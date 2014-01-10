Lobster-Bacon Macaroni and Cheese

Rating: 4.67 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I've tried several variations of this recipe and this is by far my favorite. The creaminess of the cheese soup, the pungent flavor of the lobster, and smokiness of the bacon blend together in a lovely dish you can serve on a busy weeknight or at your next dinner party.

By Kit0331

Gallery
23 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 minutes. Drain.

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on paper towels and dice.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Stir Cheddar cheese soup, Cheddar cheese, and milk together in a bowl. Stir pasta, bacon, and lobster into soup mixture. Pour pasta mixture into a 2 1/2-quart shallow baking dish.

  • Mix bread crumbs and butter together in a separate bowl; sprinkle over pasta mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling and bread crumbs are lightly browned, 25 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Most Trader Joe's(R) sell 12-ounce bags of frozen precooked langostino tails.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
627 calories; protein 33.4g; carbohydrates 61g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 108.5mg; sodium 1466.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (48)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jayelle
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2014
I cut this recipe in half because I made it as a side dish to go with steak and it still made quite a bit. Other than cutting in half, I followed the recipe EXACTLY. I have never cooked with canned cheese soup before so I was a little worried. I didn't like the smell of the soup as I was mixing this together and was starting to regret using it, but I must say after it came out of the oven it smelled really good, and it tasted incredibly delicious. It was everyone's favorite thing on their plate and I made a LOT of food tonight for our Valentine's Day steak dinner. I liked how easy it was to prepare...not requiring a roux. I will most definitely be making this again!! Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

Beverly
Rating: 3 stars
03/10/2017
Not impressed Read More
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Maple Syrup
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2017
I made this with 2 cups shredded Monterrey Jack instead of the cheddar, 14 oz. of Maine lobster and 11 slices of bacon crumbled and it was fabulous and well received. Next time I'll throw in some cayenne pepper and paprika to kick it up a notch. Read More
Helpful
(7)
crazy14hoops
Rating: 4 stars
08/02/2014
Think it could have used a little variety on the cheese, but it was good and we'll probably make it again. Quick and easy Read More
Helpful
(6)
Svsb247
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2015
Amazing!! I used imitation crab instead and added onions when I sautéed the bacon which I cut up into small pieces prior to sautéing! Husband and I both loved it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Caitlin Murphy
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2014
Amazing!!!! Really impressed!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Leonardo Coronado Jr
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2016
Easy to make and my kids loved it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
K.C. Riedlinger
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2018
Quick and easy and super yummy! I tweaked the recipe a bit to my own liking by adding 1 cup of Colby jack cheese and one cup of pepper jack cheese 1/4 cup more milk and a little bit of green onion to the mixture before baking I also took the butter I used to cook the lobster in to my panko for extra flavor. Will definitely be making this again Read More
Helpful
(1)
hubbadubba
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2018
Do u no de wai Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lynn Reid
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2018
This turned out absolutely amazing!!! I added some sautéed diced onions to the mix and it was fabulous. Never thought I could create something so creamy and delicious. I was hesitant at first with the cheese soup, but now I can't wait to go back to the store and get more cans to have on hand! Can't wait to make it again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Beverly
Rating: 3 stars
03/10/2017
Not impressed Read More
