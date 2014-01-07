Favorite Banana Bread
Cream cheese makes this classic banana bread unbelievably moist. No wonder it's a favorite!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions
Kraft Kitchens Tips
Favorite Chocolate-Banana Bread: Prepare as directed, substituting 4 oz. chopped BAKERS Semi-Sweet Chocolate for the nuts.
Substitute: Prepare using PHILADELPHIA Neufchatel Cheese.
How to Soften Cream Cheese: Place completely unwrapped package of cream cheese in microwaveable bowl. Microwave on HIGH 10 sec. or just until softened. Add 15 sec. for each additional package of cream cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 43.9mg; sodium 169.4mg. Full Nutrition