Southern-Style Collard Greens

This Southern collard greens recipes is slow-simmered with ham hocks just like mama used to make.

By tybright31

Recipe Summary

cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Combine onions, ham hocks, and garlic in a stockpot; add chicken broth. Cook mixture over medium heat until meat is falling off the bone, 1 to 2 hours.

  • Stir collard greens, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper into the broth mixture; cook until greens have reached desired tenderness, about 2 more hours.

Tips

If you substitute turkey necks for the ham hocks, the cook time in Step 1 will be only 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 33.9mg; sodium 1686.5mg. Full Nutrition
