Beef and Noodles

My husband who seldom says much-loved it and that's the final answer. This was an excellent basic reference recipe and I made it with the same basic ingredients, except all I had were beef tips so I cooked them in the crockpot the day before to make them fork tender. Also, I felt it needed more beef broth for gravy so I had beef concentrate in my freezer that I made from scratch and added that with more water (you could use 1-2 tsp. of beef bouillon) and thickened it with flour(browned in the skillet to take away the raw flour taste)and then added water to make the paste instead of corn starch. I feel like corn starch is too gelatinous in leftovers if I was fortunate to have any. That said, it was a great comfort food meal served with crusty bread and real butter.