Cheesy Potato Nachos

Rating: 4.5 stars
These yummy potatoes are like some I enjoyed in a pub once, with a nice cold beer. Top with caramelized onions, sour cream, chili, or whatever you have on hand. Yum!

By 1cookinmama

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Ingredients

3
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Toss potatoes with olive oil, salt, and pepper in a bowl until coated. Arrange potatoes in 1 layer in an oven-proof skillet.

  • Cook potatoes over medium-high heat until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Flip and continue cooking until golden brown on other side, about 4 more minutes.

  • Bake potatoes in the preheated oven until tender, about 25 minutes.

  • Place turkey bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on paper towels and chop.

  • Sprinkle bacon, Cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese, and green onions over potatoes. Return to oven until cheese is melted, about 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 39.5g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 44.1mg; sodium 973.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Baking Nana
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2014
The amount of toppings that can be added to this are endless. Next time I would roast the potato wedges at 400 - 425. Perfect football food! Read More
Deb C
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2014
I like my potatoes very well done so I set my cast iron skillet in a 425 oven and when preheated added red potatoes (personal preference) and baked them until they were well browned. The other substitution I made was to use regular bacon. Serve with a little sour cream and you have a yummy treat. Read More
Anne
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2015
Wonderful and easy! I thought the seasoning was a bit basic though so I did add some garlic powder onion powder and paprika. My family raved over these potatoes! By the way... they weren't 100% done by the time I took them out but they were fine. Also my cast iron skillet wasn't big enough for all the potatoes so I cooked two batches then I put them in a baking dish to bake. Read More
Ms. Chef Esh
Rating: 4 stars
10/10/2014
I agree with the other reviewer I roasted them at 400 and for a bit longer 35-40 mins I like them really crispy. I used cracked pepper bacon because that is what I had and would do that again the next time! Don't forget a side of sour cream! Read More
