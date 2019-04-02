Beef and Noodles
The best beef and egg noodles you'll ever have. Affordable, quick, and yummy! I have to give credit to my grandma. She used to cook this for her 5 kids and then later for all her grandkids.
I made this recipe tonight for my husband and three young children (6 year old, 4 year old and 20 month old). They absolutely LOVED it!!! It was very tasty and very simple! The sauce is delicious! I didn't have sirloin steak or beef stock so I used turkey meatballs and chicken stock instead and it was still fabulous!! This is a going to be a keeper in our house and next time I will be sure to use the sirloin steak. Thanks so much for posting this husband and kid friendly meal. So quick to make as well. Oh and one more thing, I also didn't have regular onion. I used a red onion which added a sweetness to the sauce. YUMMMMMY!!!! Thanks again for adding a staple meal to our house! M~ERead More
I followed recipe but mine was dry. Maybe I should of tweaked it.Read More
This recipe is pretty good. It doesn't make much sauce though. I would suggest using at least 2 cups of beef stock so there is more sauce. I took the advice of another person and cooked my noodles in beef stock. It was really good. I will be adding mushrooms next time to the beef mixture. I used stew meat instead of sirloin. I made homemade mashed potatoes with it as a side.
I made this last night with some minor modifications. I seem unable to use a recipe without making at least one change. I doubled the recipe (I had 2.37 lbs. of sirloin) and added an extra cup of beef stock and half a cup of red wine. I cooked the onion with diced garlic, around 6 cloves worth. I make a batch of garlic every two weeks, at least two bulbs, diced in the food processor and stored in olive oil in a glass jar, so I can only guess at the amount. Instead of peas I used two 7 oz. cans of drained, sliced mushrooms. I used about 1/2 to 3/4 of a teaspoon of thyme instead of pinches. This came out amazingly tasty. I highly recommend adding red wine to the beef stock. My boyfriend and I ate huge portions last night and it made a great lunch for me today, too. I will make this again.
We loved it! & my husband is picky, I almost didn't put the peas in but I am glad i did. i cooked the noodles in the remaining beef stock. I will make this again.
I have tried a few recipes in the past for beef tips and noodles, all with not so great results. This is by far the best one that I have made. My husband, who always rolls his eyes when I "experiment" with dinner, actually loved this one and said that I could make it as often as I wanted too!!!
This was really good, I had some leftover peas and a sirloin steak in the refrig so I whipped this up for dinner. I didn't have any beef stock so I subbed a beef bouillon cube and cup of water but it was still very good. I used fresh thyme from the garden and I made homemade egg noodles from this site. I will definitely make this meal again. (After this simmered for an hour plus, there was very little liquid left, next time I make this I will add another cup. A little red wine, garlic and mushrooms would be nice additions too.)
I only had ground beef so I browned that and left it in big chunks. I followed the rest of the recipe but did double the stock and I am glad as I actually would still have liked a little more gravy. Hubby liked it, even though he hates peas.
Easy and very. With 3 picky boys they ate it up.
I made this for dinner tonight, followed the receipt exactly. This was amazing and so very simple. The only thing I would do is make more!! Thanks for posting I am newly retired and trying all kinds of new recipes for my husband & myself now that I have time to cook. My 1 yr. old granddaughter is going to love the leftovers for lunch tomorrow when I babysit.
Before I browned the beef, used 1/4 cup flower, 1tsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper, 1/2tsp onion powder and 1/2 tsp garlic. As suggested by others I added 2 cups beef stock as well as mushrooms. Will be on the menu rotation, yummy and easy!
Very yummy! We're not fans of peas, so we skipped those, and I poured in about a half cup red wine & a little more corn starch. I used a half lb. rib eye steak and 4 small portobello mushrooms, cut into cubes - fabulous!
Delicious. Made as is. Just added about 1/2 tsp of thyme. pinch didn't seem enough.
I'm certain it would have been perfect as the recipe is written, but I added a couple of items just because I needed to use them before they went bad. With the onion, I sauteed minced garlic, yellow & orange bell peppers and sliced mushrooms. And because everyone in my family (but me) is big on gravy, I doubled the sauce part of the recipe, as well as the peas and incorporated red wine into the beef broth. Served over a nest of mashed potatoes. YUM!!!! This is a keeper!! Thanks for sharing this delicious and easy-to-make recipe!!!
This was great! I doubled the recipe, seared the cubes of meat, and put everything in the crockpot for a little more than an hour. We used macaroni instead of the flat egg noodles and when the noodles were cooked, mixed the beef and gravy with the noodles. Very good!
