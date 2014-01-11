Alfredo Chicken and Broccoli

Rating: 4.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This quick weeknight dinner features grilled chicken breast fillets served over fettuccine in a creamy pesto Alfredo sauce with broccoli and roasted red peppers.

By Tyson Chicken

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Add broccoli during the last 3-4 minutes of cooking. Drain; cover and keep warm.

  • In a medium saucepan combine Alfredo sauce and pesto. Stir in sweet peppers. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until heated through. Stir in cooked pasta and broccoli. If needed, add enough milk to reach desired consistency.

  • Meanwhile, brush Grilled & Ready® Chicken Breast Fillets with oil and sprinkle with Italian seasoning. Prepare in microwave according to package directions.

  • To serve, divide pasta mixture among serving plates. Top with chicken.

Serving Suggestion:

Sprinkle each serving with shredded Parmesan cheese and snipped fresh basil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 37.6g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 90.6mg; sodium 818mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

elizd68
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2014
I have always wanted to try making Alfredo sauce but it seemed more work then I wanted to do. On a whim I decided to check out Alfredo recipes for dinner tonight and found this one. I used Chicken, Broccoli, Red Peppers & Mushrooms. I also made extra Pasta. My husband & I loved it. My husband told me I out did myself with this meal. This was my first try and I can hardly wait to try it again with other vegetables. Maybe even use shrimp like others have suggested. Great recipe with so many options for personal touches. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

julsand
Rating: 3 stars
10/14/2014
It was okay but not as tasty as I had hoped. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
MeEagle
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2015
I just made this for tonights dinner and it is/was easy to make, yummy, and no scraps (always a good sign).The only change I made was I used Ro*tel Original (Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilis). This was because I did not have any roasted Red Sweet Peppers. As a result, I believe my turned out a bit spicier than the original recipe-this is a good thing, as we like spicey/hot foods. Either way I plan on keeping this recipe easy to reach and would sugest trying it atleast once. Read More
Helpful
(1)
julsand
Rating: 3 stars
10/14/2014
It was okay but not as tasty as I had hoped. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Chef Anthony
Rating: 4 stars
07/04/2021
It was easy to make. I used raw chicken and cooked them myself. They came out real juicy (cooked them on a cast iron skillet) On a vote we are rating this dish 4.5. It was so good that we had no time to take a picture Read More
