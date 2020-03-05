1 of 22

Rating: 5 stars Really surprised by how easy these chocolate chip cookie dough truffles were to make. I scaled this recipe and only made 1/4 of a batch which yielded 14 truffles. To form the truffles, I used my tablespoon size cookie scoop. I used mini-chocolate chips inside the truffles. Instead of using confectionery chocolate, I melted 1/2 cup of regular chocolate chips and 1 tablespoon of shortening in the microwave and dipped the frozen truffles. I sprinkled almonds and red and pink candy Valentine hearts over the tops of the truffles before the coating hardened. Thank you, white_angel for sharing your delicious recipe! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars I'm not a big cookie dough fan but these looked good and I was intrigued by the cream cheese. They were good! I used a wooden spoon and hand mixed and it was pretty difficult to mix in the flour. I had to use my hands to mix at the end and so I left out the last 1/4 cup of flour just because I was getting tired of mixing. They weren't too sticky when I rolled them into balls. I froze as stated and they were very easy to dip; I used chocolate almond bark. DS thought they needed a tad more salt to taste like real cookie dough. I made some 2 inch balls and some 1 inch; I prefer the 1 inch as they are very sweet and I like the smaller bites. Made for Recipe Group selection. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Recipe Group: Yum yum! Very rich and delicious. I made the 'dough' part (used mini chocolate chips) refrigerated overnight then formed balls and froze overnight. For the chocolate coating I melted plain old milk chocolate chips...it took a whole bag to dip a half recipe. Helpful (5)

Rating: 2 stars I made it just like the recipe but the cheese made it taste really weird and it had a slimy texture. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Made this for Recipe Group...These were VERY good! I halved the recipe but only added about 3/4 cup flour b/c I didn't want it o be too 'floury' tasting. Doing that did make these a little bit stickier to roll but they worked fine. Very easy to make and I really liked the little tang from the cream cheese. My little taste testers loved them! I'm not usually a huge fan of cookie dough things but I really enjoyed these and will def be making them again! Thanks for sharing:) Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Easy to make & a big hit!!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Recipe Group Selection: 07 February 2015 These were an easy treat to make and share with many people. Everyone liked them but I personally didn't care for them. I should have gone with my instincts and used 1/4 cup less flour. The mixture was very thick to mix and I finally had to finish mixing with my hands. I rolled in to 36 balls and froze. They were very easy to dip and add sprinkles for Valentines Day. I used part of them for my Girl's Night Out treat and boxed the rest for friends and neighbors. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made a half-batch and they turned out beautifully. I used chocolate-flavored almond bark in place of the confectioner's chocolate with just a few semi-sweet morsels melted in for that classic chocolate chip cookie taste. Very tasty but one is more than enough for me! They will be devoured at our Christmas party. Helpful (1)