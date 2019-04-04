Spaghetti Skillet Dinner
Fixin's for your family in one pan using this easy skillet spaghetti dinner recipe!
Fixin's for your family in one pan using this easy skillet spaghetti dinner recipe!
This was a quick and easy meal that the whole family enjoyed. We actually liked it better than my usual spaghetti recipe because the broken noodles were much easier to eat. I used a can of crushed tomatoes because my oldest son won't eat spaghetti sauce if he can see pieces of tomato. I added a packet of spaghetti seasoning, fresh basil (had it on hand), and garlic. This isn't a gourmet recipe, of course, but pretty darn good!Read More
This recipe tastes good, but the spaghetti needed more water before it became tender. I also added fresh minced garlic and that gave it more flavor.Read More
This was a quick and easy meal that the whole family enjoyed. We actually liked it better than my usual spaghetti recipe because the broken noodles were much easier to eat. I used a can of crushed tomatoes because my oldest son won't eat spaghetti sauce if he can see pieces of tomato. I added a packet of spaghetti seasoning, fresh basil (had it on hand), and garlic. This isn't a gourmet recipe, of course, but pretty darn good!
This recipe tastes good, but the spaghetti needed more water before it became tender. I also added fresh minced garlic and that gave it more flavor.
This was a fairly easy recipe and it was good, but not great. If you are looking to make a quick meal for your family this is a great choice, but I wouldn't recomend it for guests or a dinner party.
Typical spaghetti recipe. I had to subtract 2 stars b/c the method of cooking the spaghetti in the sauce did not work well for me (noodles weren't tender and sauce was dry). I prefer to cook noodles separately, then add them to the sauce.
overall this was a solid dinners dish. I made sure to add a lot more water and even added a little tomato sauce we had left over, I also added garlic in the beginning and then added garlic power when it was on my plate. My boyfriend really liked it and it is now going into our rotation of hearty dinner recipes.
This gets 4 stars more for ease and having the ingredients around than for taste. I added crushed fresh garlic, garlic powder, extra italian seasoning, and crushed red pepper in addition to using whole peeled tomatoes with basil and still found it to be a little under seasoned so I added additional garlic powder at the table. I ended up needing almost 3 cups of water to keep the sauce from being to thick and dry. I will probably make it again because of the ease, but the recipe needs modifications to improve the flavor.
Gee, sorry - I just didn't care for this. The spaghetti soaked up ALL the moisture, so by the time it was cooked, the meal tasted very dry. I added garlic as did many of the others, but I still thought it had a bland taste.
This was a great base recipe that I could lighten up and make my own. I cut the meat in half and added more chopped veggies (chopped red pepper instead of green, minced garlic, grated carrot and chopped zucchini), I used my own homemade marinara/italian seasoning and instead of water, I used half the amount called for in red wine. Quite quick, used on hand ingredients, is kid friendly and was very filling. I made my own Parmesan Buttermilk Ranch rolls to eat with it and we really enjoyed this dinner.
Very good recipe...good advice about adding the garlic -- made a lot of difference. Overall a great tasting recipe that was definitely easy to make.
Def need more water for the noodles to cook. Simple and easy. I used fresh mushrooms instead of canned and added lots of garlic.
Made this with my gluten-free pasta and it turned out soooo yummy. You can switch up the ingredients in so many ways. Two thumbs up!
I had to use 3 cups of water to get the pasta cooked properly
Very good dinner and flavor, I would add more "juice" next time.
I address garlick, and it was awesome. Hubby only thought it was 'okay', although I LOVED it and will make it again!
A hit! This was simple and quite quick. All recipes is turning me into a gourmet chef in my family's eyes!
My mom used to make a side dish like this, just the spaghetti, tomato (sauce) and cheese. I made this recipe, using ground turkey instead of beef. Added bell pepper, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes with juice along with the suggested seasonings. I also used 1 cup of chicken broth instead of water, and rinsed the tomato cans with a little more of the broth into the pan. This gave me enough liquid so the pasta wasn't dry but the whole dish wasn't soupy, either. My mom always used coiled fideo so that's what I used - I don't know if that is any different than standard spaghetti in terms of liquid absorption. Overall, this is the ultimate comfort food dinner and I will definitely make it again!
I like this with a couple of changes. I add 1/2 lb of Italian sausage and a little Oregano with all the listed ingredients . I cook the spaghetti in a pan of boiling water and then add it in. I don't add cheese to it but like lots of Parmesan cheese on it when I eat it along with some garlic toast.
This was a good recipe to use up some leftover ingredients I had on hand. I added 2 cloves of garlic as well as some basil and oregano when I added the peppers and mushrooms. Instead of a 28 oz can of tomatoes, I used a 14 oz can of Italian diced tomatoes and an 8 oz can of tomato sauce. I also used about 2 cups (1 can) of water. I served it before adding the cheese and used Parmesan instead (what I had).
Yummy!I added my yellow,orange,red and green peppers with the meat.Instead of mozzeralla cheese which I didnt have on hand I used marble cheese instead.Still was good!Be making this again!
Delicious! I did add some chopped garlic and took the advice of adding a package of spaghetti seasoning. It turned out great!
Instead of peppers and mushrooms, I added chopped spinach. I also added chicken broth instead of water and fresh garlic. I sprinkled with parmesan cheese at the end. Delish!
This was delicious! I used sautéed all of the vegetables in the fridge that were about to go bad.
Ok ... but prefer my usual spaghetti dinner, with fried leftovers for breakfast the next morning!!
simple and delicious
Made it for my mom and I. Although I added quite a few ingredients, it was a good base recipe for your own creation. The ingredients I added were, 1 cup more water, 2 cups tomato sauce, garlic salt,paprika,crushed red pepper, a tiny bit cayenne pepper (we both like spicy food), and a dry basil leaf. Great recipe for aspiring chefs!
just not what I wanted.
I made this twice with no changes except to add extra spices and garlic so I am giving it 5 stars based on that. Today I used it as an 'empty the pantry/fridge' recipe. I am giving the details in case it inspires someone else and also to show the myriad of different ingredients that can be used. Using the basic technique of the recipe, I used ground turkey with onions and red pepper. I added all the half used ingredients in my fridge I could find. That included a 1/2 jar of pasta sauce, a 1/3 c of barbecue sauce, 1/2 can tomato paste, 1/2 carton of beef broth and towards the end of the cooking time I added about 1/4 c of pesto left over from another recipe. I was going to add the last of some fresh spinach but my son wouldn't let me. I had some fresh mozzarella balls that needed to be used too. Oh and I used a package of pasta made from beans that I bought on a lark. Have to say, it turned out great although I had to really watch it to keep it from sticking to the bottom of the pan and to add more liquid as it cooked. I put a lid on it for the final 8 minutes or so to speed up the softening of the pasta. That's my story. :)
This recipe was easy to follow and prepare, but I found it took 5-10 minutes more than the stated times. I used whole tomatoes, which should turn out fine, even for picky eaters as the tomatoes break up completely as you stir them. The whole family loved it, and we had plenty for a second meal...i.e. I found it made more than 5 servings. Very tasty and good sauce, I will make this again and I am adding it to my rotation list.
It took along time to get the noodles done but the best spaghetti I've ever made.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections