Southern-Style Collard Greens

So it was my 1st time ever making greens like this, I usually just saute some kale when I cook greens. However, I just made 4 batches(2 with Ham Hocks & 2 with Turkey necks) of these greens for my church's 16th Anniversary celebration today and they were absolutely delicious!! Glory to God! Everyone loved them. Thank you soo much for the recipe tybright31!
I am recently widowed trying to learn how to cook. I followed the receipe EXACTLY and it is a disaster. After the disaster I browsed other recipes to see if I could figure out what was wrong. It appears that at some point a goodly amount of water should have been included. This might be obvious to some but wasn't to me. I would love to have the chance to give the contributor information on how to change the oil in her car. (Oops! I thought you knew to drain the old oil first.)
So it was my 1st time ever making greens like this, I usually just saute some kale when I cook greens. However, I just made 4 batches(2 with Ham Hocks & 2 with Turkey necks) of these greens for my church's 16th Anniversary celebration today and they were absolutely delicious!! Glory to God! Everyone loved them. Thank you soo much for the recipe tybright31!
I am recently widowed trying to learn how to cook. I followed the receipe EXACTLY and it is a disaster. After the disaster I browsed other recipes to see if I could figure out what was wrong. It appears that at some point a goodly amount of water should have been included. This might be obvious to some but wasn't to me. I would love to have the chance to give the contributor information on how to change the oil in her car. (Oops! I thought you knew to drain the old oil first.)
I halved this recipe, but still used 5 cloves of garlic and 1 tsp of salt. Also, I used pork neck instead of ham hocks. But talk about easy! This recipe was delicious! I served it with kielbasa sausage over mashed potatoes to sop up the broth. Can't wait to make it again!
I make collard green once a year on New Years Day, and this recipe is THE BEST one I have EVER tried!! I didn't have anyone to teach me how to cook them correctly so I didn't realize you had to cook them so long. (so my collards have always been bitter) I followed this recipe exactly and they were the best ever!! My 14 yr old son even raved about them and wants me to make them more often than just on New Years Day. Thank you so much for sharing. Now I have 'my new' recipe!
Thank you for taking your time to post this. I never mastered the secret to awesome greens until a friend shared that cooking the smoked ham hock until falling falling off the bone first. Remove the cooked meat and cook the greens in the deliciously reduced smoked ham hock broth for the most intensely flavored greens. This recipe is the first I tried following that suggestion. It came out delicious, just like my Louisiana elders made. As others have mentioned, I added red pepper flakes. Just due to personal taste, I like to sprinkle my individual serving with vinegar, rather than adding it to the entire pot. I also find that greens harvested in the winter are not bitter like summer grown collards, and don't require sugar.
My hubby loves greens. I not so much so I never make them. Last year I decided I would surprise him and give it a try. I hopped on this site and found this recipe. All I can say is this was a huge hit in our house. Hubby loved them and even said they were better than his moms. Ill take that compliment any day. I made the recipe exactly as is. I even made my own pepper sauce to go with it. I'm high-fiving myself for trying this recipe. Im about make a big pot now. Greens and cornbread being served up for dinner.
My husband raved and raved about these! Said they're EXACTLY like the collards his Southern Granny used to make when he was a boy ... Only change I made was to use (closer to) 4 lbs. of collards and a bit more garlic, with same measure of everything else. Also added some red pepper flakes for added "zip". SO, SO GOOD!!!! Will definitely make again and again ...
Wow! No need to look any further. I scoured the internet since I've never made collard greens before & I admit I was a bit of a "nervous Nellie". Due to the 5 star reviews, I chose this recipe & followed it almost exactly as written, but added a few shakes of Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning instead of the salt & pepper called for. I served it over rice & with cornbread on the side. it was absolutely delish! Thank you tybright31 for sharing!
I was looking for a collard green recipe that tastes like my grandmothers southern greens and this recipe is exactly what I was looking for. These greens are simple delicious! For a healthier alternative to ham hock, you can used a smoked turkey leg and it still tastes amazing! If you like a little kick in your greens you can add 1/8 teaspoons of red pepper flakes. I used this recipe for a family gathering and it was a major hit. The family loved these greens!
