yellow cake and cream cheese join with lemon zest and fresh blueberries to make moist, fruity crumb bars.

By Philadelphia

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Line 13x9-inch pan with foil, with ends of foil extending over sides. Microwave butter in large microwaveable bowl on HIGH 1 to 1-1/2 min. or until melted. Add dry cake mix and 1 egg; beat with mixer until blended. Press 2/3 of the dough onto bottom of prepared pan.

  • Beat cream cheese and sugar with mixer until blended. Add remaining egg, zest and juice; mix well. Pour over crust; top with berries. Pinch small pieces of the remaining dough between your fingers; press lightly into cream cheese layer.

  • Bake 55 min. to 1 hour or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely. Use foil handles to lift dessert from pan before cutting into bars.

Kraft Kitchens Tips

Substitute: Prepare using PHILADELPHIA Neufchatel Cheese.

Note: For best results, refrigerate the cooled dessert before cutting into bars. Keep bars refrigerated.

How to Soften Cream Cheese: Place completely unwrapped package of cream cheese in microwaveable bowl. Microwave on HIGH 10 sec. or just until softened. Add 15 sec. for each additional package of cream cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 34mg; sodium 188.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (46)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2014
So easy and so delicious! I needed something to take to a Labor Day picnic and this fit the bill. I was worried about the dreaded "box cake mix" flavor coming through so I added a heaping Tbsp. of vanilla extract to the melted butter, egg, and yellow cake mix. To make things easy and to avoid anything sticking I used Reynolds Wrap heavy duty non-stick foil (great stuff). I did up the amount of lemon juice and zest just a bit because I wanted the lemon flavor to come through and it complimented the blueberries nicely. It baked up beautifully and once it was completely cooled I added a little lemon zest on top for a little contrast in color (plus it just looked pretty). Be sure to wipe your knife clean after each cut to avoid a mess. These were light, lemony and bursting with blueberries - you'd never know cake mix made this little dessert so yummy! Read More
Helpful
(17)
SueRick Yaddow
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2014
Love this recipe. It is a hit whenever I make it. Try it with a lemon cake mix if you want to up the lemon flavor. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Jewels
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2014
This recipe was so easy I was able to write it down for a cousin of mine from heart. Simple easy and with the yellow cake mix for the crust it was such a delicious desert! Even in how I made it I only put 1 1/2 cups of fresh blueberries and even with less blueberries it still had the right combination of lemon and blueberries. Read More
Helpful
(5)
RaeDanon
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2014
Two years ago I tried this recipe and it has been a go to dessert ever since. I have requests to make it all the time it is my son-in-laws all time favorite dessert as well as 2 of my friends. It is refreshing with a sweet pop from the blueberry and a tart hint from the lemon. The taste and texture are both heavenly - even to my grandgirl who had texture issues with food. It is easy to make makes a lot and is a lovely presentation. It does need to be cold for it to taste it's best. I'm making it now as it was requested I take it tomorrow to a 4th of July party. Read More
Helpful
(3)
DanielleKIT
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2017
These were very easy to make and so delicious! They were an instant hit at the BBQ I brought them to. Next time I might double the lemon zest or use lemon cake mix instead of yellow cake mix because these were a bit too sweet for my liking. However my boyfriend loved them as is and told me to give the recipe five stars. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Grace before you eat
Rating: 4 stars
08/19/2017
These were great... the only addition I made was to sprinkle the top of the dessert with cinnamon and brown sugar before baking... just added a little touch. Read More
Helpful
(1)
brsharky
Rating: 3 stars
06/12/2015
This was a nice yummy treat. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jennifer Mahoney
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2014
Fantastic recipe! I had so many blueberries from my kids picking them at summer camp and I didn't quite know what to do with them all. This recipe is sooo good and super easy. I used a lemon cake mix and left out the lemon zest and juice. Yumm-O Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jeannie
Rating: 1 stars
08/31/2017
I did not care for this recipe, tastes too much like boxed cake mix. None of my family liked it either. Will not make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
