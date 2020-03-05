Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles

Rating: 4.21 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an easy recipe for deliciously rich cookie truffles.

By Amanda Nye

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 truffles
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cream cheese, brown sugar, and vanilla extract together in a bowl until smooth; add flour and mix until incorporated. Sprinkle salt over dough and fold in chocolate chips. Form dough into 1- to 2-inch balls and arrange on a baking sheet. Freeze until set, about 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Melt confectioners' chocolate in the top of a double boiler over simmering water, stirring frequently and scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching. Dip cookie balls into chocolate and place on a sheet of aluminum foil or waxed paper until hardened, at least 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If cream cheese isn't room temperature, place in microwave for 30 seconds.

Editor's Note:

There is a potential risk of foodborne illness from the consumption of raw flour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 56.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (22)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

JimmyandNancy Long
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2015
Really surprised by how easy these chocolate chip cookie dough truffles were to make. I scaled this recipe and only made 1/4 of a batch which yielded 14 truffles. To form the truffles, I used my tablespoon size cookie scoop. I used mini-chocolate chips inside the truffles. Instead of using confectionery chocolate, I melted 1/2 cup of regular chocolate chips and 1 tablespoon of shortening in the microwave and dipped the frozen truffles. I sprinkled almonds and red and pink candy Valentine hearts over the tops of the truffles before the coating hardened. Thank you, white_angel for sharing your delicious recipe! Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

sara
Rating: 2 stars
04/14/2015
I made it just like the recipe but the cheese made it taste really weird and it had a slimy texture. Read More
Helpful
(2)
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
JimmyandNancy Long
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2015
Really surprised by how easy these chocolate chip cookie dough truffles were to make. I scaled this recipe and only made 1/4 of a batch which yielded 14 truffles. To form the truffles, I used my tablespoon size cookie scoop. I used mini-chocolate chips inside the truffles. Instead of using confectionery chocolate, I melted 1/2 cup of regular chocolate chips and 1 tablespoon of shortening in the microwave and dipped the frozen truffles. I sprinkled almonds and red and pink candy Valentine hearts over the tops of the truffles before the coating hardened. Thank you, white_angel for sharing your delicious recipe! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2015
I'm not a big cookie dough fan but these looked good and I was intrigued by the cream cheese. They were good! I used a wooden spoon and hand mixed and it was pretty difficult to mix in the flour. I had to use my hands to mix at the end and so I left out the last 1/4 cup of flour just because I was getting tired of mixing. They weren't too sticky when I rolled them into balls. I froze as stated and they were very easy to dip; I used chocolate almond bark. DS thought they needed a tad more salt to taste like real cookie dough. I made some 2 inch balls and some 1 inch; I prefer the 1 inch as they are very sweet and I like the smaller bites. Made for Recipe Group selection. Read More
Helpful
(6)
ONIOND
Rating: 4 stars
02/16/2015
Recipe Group: Yum yum! Very rich and delicious. I made the 'dough' part (used mini chocolate chips) refrigerated overnight then formed balls and froze overnight. For the chocolate coating I melted plain old milk chocolate chips...it took a whole bag to dip a half recipe. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
sara
Rating: 2 stars
04/14/2015
I made it just like the recipe but the cheese made it taste really weird and it had a slimy texture. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/11/2015
Made this for Recipe Group...These were VERY good! I halved the recipe but only added about 3/4 cup flour b/c I didn't want it o be too 'floury' tasting. Doing that did make these a little bit stickier to roll but they worked fine. Very easy to make and I really liked the little tang from the cream cheese. My little taste testers loved them! I'm not usually a huge fan of cookie dough things but I really enjoyed these and will def be making them again! Thanks for sharing:) Read More
Helpful
(2)
Carm
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2015
Easy to make & a big hit!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Molly
Rating: 4 stars
02/14/2015
Recipe Group Selection: 07 February 2015 These were an easy treat to make and share with many people. Everyone liked them but I personally didn't care for them. I should have gone with my instincts and used 1/4 cup less flour. The mixture was very thick to mix and I finally had to finish mixing with my hands. I rolled in to 36 balls and froze. They were very easy to dip and add sprinkles for Valentines Day. I used part of them for my Girl's Night Out treat and boxed the rest for friends and neighbors. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Abbey
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2014
I made a half-batch and they turned out beautifully. I used chocolate-flavored almond bark in place of the confectioner's chocolate with just a few semi-sweet morsels melted in for that classic chocolate chip cookie taste. Very tasty but one is more than enough for me! They will be devoured at our Christmas party. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Callaluna
Rating: 4 stars
12/20/2014
Super easy and super delicious. The one thing I think I will change is to add a little less flour next time - the texture is a bit firmer than I thought it should be. Bring the recipe if you take these to a party - you will be asked for it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022