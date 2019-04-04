This unstuffed cabbage roll is a cheap, quick, and easy weeknight dinner you don't want to miss. If you're looking for a simple and hearty dish that's just as good the next day, you're going to want to add this one to your recipe box.

What Is an Unstuffed Cabbage Roll?

An unstuffed cabbage roll is basically a deconstructed version of a regular casserole. All the traditional cabbage roll ingredients (cabbage, ground beef, tomatoes, other veggies, and spices and seasonings) are cooked together — so you don't have to worry about pre-cooking and rolling the cabbage.

Unstuffed Cabbage Roll Ingredients

Here's what you'll need to make this unstuffed cabbage roll recipe:

Beef

This unstuffed cabbage roll recipe calls for two pounds of ground beef, but you could use ground turkey or chicken if you're so inclined.

Onion

A diced white or yellow onion is cooked with the beef, adding bold flavor.

Cabbage

You'll need one head of cabbage, cleaned and roughly chopped.

Canned Tomatoes

Traditional cabbage rolls are topped with a savory tomato-based sauce. To replicate this, use two cans of diced tomatoes and one can of tomato sauce.

Water

A half cup of water is enough extra liquid for this recipe. For more flavor, substitute beef broth.

Seasonings

This unstuffed cabbage roll recipe is simply seasoned with garlic, salt, and ground black pepper.

Rice (Optional)

Though this unstuffed cabbage roll is delicious on its own, you can serve it over white or brown rice to bulk it up a bit.

How to Make an Unstuffed Cabbage Roll

Unstuffed Cabbage Rolls Credit: Snacking in the Kitchen

This unstuffed cabbage roll recipe couldn't be easier to make. You'll find a full, step-by-step recipe below — but here's a brief overview of what you can expect:

Cook the ground beef and onion in a Dutch oven or skillet until the meat is brown and crumbly. Drain the grease, then add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover the pot or skillet, and cook until the cabbage is tender.

How to Store Unstuffed Cabbage Roll

Allow the leftover unstuffed cabbage roll to cool, then transfer it to an airtight storage container. Keep it in the fridge for up to four days. Reheat in the microwave, on the stove, or in the oven.

Can You Freeze Unstuffed Cabbage Roll?

Yes, you can freeze this unstuffed cabbage roll. Allow the dish to cool, then transfer it to a shallow freezer-safe storage container. Freeze the unstuffed cabbage roll for up to three months. Thaw in the fridge overnight and reheat on the stove.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"My husband and I loved this," says Vicky. "We ate it like a stew. A bowl for each of us, with a piece of cornbread, and we were set. This is definitely going in my recipe box."

"Great recipe," raves Big Dave. "This is one of those versatile, one-pot dishes that is easily personalized.

"It was simple and quick and yummy," according to Angie. "When I make it again, I might use turkey instead of ground beef and maybe add some red pepper flakes for some heat, but really, the recipe is perfect as is.