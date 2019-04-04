Spaghetti Skillet Dinner

I made this twice with no changes except to add extra spices and garlic so I am giving it 5 stars based on that. Today I used it as an 'empty the pantry/fridge' recipe. I am giving the details in case it inspires someone else and also to show the myriad of different ingredients that can be used. Using the basic technique of the recipe, I used ground turkey with onions and red pepper. I added all the half used ingredients in my fridge I could find. That included a 1/2 jar of pasta sauce, a 1/3 c of barbecue sauce, 1/2 can tomato paste, 1/2 carton of beef broth and towards the end of the cooking time I added about 1/4 c of pesto left over from another recipe. I was going to add the last of some fresh spinach but my son wouldn't let me. I had some fresh mozzarella balls that needed to be used too. Oh and I used a package of pasta made from beans that I bought on a lark. Have to say, it turned out great although I had to really watch it to keep it from sticking to the bottom of the pan and to add more liquid as it cooked. I put a lid on it for the final 8 minutes or so to speed up the softening of the pasta. That's my story. :)