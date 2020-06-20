Watermelon Freeze
A cool, refreshing watermelon-banana juice with vanilla yogurt. I make my freeze with a blender/juicer combo. Sugar substitute can also be used.
Followed recipe, leaving out optional ice and using 4 cups of watermelon (all that would fit in blender, not sure how big watermelon was supposed to be). Turned out very watery--took about 6 hours (stirring hourly) to be soft frozen. Perhaps it was meant to be started with frozen fruit? Flavor was fine; texture was okay, but not as good as I expected with the bananas and yogurt.Read More
