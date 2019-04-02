Beef and Noodles

The best beef and egg noodles you'll ever have. Affordable, quick, and yummy! I have to give credit to my grandma. She used to cook this for her 5 kids and then later for all her grandkids.

By Ian Garrett

prep:

20 mins
cook:
cook:
total:
total:
Servings:
4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a skillet over medium-high heat; cook steak, working in batches, until seared and browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer seared steak to a plate.

  • Melt butter in the same skillet over medium heat and saute onion until softened, 5 to 10 minutes. Add steak to onion and pour beef stock over steak; season with bay leaves, thyme, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover skillet with a lid, and simmer until steak is tender, 50 minutes to 1 hour 50 minutes. Stir peas and cornstarch into steak mixture; cook uncovered until liquid thickens, about 10 minutes.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook egg noodles in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 5 minutes; drain. Serve beef mixture over noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 28.5g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 96.1mg; sodium 155.8mg. Full Nutrition