Simple to make and the taste was outstanding! I had leftover roast so i cubed that up instead steak and my husband ,son, and myself were all amazed at how good it tasted .This ones a keeper.No need for changes.
I took some advice from previous comments and I doubled the sauce, next time I'm going to triple it the noodles drink it up! This has great flavor, I used canned peas since I didn't have frozen it was alright but frozen would have been a little better. I would recommend this one, it's pretty easy and it tastes great!!
Great
My husband has asked me to make beef and noodles for years, they were always an epic fail, never met my expectations. I was so surprised at the end product of this recipe, delicious. I have made this several times after the first time following the recipe, made a few changes to suit our taste! Thank you for sharing this easy and flavorful recipe.
I loved it! I served it to my sister and grandparents and they thought it was yummy! It was simple and delicious, that makes it simply delicious!??
Turned out really well. I added a bit more stock and extra corn starch plus mushrooms. My wife loved it.
This was a really simple but great recipe. I added an extra cup of peas but otherwise followed the script ! My radically picky nephew loved this dish and my live in Mother in Law, and also finicky, scarfed this for lunch the day after. Need I say more?
Great flavor. I used a sirloin steak cut into meaty pieces. After browning the meat and onions I put it all in the crockpot for 3-4 hours on low. Tender and delicious.
YUM!! My family absolutely loved this! Very simply to make comfort food. The only thing I did differently was double the beef stock; other reviewers stated it wasn't enough sauce. I cooked for approx. 1.5 hours and the meat was very tender and there was a perfect amount of sauce. Thank you SO much for a fantastic recipe, will definitely make again
I added mushrooms when sautéing the onions. Served over quinoa to add some nutrition. Great flavor that wasn't overwhelming.
This was excellent! I added 2 cups water and used 2 teaspoons Wyler's beef powder since I didn't have beef broth on hand. If I had only used 1 cup as directed, it wouldn't have had any gravy. Still....5 stars!!! Yum!!!!
It is pretty good. My toddler really liked it. One thing was I might have cooked it a tad too long so it was a little dry but I will do this one again. :-)
I've loved it! I've changed some things :) i didn't have onion so I put onion powder and freshly minced garlic. I didn't have corn starch but used tortilla corn mix which is basically the same. I didn't add the peas but added gravy to the meat n had prime steak for my beef n noodles ontop of my creamy mash potatoes
This was easy to make and we all liked it. My husband had two helpings! I also used two cups of the beef stock which made for a nice amount of sauce, and I added mushrooms with the onions too! This will become a regular in my meal planning.
I made this recipe with only a couple of changes. I doubled the liquid, added a clove of finely grated garlic and a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce. Delicious.
Simple, tastey and cheap. Well done Grandma! This even worked with ground beef!
Hearty and great, especially for fall/winter. I personally like when bay leaf flavor is more subtle in recipes, so I liked it better with one that two bay leaves. You could add peas or green beans, but I though green beans went much better with this because of their subtle flavor. I doubled everything except for the meat and peas/green beans. I subbed beef broth because I didn't have stock, and it was fine. I subbed a dry red wine for a third of the beef stock and loved it. I also used about a half a tablespooon more of corn starch because of the other reviewers suggesting it, and I'm glad I did.
We used rice instead of noodles and yellow bell pepper instead of onion. I had to use green beans, no peas. This was the perfect recipe I was looking for. It's a keeper!
This is excellent. I used veggie broth only because I didn't realize I was out of beef stock. After it simmered for an hour, the sauce had cooked down quite a bit, so I added 1/2 C more veggie broth when I added the cornstarch. I served it with no peas to my super picky eater and she inhaled it. The rest of us devoured it with peas. Next time I make it, I will increase all the ingredients by 1.5 since I am feeding teenagers, but I will double the broth. Oh, and I thought I was going to have to pick out the onions for my super picky eater too, so I cut them in pretty decent size slices, but they were completely cooked into the sauce and she never knew the difference.
Made it exactly as was written and it was sooooo yummy and the meat was very tender! Cooked it for about 90 minutes. Oh, I did add some garlic when I sauteed the onions. It was delicious! I agree with whomever said there wasn't enough sauce. Next time I will add more beef base and water.
I added minced garlic because we love it. This was a good tasty meal
Good comfort food. I used left over roast beef which was already cooked, so it was an even quicker dish! I would add a little sour cream next time.
This recipe was quick and easy and my kids loved it. Thank you.
