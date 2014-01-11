Alfredo Chicken and Broccoli
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 531.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 37.6g 75 %
carbohydrates: 54g 17 %
dietary fiber: 3.1g 12 %
sugars: 6.3g
fat: 18.1g 28 %
saturated fat: 8.2g 41 %
cholesterol: 90.6mg 30 %
vitamin a iu: 1819.6IU 36 %
niacin equivalents: 19.2mg 148 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 42 %
vitamin c: 38.9mg 65 %
folate: 136.5mcg 34 %
calcium: 191.1mg 19 %
iron: 2.9mg 16 %
magnesium: 72.5mg 26 %
potassium: 573.7mg 16 %
sodium: 818mg 33 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 163
