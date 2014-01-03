Smoked Turkey Sausage Tex-Mex Style Pizza

Quick and easy, this flatbread pizza with smoked turkey sausage, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and jalapeno slices is ready to serve in just minutes.

By Avocados from Mexico

cook:
7 mins
total:
7 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray cookie sheet with cooking spray; set aside.

  • Cook turkey bacon according to package directions. Cool slightly and crumble; set aside.

  • Heat turkey sausage according to package directions. Cut into 10 thin slices; set aside.

  • Place Flatout Flatbread on prepared cookie sheet. Bake 2 minutes. Remove from oven. Spread with salsa. Top evenly with cheese, peppers and sausage. Return to oven and bake 4 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and top with bacon and avocado slices. Drizzle with dressing and serve.

Tips

*Substitute Monterey Jack cheese for the Cheddar

For a spicier version, do not remove the seeds from the pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 33.3g; cholesterol 62.8mg; sodium 588.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