Not this time , next time I will .
Excellent dish!!!!!!!!!!!! The wife and I loved this we will be making this again for sure Highly recommend I'm a simple Tow Truck Driver and was able to accomplish this meal with ease Would give 10 stars if able to
My husband who seldom says much-loved it and that's the final answer. This was an excellent basic reference recipe and I made it with the same basic ingredients, except all I had were beef tips so I cooked them in the crockpot the day before to make them fork tender. Also, I felt it needed more beef broth for gravy so I had beef concentrate in my freezer that I made from scratch and added that with more water (you could use 1-2 tsp. of beef bouillon) and thickened it with flour(browned in the skillet to take away the raw flour taste)and then added water to make the paste instead of corn starch. I feel like corn starch is too gelatinous in leftovers if I was fortunate to have any. That said, it was a great comfort food meal served with crusty bread and real butter.
I love simple recipes with great flavor. This came together fast and I could do other things while the meat was 'tenderizing'. I did add some mushrooms and garlic, but other than that I stuck to the recipe.
OK, added a can of broth pinch more corn starch. I will try this meat part again, no noodles potatoes I think better with the broth sauce. For me thick slices of onion add more to the dish peas I love but they didn't link the dish for me. The meat wanted to go stew, all I could think was I needed to peel some carrots. The meat sauce is a keeper for fast and easy thanks
Made as specified and served it over the noodles found in the frozen food section at the grocery store. The kids and hubby all loved it. Will make again.
Good as is, but great with garlic and red wine in the sauce!
Very tasty. I didn’t have peas, but added frozen broccoli. Other than that I followed the recipe.
So easy to make. Everything on hand. Absolutely delicious. Followed the recipe as written and will make it often. Thanks for the recipe "humanprimate".
delicious! family lived it. will make it again!
Added an extra cup of beef stock and some mushrooms. Otherwise followed the recipe. Everyone loved it. A definite keeper.
I used homemade egg noodles and left over rump roast.
I did not care for this dish. I made it with the peas as directed and there were way too many.
I have made this several times and it is so very good!
Tasty and easy to prepare. Added more broth as suggested by another reviewer. Will prepare this again as it was a family favorite.
Great flavor and very simple to make.
Came out great! I added parsley, garlic and carrots to the mix. Added the carrots about half way through simmering so they softened.
OMG! So good! I made this recipe with some cheap round steak. I added a sm/med diced bell pepper and 8 oz sliced baby bella mushrooms. For health reasons I used unsalted Kitchen Basic Beef. I didn't have regular egg noodles so I used Pappardelle noodles. Parsley and a pinch of freshly grated parmesan cheese too top it off. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe!
This was our dinner tonight. I used venison instead of beef. Used 2 cups beef broth and cooked the noodles in the beef broth instead of water. Delicious.
This was absolutely delish! I added mushrooms, I sautéed them in a separate pan with butter the same time I was cooking the onion. After cooking, I added the mushrooms with the steak back in pan before the bring to boil step. I doubled the liquid one cup beef broth one cup beef stock.
...followed other suggestions- added mushrooms, 2 Xtra cups stock/red wine as well garlic. ... boiled noodles in beef broth- great for leftovers. Thank you, nice simple recipe.
I used broccoli instead of peas. This dish was soo delicious.
I loved this recipe. I made this today, made as recipe suggested. I had to tweak it as I was just cooking for me. I did notice the sauce was enough so I just added a little more beef broth. I didn't have noodles so poured it over mashed potatoe. It was delicious, great on a cold day!
Great! I added baby carrots and served with puff pastries instead of noodles. Very easy and delicious.
Both my hubby and I loved it! I added mushrooms and about 1/3 C. Merlot.
I made this and we loved it. I was pleasantly surprised by how tender the beef turned out. I had to leave out the peas because me husband is a picky eater and won't eat veggies in things. Peas stand alone. So does corn. It's weird. Anyway, this recipe was great and I will definitely make it again. Soon!
An easy, lighter way to make beef with noodles. I just seasoned the beef with salt and pepper before frying, and seasoned the onions as well. This is going to be a go-to meal for sure! Also put it on top of some left over bulgur I had.
Oh wow~! I made this yesterday for dinner, and the entire family loved it. Even my picky little brother who hardly likes anything liked it. This is definitely something I'll make again and again. I served this dish with mashed potatoes from the garden and steamed carrots. I think the only change I'll make to this recipe is doubling the sauce for next time. We just love drizzling sauce over everything lol!
