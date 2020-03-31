Ham Bone and Vegetable Soup

I was looking for a good use of a ham bone without the heavy cream of a potato soup. I made use of a few other recipes to come up with one that I thought my husband and I would like. I think it is important to start with the three basics: onion, celery, and carrots. In addition, you can add a variety of different vegetables to suit your taste or depending on what you have in the house at the time.
Very good soup. Love a recipe that allows you to make so many revisions with what you have on hand. Added chopped kale & small pasta noodles. Stewed tomatoes versus chopped tomatoes added more flavor as well.
Loved the ease and simplicity in making this recipe! Recipe didn’t work out for us though, probably due to my changes. The bone we had was from what was a really salty ham (as in saltier than your average ham). So, didn’t add bouillon because of this ham and I should have used chicken broth/stock + salt in place of the water+bouillon. We normally don’t cook with bouillon because of the salt content/ingredients in it. Not sure that broth/stock would have added enough flavor, but I’ll just have to try it next time. End result for us was bland and to our surprise, in desperate need of salt! Used olive oil instead of bacon grease to sauté veggies along with 2 tsp marjoram, and 2 pinches salt and pepper. I suppose the flavor from bacon adds more flavor/depth too. Tossed in the diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, and salt/pepper to the crock pot along with 2 sprigs thyme, 2 sprigs rosemary, and 2 bay leaves. Added bag of frozen mixed vegetables in last hour of cooking. Will try this recipe again the next time I have a ham bone, using bacon grease and stock in place of the bouillon. It would be unfair to give a low rating because of my changes, so giving it 3 stars for now and will adjust rating in the future.
Pretty good! I had a ham bone and needed to use it, so I did this recipe with what I had on hand. I cooked it on the stove on high for 2 hours and it came out great. My only alterations were to use 6 medium potatos and I mashed some of them to give a creamier texture to the soup, just a preference. I did not have corn so I omitted that. Pretty good. I only gave it 4 stars because it was saltier than I would have liked, which I did notice the ham itself was saltier than others I have purchased so that could be at fault, but the next time I make this I will use less bouillon. I will will definitely make this again.
Excellent Soup and even better the next day! I added a can of navy beans, 1/2 cup of barley, 1/2 tsp of thyme, coriander, chilli pepper, paprika and marjoram and a bay leaf. Used a can of stewed tomatoes instead of the tomatoe sauce.
Thank you for submitting a delicious and fabulous base recipe. I am glad to have found it since we had a large ham bone with a lot of meat left on it that I had simmered the heck out of and then had to figure out how to use. Vegetable soup is supposed to be forgiving and to use up what one has in the house, and this particular recipe is true to that principle. I had no bacon and no celery. I think all soup is best with celery, so would ordinarily use it (but vegetable soup is supposed to prevent one from needing to go to the store so I didn't). Instead of peeling and chopping carrots and potatoes, which I ordinarily would do, I used 2 bags of frozen soup vegetables. Then omitted the frozen corn because the vegetables included corn as well as the carrots and potatoes. I don't use bouillon (too much sodium) and somehow we had three open low sodium organic chicken broth boxes in the fridge to use up, so in they went. Needed to use half a head of cabbage, so I sauteed it with the onion and garlic til done. Wanted to give it a minestrone-effect so added the remnants of a box of whole wheat spaghetti and a drained can of organic garbanzo beans. Then seasoned with a bit of dried oregano and basil. I apologize for changing the recipe and then rating my own, but again the whole point of vegetable soup is to improvise and use the leftovers. We enjoyed this more than I could ever tell. For speed, just cooked on the stove top. Again, thanks for a fabulous base recipe.
I used 2 cups of diced onions, 3 cups of diced carrots, 3 celery stalks diced.....cooked these items in olive oil. I added them to the slow cooker along with 8 cloves of raw diced garlic. I did not have any potatoes on hand, so no potatoes. I then added the following to the slow cooker.....1 cup of cooked green beans, 1/2 cup of uncooked pearl barley, 8 cups of chicken stock, 2-14 oz cans of tomatoes with green chilies, 1/2 tsp. each thyme, paprika, chili powder, coriander and pepper. Cooked in slow cooker for 7 hours on low. This soup was sooooo good, the best.
