Lobster-Bacon Macaroni and Cheese

Rating: 5 stars I cut this recipe in half because I made it as a side dish to go with steak and it still made quite a bit. Other than cutting in half, I followed the recipe EXACTLY. I have never cooked with canned cheese soup before so I was a little worried. I didn't like the smell of the soup as I was mixing this together and was starting to regret using it, but I must say after it came out of the oven it smelled really good, and it tasted incredibly delicious. It was everyone's favorite thing on their plate and I made a LOT of food tonight for our Valentine's Day steak dinner. I liked how easy it was to prepare...not requiring a roux. I will most definitely be making this again!! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I made this with 2 cups shredded Monterrey Jack instead of the cheddar, 14 oz. of Maine lobster and 11 slices of bacon crumbled and it was fabulous and well received. Next time I'll throw in some cayenne pepper and paprika to kick it up a notch. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Think it could have used a little variety on the cheese, but it was good and we'll probably make it again. Quick and easy Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Amazing!! I used imitation crab instead and added onions when I sautéed the bacon which I cut up into small pieces prior to sautéing! Husband and I both loved it! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Amazing!!!! Really impressed!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Easy to make and my kids loved it! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Quick and easy and super yummy! I tweaked the recipe a bit to my own liking by adding 1 cup of Colby jack cheese and one cup of pepper jack cheese 1/4 cup more milk and a little bit of green onion to the mixture before baking I also took the butter I used to cook the lobster in to my panko for extra flavor. Will definitely be making this again Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This turned out absolutely amazing!!! I added some sautéed diced onions to the mix and it was fabulous. Never thought I could create something so creamy and delicious. I was hesitant at first with the cheese soup, but now I can't wait to go back to the store and get more cans to have on hand! Can't wait to make it again. Helpful (1)