Ham Bone and Vegetable Soup

Thank you for submitting a delicious and fabulous base recipe. I am glad to have found it since we had a large ham bone with a lot of meat left on it that I had simmered the heck out of and then had to figure out how to use. Vegetable soup is supposed to be forgiving and to use up what one has in the house, and this particular recipe is true to that principle. I had no bacon and no celery. I think all soup is best with celery, so would ordinarily use it (but vegetable soup is supposed to prevent one from needing to go to the store so I didn't). Instead of peeling and chopping carrots and potatoes, which I ordinarily would do, I used 2 bags of frozen soup vegetables. Then omitted the frozen corn because the vegetables included corn as well as the carrots and potatoes. I don't use bouillon (too much sodium) and somehow we had three open low sodium organic chicken broth boxes in the fridge to use up, so in they went. Needed to use half a head of cabbage, so I sauteed it with the onion and garlic til done. Wanted to give it a minestrone-effect so added the remnants of a box of whole wheat spaghetti and a drained can of organic garbanzo beans. Then seasoned with a bit of dried oregano and basil. I apologize for changing the recipe and then rating my own, but again the whole point of vegetable soup is to improvise and use the leftovers. We enjoyed this more than I could ever tell. For speed, just cooked on the stove top. Again, thanks for a fabulous base recipe.