This was a great basic soup recipe. I didn't have time for the crock pot though so i just cooked it for 1-1/2 hours on the stove top. Turned out very good!
Shannon Joines Adcock
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2014
Really good soup! I made some adjustments -- used just 6 cups of chicken broth (no water, no bouillon) and some Better than Bouillon base to give it some flavor. I also added some more garlic cloves,some sherry, garlic power, onion powder, herbamare (organic sea salt infused with herbs) and some extra carrots and one less potato. Topped it with a little bit of grated gruyere. Scrumptious!
Followed the recipe pretty close. Only changes were I sautéed the onion & garlic in olive oil, used 8 cups chicken broth and added all other ingredients except the potato and corn. I added those when the carrots were half done along with a can of Italian cut green beans. The diced tomatoes I used was the chili ready for a little spice. Soup was delicious.
First of all, let me say that I will be making this again. It's a great way to use a good ham bone that would normally have been thrown out. Another reason this recipe appeals to me is because it is completely customizable. The author even encourages you to make it your own. What she has done with this recipe is give you a very good base to create your own masterpiece. What did I change? I added wostershire sauce, bay leaves, red pepper flakes and smoked salt instead of regular salt. I served it with some of my favorite hard rolls. This is comfort food to me.
I used leftover boneless ham by mistake and this still turned out wonderful. The only conscious change I made was using fire-roasted diced tomatoes. My husband & kids liked the "kick" it added. I'll definitely be making this again.
I made a number of changes. Instead of bacon grease, I used a combo of olive oil and butter to cook the vegetables. And the vegetables I had on hand did not include onions. Instead I peeled and chopped sweet potatoes, green peppers, winter squash, zucchini, carrots and celery and a contained of sliced white mushrooms I added a large can of diced tomatoes as well as a smaller can of stewed tomatoes, and two cans of kidney beans. And I added garlic, onion powder and salt, and fresh cilantro and basil, as well as dried parsley and bay leaves. I also squeezed in some lemon and lime juice as it was cooking. And I cooked it on the stovetop rather than the slow cooker. As it cooked, I checked the need for spice and added pepper, but not much salt, as it didn't need it. It's a delicious soup and, as you can imagine, it used a lot of vegetables in my fridge that needed using! My husband loved it and he usually doesn't comment on meals.
This is as close to my Grandmother's Ham bone soup as humanly possible... we add lima beans in addition to the corn. I double the petite diced tomatoes and use chicken stock instead of bouillon. Added Garlic for the first time, will do again. And we like chunky soup ... so four potatoes. We divide it and freeze for Winter Wonderful-ness. I add a generous pinch of dried oregano, one bay leaf and salt/pepper corns. We cook it for a couple of hours on the stove, DO NOT use bacon grease... just chop and add lima beans and corn the last hour. Much better days two and three!
Liked the recipe a lot. I used sweet potatoes instead of white potatoes because that's all I had. Also added a can of cream of celery soup to make it a little creamier. And instead of just using bacon fat I added five slices of bacon and browned my vegetables along with the bacon before adding it to the soup. Overall very good!
I only rarely cook bacon, so I had no grease available. I bought 1/2 lb of bacon, cooked it, and continued with the recipe as directed. I chopped up the bacon and added it to the crock pot with everything else. Delicious!
This ham bone soup turned out great. I cooked the ham bone for about 4 hours. Added the carrots, potatoes, corn, and a bit more ham at the end and cooked about 30 more minutes. I didn't want the potatoes to get too mushy. Linda
I added rutebega, noodles, and barley, and used larger cans of sauce and whole tomatoes....just my personal preference as my mom made it that way. Glad you published this recipe as it tastes exactly like hers....will definitely make this again!