I made it with half the onion, chicken bouillon instead if chicken stock, and no vinegar. Came out delicious. Also, I soak my greens in warm water with baking soda b4 I cook them. Helps clean them more and take away some bitterness. Thanks for the recipe
I made this using a mix of collards, mustard greens and kale. For some reason I didn't get much meat off the ham hocks I used so that was a little disappointing. But the flavor was amazing! Great recipe! Next time I may try using a smoked turkey leg instead. Thanks for sharing this amazing recipe.
I made this for thanksgiving 2016. I have to admit I did not follow the recipe to the T, I added 2 cubes of Maggie 4 more seasoning. I also seasoned my meat before I cooked them. I cooked them in a slow cooker for over 15 hours. It came out so good everyone loved it and complemented them.
I am new to Tennessee and I have never made collard greens before. I have tried them at a bunch of restaurants and they are extremely delicious. This recipe was easy to prepare, ingredients couldn't be easier to find and I had my neighbor (from North Carolina) tell me they were the best he had ever eaten. I am making it a second time as we speak and maybe add a little more vinegar to give it an extra tangy bite. I love the vinegar.
I made this recipe, my first time making "greens" and it was awesome! I added a little more apple cider vinegar because I like a little more "bite" to my food, but otherwise, it was a great recipe. I was super confused about the negative review from "dvb" regarding having to add water - there was more than enough liquid if you added the stated amounts of chicken broth and apple cider vinegar.
Excellent authentic southern style greens. Used some seasoned salt, a bit of organic no-salt seasoning from Costco, mixed collards, turnip greens, & kale. Otherwise made it just as the recipe called for & it was perfect. Wonderful savory flavor.
Excellent. I’m making them again today. I made these once, never having had collard greens, and now I buy greens all the time. I’ve made a few different recipes for greens off all recipes, but this is my fav. These are amazing. Lucky for me, I know how to cook AND change my own oil in my car...
This is the first time I've made greens from scratch and they came out amazing! I used a mix of collared and turnip greens. I also threw in some chopped up leftover honey baked ham. It was a huge hit for our family Thanksgiving dinner.
These are hands-down the BEST greens I've ever had! I made the recipe to a tee, except I ended up adding more chicken broth halfway through and added a dash of Cajun seasoning to spice them up a hair. This will now be a staple on our dinner table!
Best Collards ever!! Made a few changes, added some water with the chicken both and added 6 cloves of garlic. Delicious, well worth the long cooking time. Also added smoked pork neckbones with the 2 ham hocks.
This recipe is perfect. I am not a huge fan of collard greens despite my family having roots in North Carolina. However, my mother does love greens. She usually makes them and has perfected them, but I decided to cook them for her for a recent birthday celebration. My barometer of success with this recipe was her opinion. She absolutely loved them! I really liked them, too and will make them again for sure. The only changes I made was to sub in smoked turkey neck for the ham hocks since some in my family don't eat pork and I added maybe 1/4 to 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes because I like a little kick. Everyone loved these. This will be my go to recipe for greens.
When I followed the recipe as written, it was terrible to me. There were too many onions and that's way too much apple cider vinegar. Also, ignore the 1 pound bag description. Just get three (or 4, or 5) bags. I would say add onions to taste and 1 or 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar. With those changes, it was great!
Best greens ever. I use whatever meat I have available. Hog jowl, hocks, smoked ham & have even used left over honey baked ham. If any of the brown sugar crust from ham is used, reduce the amount of sugar you add. Also to reduce bitterness in your greens, after you wash them, throw in brown paper bag & put in freezer overnight. The “frost” is what brings out the natural sugars. Now I’m thinking of trying them with cornmeal dumplings.
Oh this is a great recipe!! I added some mustard seed, and finished it with a squeeze of lemon juice for a little tang. Easy and delicious. Oh! I also removed the ribs of the collards, to speed up cooking time.
My family LOVES this recipe! being from Seattle, its not something we even tried until we got to Texas. I have used smoked neck bones & hocks and both have turned out wonderful! We add a little bit of dried chili flakes to give it some heat!
