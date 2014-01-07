Favorite Banana Bread

Rating: 4.54 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Cream cheese makes this classic banana bread unbelievably moist. No wonder it's a favorite!

By Philadelphia

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Mix flour, baking powder and baking soda. Beat cream cheese, butter and sugar in large bowl with mixer until blended. Add bananas and eggs; mix well. Gradually add flour mixture, mixing well after each addition. Stir in nuts.

  • Pour into greased and floured 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Bake 1 hour 10 min. or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes; remove from pan to wire rack. Cool completely.

Kraft Kitchens Tips

Favorite Chocolate-Banana Bread: Prepare as directed, substituting 4 oz. chopped BAKERS Semi-Sweet Chocolate for the nuts.

Substitute: Prepare using PHILADELPHIA Neufchatel Cheese.

How to Soften Cream Cheese: Place completely unwrapped package of cream cheese in microwaveable bowl. Microwave on HIGH 10 sec. or just until softened. Add 15 sec. for each additional package of cream cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 43.9mg; sodium 169.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (18)

Most helpful positive review

Kim
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2014
Very moist... Excellent taste... A must do over recipe...family loved it:) Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

Deb
Rating: 2 stars
03/07/2014
I was very disappointed. I expected it to be moist but it was pretty dry. I won't be using this recipe again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Diana
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2019
Very moist. Lots of flavor. Used the chocolate chips and low fat cream cheese too. Read More
Sabrina
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2017
I would probably add more banana and add some vanilla and cinnamon the next time I make it. Read More
Carolyn Huckaby Harris
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2016
I sprinkle about a 1.5 tablespoons of sugar on the top before putting it in to bake. This gives it a crunchy top. We love it. Read More
Jeremy's Personal Chef
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2016
I found this recipe in a Southern Living cookbook several years ago. It's the ONLY banana bread/muffin recipe I make now! I think the cream cheese keeps the bananas from turning brown. So not only is this recipe fantastic tasting but it looks really good too! Read More
jenniferannephotography77
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2016
Yummy! Read More
Leese
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2020
This banana bread is very dense but light and very very creamy. I added dates instead of nuts and it really is the best banana bread that I’ve ever had. It’s a real family pleaser. Read More
traws
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2020
Added blueberries Read More
