Cheesy Potato Nachos
Servings Per Recipe: 3
Calories: 410.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 14.3g 29 %
carbohydrates: 39.5g 13 %
dietary fiber: 5g 20 %
sugars: 2.1g
fat: 22.3g 34 %
saturated fat: 9.9g 50 %
cholesterol: 44.1mg 15 %
vitamin a iu: 104.2IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 3.4mg 27 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 40 %
vitamin c: 43.9mg 73 %
folate: 41.4mcg 10 %
calcium: 38.3mg 4 %
iron: 9mg 50 %
magnesium: 62.6mg 22 %
potassium: 955.2mg 27 %
sodium: 973.5mg 39 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 200.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