Hubby liked it find but I thought this needed more seasonings, maybe some cayenne pepper, cumin, something? I used no salt or products with salt since we have high blood pressure, maybe that was the reason I thought it was bland.
This soup was delicious! I did what Mary Bache suggested (and thank you for adding your suggestion), and added 1 can navy beans, 1/2 c barley, 1/2 tsp each of thyme, paprika, chili pepper, marjoram to the soup. It turned out delicious! I am not sure it would have turned out as tasty without these extra spices. I cooked 5 slices of bacon and once some grease came out, I just cooked my veggies in with the bacon and left the bacon in. I will be cooking this more than once a year for sure!
Used V8 and water instead of all the tomatoes; added shredded Napa cabbage, extra baby carrots, and assorted cut greens. Simmered about an hour, then put the soup in the fridge overnight and skimmed off the fat. Instead of potatoes, used flat noodles. Added pepper and a few squirts of Tabasco sauce before serving. Made enough for three dinners with a slice of buttered Ciabatta bread on the side. (P.S. our big rescue dog adored the bone, and the winter birds gorged on the fat! Not much feed for them in the CO. snow.)
We made this soup with a regular ham bone and followed all of the steps, but we found that ours was extremely over salted. We could barely eat it, and ended up diluting it with boiling water. I'm not quite sure what went wrong here, but I can tell it had a good flavor, at least.
I chose this recipe because I had not one but two ham bones in the freezer and needed the space. Plus I had everything else on hand. Used only 1 low-salt bouillon cube because ham is usually pretty salty, and it was fine. The only kind of diced tomatoes I had were with Mexican seasonings, so that made the soup rather picante, but still good. No crock pot, but a big Dutch oven on low worked well.
Very tasty. I used half the boullion and added some hot peppers that I had in the freezer. I made it in a crockpot and then didn't eat it till the following day. It made a large batch so I froze half added some small pastas when I reheated the portion we ate for dinner.
This is yummy way to use a ham bone! I followed recipe and reviewers' suggestions--added some fresh spinach (cuz it was in the fridge and needed to be used) and a can of rinsed garbanzo beans (cuz that's the kind I had in the cupboard).
This soup is even better the next day! I left out the corn because my husband doesn't like corn. We didn't have a lot of meat on the ham bone, so we added some diced leftover ham at the end of cooking. I used salt free chicken stock in a box and it was not salty as some have mentioned. We cut this recipe in half because there are only two of us. I will make this again.
Added rutabaga and slow cooker chicken broth. I added a ham bone to the broth. When serving I put chunks of ham or chicken in the bottom of the soup bowl as H prefers some meat with his soup. This soup was a great way to serve vegetables to him. In the past, when I suggested we eat more vegetables, he has not been enthusiastic. This year I decided to cook with more vegetables and not say anything. Now four months into it, he is commenting on how good the vegetables are. Like the shoe company says, just do it.
Perfect .... used 1 box (32 oz) of chic broth /1 box (32oz) veg broth added green pepper/barley/red cabbage/green beans and Italian seasoning. So versatile just dump whatever you have on hand. Love this
This recipe makes good soup. I followed the recipe using a leftover ham bone, pantry items and leftover vegetables. A good base is made from onion, carrots, celery, Potatoes and chicken stock. The addition of canned tomatoes and sauce gives this soup the right base to take any vegetables. I used leftovers butternut squash, a can of corn, and a can of black beans. Surprisingly good!
Because I always cook with ingredients free of added salt I will admit that it could use a little salt in the cooking! The bone I used had very little meat as it had already been cleaned. Very, very happy with this soup and will make another batch when a ham bone comes my way.
I made this without the bacon grease. I boiled the bone for 2-3 hours, removed the bone and skimmed the fat then added everything else to the pot with some rice, a can of drained black beans, and diced bell pepper. Added the meat from the bone. Simmered until tender. It was great.
