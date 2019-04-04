Spaghetti Skillet Dinner

Fixin's for your family in one pan using this easy skillet spaghetti dinner recipe!

By BJ MOORE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • In a skillet over medium heat, brown ground beef with onions.

  • Mix in green pepper and mushrooms; cook for a few minutes. Add tomatoes with juice, spaghetti, and water; stir well. Add Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Cook for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until spaghetti is tender. Add mozzarella cheese and stir until melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
536 calories; protein 32.2g; carbohydrates 62.3g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 69.4mg; sodium 449.8mg. Full Nutrition
