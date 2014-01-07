Creamy Chicken-Vegetable Casserole

This one-dish casserole is loaded with colorful veggies and chunks of chicken in a creamy, cheese sauce.

prep:
25 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In an extra-large skillet cook and stir mushrooms, sweet pepper, onion, and garlic in hot butter over medium heat until tender. Stir in flour, salt, thyme, and black pepper. Slowly stir in milk; cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir in spinach, rice, Grilled & Ready® Diced Chicken, and 1/4 cup of the Parmesan cheese.

  • Spoon mixture into a 2-quart rectangular baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese. Bake, covered, 20 minutes. Uncover and bake about 10 minutes more or until heated through. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

Serving Suggestion:

Serve with sourdough dinner rolls and fresh fruit.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 69.1mg; sodium 544.3mg. Full Nutrition
