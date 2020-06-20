Watermelon Freeze

A cool, refreshing watermelon-banana juice with vanilla yogurt. I make my freeze with a blender/juicer combo. Sugar substitute can also be used.

Recipe by SBATTIN

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place watermelon, bananas, and yogurt in a blender; pulse for 20 seconds and continuously blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add sugar and blend on low for 5 seconds. Add ice and blend for 20 seconds. Place mixture in freezer until semi-frozen, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 46.2g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 4.3mg; sodium 60.7mg. Full Nutrition
