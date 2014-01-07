Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 544.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 37.4g 75 %
carbohydrates: 63.2g 20 %
dietary fiber: 2.5g 10 %
sugars: 10.9g
fat: 16.3g 25 %
saturated fat: 8.2g 41 %
cholesterol: 80.3mg 27 %
vitamin a iu: 517IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 9.5mg 73 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 28 %
vitamin c: 2.8mg 5 %
folate: 12.7mcg 3 %
calcium: 220mg 22 %
iron: 0.8mg 5 %
magnesium: 33.3mg 12 %
potassium: 304.4mg 9 %
sodium: 1152.2mg 46 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 147.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved