Creamy Chicken-Vegetable Casserole

When preparing this for dinner tonight my only planned change to the original recipe was to use chili pepper (seeds removed) in place of the sweet pepper due to what I had on hand. However, when going to pre-cook the chicken I noticed I had Italian sausages in the fridge that needed using, so I made this with those rather than chicken as well as the change in pepper. I think the dish made with these two changes is 5* worthy, as the chili gave a nice kick and the sausage gave a great flavour, but I imagine the recipe as written would have been quite bland with only chicken, hence the 4* rating. Will definitely make this again with the sausage substitute the next time I have some that need using and feel like something different to the usual pasta dish I make with them.