Great recipe! I used smoked turkey necks vs. ham hocks-just as flavorful. I usually add vinegar after the greens are fully cocked (plate by plate) but cooking with the vinegar and sugar adds just the right balance. Will most certainly use this recipe again and again.
For those who said it was dry, the instructions call for three 32 ounce containers of chicken broth. That is three quarters of a gallon, a lot of liquid. Did you possibly use smaller containers or maybe just one container? I have missed many details in my more than sixty years of cooking, no shame. Great recipe!
Loved it. Tasted just like when I lived in the South. I was a little scant with the sugar and vinegar and added some pepper flakes. Question: I'm making them again. I can't remember if I covered them or not. I think I did a combination last time. Anyone know what's recommended? the recipe doesn't say.
This is an excellent recipe for people that have never made collard greens, however, sometimes you might have to add more water or chicken broth. Also, I don't think 2 tablespoons of sugar is necessary. I never use any sugar. I add crushed red pepper flakes, to taste and also, I add a little Slap Ya Mama.
I love this recipe so amazing. I made a few tweaks, in addition to ham hocks I used bacon too. I diced up hickory smoked bacon and cooked crispy, once I added the greens I added the bacon and a few spoon fulls of bacon grease. I also added some cajun seasoning, other times I’ll just do red pepper flakes and if the kids are eating I’ll divide the batch once the greens cook down and just keep some with out spice. Overall amazing and easy to follow recipe. I’ll definitely be using it again.
I followed this recipe pretty closely. The meat never fell off the ham hocks, even though I cooked them for a few hours. After about 2 and a half hours, I was getting behind schedule so I just proceeded. They turned out good! No need to cook for 2 hours. They were done after 45 minutes.
Awesome recipe! This is now a staple in my home ?? thanks for such a great and easy meal. The only thing I did different was I used smoked Turkey legs instead of ham, delicious dvb said she should have added MYCH more liquid This is collard greens not collard soup try it again and just smash the greens down till they all fit perfect recipe.
I’ve made this recipe 4 times. The first exactly as written! It was great!!! The next 3 times I did not have ham hocks, so I substituted a combination of bacon & ham pieces. I even used Goya ham flavor packets along with crisp bacon pieces, and ham pieces the last time. The recipe imparts a southern collard philosophy as much as a specific formula that enables adaptation with continuously mouth watering results. My wife didn’t eat collards, now she does. In fact the last time I noticed, without comment, her sneezing seconds. Great recipe!
Awesome! I doubled this recipe and used neck bones instead of hocks. My husbands likes greens, not loves them, but these he asked for a quart to take for Lunch! I did it on a rainy afternoon, and it made a perfect cozy main dish that evening.
First time making collard greens, used ham hocks and apple cider vinegar instead of white vinegar. They are delicious, be prepared, 6 hours start to finish with rinsing, cleaning collards. Glad I wasn't in a hurry but well worth it.
Made this a few times, and I will use this recipe ONLY. Loved every bit of it. Instead of hammocks, I used smoked neck bones. Just my preferred reference. This is my go to collard green recipe. Mother and mother in law are big haters now that the family asks for MY collard greens over theirs!
Very good. Second time making them. They loved them. I used our honey baked ham bone With the meat you can never get off of it but it fell off during low cooking time. Needless to say it was delicious. “”Also mixed in turnip greens.
Too sweet and vinegary for our household. We had to add .5 tsp of baking soda to tone it down. I would make it without the sugar and with maybe a tbsp of the vinegar next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2022
Excellent recipe. I did make a small alteration with it, but I’m cooking, not in ingredients. Did the hocks in my 8 qt Instant pot for 45 minutes and quick release, then added the greens, vinegar and seasonings and pressure cooked for 25 minutes with a 15 minute natural release before qr. Outstanding results in half the time - highly recommended.
Great recipe, this is how I've been making my greens for years. I just leave out the vinegar. And I make sure to blanch my greens in boiling water for about 2 mins. It takes the bitterness out of the greens.
This was my first time making collard greens. I wanted to use up a ham hock from my free ham at the grocery store so I halved the recipe. Easy and delicious! I will omit the sugar next time as the ham with some glaze leftover was sweet enough. My husband loved them!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.