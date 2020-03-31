Ham Bone and Vegetable Soup

I was looking for a good use of a ham bone without the heavy cream of a potato soup. I made use of a few other recipes to come up with one that I thought my husband and I would like. I think it is important to start with the three basics: onion, celery, and carrots. In addition, you can add a variety of different vegetables to suit your taste or depending on what you have in the house at the time.

By Gayle Satre

cook:
4 hrs 20 mins
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Melt bacon grease in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir onion, carrots, celery, and garlic in hot bacon grease until vegetables are slightly tender and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Stir potatoes into onion mixture; cook and stir until golden, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir hot water and chicken bouillon together in a slow cooker until bouillon is dissolved; add onion mixture, ham bone, diced tomatoes, corn, tomato sauce, black pepper, and salt.

  • Cook soup in the slow cooker set to Low for 4 to 6 hours. Remove ham bone from soup and let rest until cool enough to handle. Remove meat from ham bone and stir meat into soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 1038.8mg. Full Nutrition