Easy and good dinner for the family. We all enjoyed it!
My son literally licked his plate and my husband got seconds and said it was one of the best dishes I have ever made. That is the best compliment he has EVER given me on food. I doubled the gravy recipe, but used the original amount of salt and soy sauce. It was perfect.
Thank you for posting this! It’s Delicious & I will make it again. I had to sub and per advice enhance with more spices. I didn’t have peas or Thyme! I cubed a 2lb roast then seasoned with s&p, garlic powder & Emeril’s Essence before browning. Diced onion and per suggestions I thin sliced celery, carrots & button mushrooms to use in second step. I added 2 cans Beef broth and 1/4 C wine. Stirred in Rosemary, s&p & covered. I’m sure it is good as written however I view it as a base recipe.
This has to be one of my favourites, so very tasty.
The only thing I changed was I used a leftover ribeye steak from the night before and it was amazingly good!!!
This is fairly easy, and we all love it! Even my picky husband, which is always a win! I followed the recipe except added a little garlic in with the onions.
Absolutely delicious! As with any recipe, I adjusted seasonings for my family's tastes, but No major changes. It was even better as leftovers the next day.
wonderfully tasty and easy. I did add minced garlic and did not use the peas. ( really don't like peas all that much) but did add mushrooms . I threw it all in the slow cooker, then just had to do the noodles and it was so tender, grandma ate it without her teeth!
Yes, I will make it again. Tender and good taste.
Good - quick and easy. Had a frozen London Broil that was due to be used (not the right time for grilling) and they recipe worked out great.
Awesome!
I made this and added garlic, celery, green pepper, and carrots. I used angus beef chuck - 50 minutes cooking was adequate. Excellent taste, and super easy.
Wife thought meat was tough. My son and I liked the dish
This was awesome! I added about a 1/4 c of half and half to the broth mixture and peas with the mushrooms! Will make this again!!
Yummy!!! I added 1/4 cup of red wine to the beef and broth. I also used leftover beef from Christmas so I didn’t need to cook the meat.
Quick and easy as well as taste great
Delish quick and easy dinner
Love this recipe! I like the gravy to absorb in the noodles so I make it a day ahead. Always turns out delicious.
This is my go to recipe for beef tips and noodles which is my absolute favorite dish so it has to be right. I made a couple of personal tweeks because I have a big family and everyone eats a lot but this is the base recipe. Thank you for sharing it with us.
I made this recipe as written. It was easy to put together and delicious. I definitely will make this again.
Easy and delicious! Everyone loved it. I added garlic and season salt.
I thought this was a great recipe and will try this again!!!
If you can make the meet was very tender but with a little bit bland. The family ate it
I made this last week and it was delicious, did need more beef stock than called for but definitely will be one of my favourites
This was delicious and very easy to make. I used chuck fillet. Definitely could use some more sauce though I kept adding beef broth but still needed more. We ate two portions, it was that good!!!!
My husband and I really liked this recipe! It was something we were able to make with ingredients we had on hand. Since my family likes things on the saucier side, I listened to other reviews and doubled the beef stock/ cornstarch. It was great!! The only other change I would make would be to double the amount of beef as my husband was digging through the noodles and stealing the pieces of beef!!
made it again. Didn't have bay leaves,used fresh dill which I had on hand. Served it over rice 'cause we had pasta last nite. Quick and easy. Good stuff.
READ THE WHOLE RECIPE FIRST! This was very tasty, but I didn’t see how long to cook it for, so dinner was an hour later than I planned (my bad), and my noodles, which I cooked too early, were dried out. Still it was tasty. I did add more broth as other suggested for more sauce.
Delicious!!!
LOVED this! I used 2 cups of beef broth instead of water as several commenters suggested. Also used stew meat instead of sirloin and cooked in a heavy, covered Dutch oven at 250 all afternoon - 5 hours or so. I added the noodles dry and cooked for about 30 more minutes, then stirred in the frozen peas and let it go for 10 more minutes or so. Everything else was per the recipe. It was so easy and delicious! Will be in serious trouble with the hubby if I don’t make it again! T
Omitted peas
Made it just as the recipe says. My husband and 13 year old son loved it. I will add carrots next time just to give it some color. Thank you for sharing !
It's a good recipe and my husband said it was a keeper. I increased the stock to two cups but forgot to increase the corn starch so it wasn't as thick as I would want it. I will remember that for the next time. I will also make a rue with the cornstarch and butter. I had the leftovers the next day and they were very tasty.
