Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Grilled chicken breast strips, barbecue sauce, sliced red onions and cheese on a pre-baked pizza crust make a quick weeknight meal.

By Tyson Chicken

prep:
10 mins
cook:
17 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Place pizza crust on a large greased baking sheet. Bake for 5 minutes; remove from oven.

  • Spread barbecue sauce over pizza crust to within 1/2 inch of the edge. Sprinkle evenly with Grilled & Ready® Grilled Chicken Breast Strips, onion and cheese. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until cheese is melted and toppings are heated through. Garnish with cilantro. Serve immediately.

Serving Suggestion:

Serve with finely shredded Parmesan or Romano cheese and additional barbecue sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
544 calories; protein 37.4g; carbohydrates 63.2g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 80.3mg; sodium 1152.2mg. Full Nutrition
Jennifer Rubinfeld-Ferrari
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2014
This is the first pizza I have put together by hand and it was delicious! My 20 year old son and I eat made one for our family. Easy enough to do and will definitely do it again. I followed instructions exactly buy omitted the cilantro because I did not have any on hand. I did purchase a different pre cooked chicken with seasoning and used a hickory smoked BBQ for one and honey sweet BBQ for the other. Cook time actually needed to be extended to about 25-30 mins for a crispier crust but let me tell ya...it was great!! Read More
