RITZ Fried Ravioli

Rating: 4.78 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 25
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Inspired by the mouthwatering appetizers served in Italian restaurants in New York City's Little Italy neighborhood, these cheese ravioli with a light, crunchy RITZ cracker crust and grated parmesan cheese will be a hit at any party. Serve hot with marinara sauce for dipping for a delicious, quick and easy appetizer.

By RITZ Crackers

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 ravioli
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large frying pan, over medium heat, add the vegetable oil until it is about 2 inches deep. Heat to 325 degrees F.

  • While the oil is heating, place the RITZ Crackers in a food processor and pulse until the crackers are crushed into fine crumbs. Pour the crumbs into a shallow dish. Add the garlic powder, pepper, Italian seasoning and 2 tablespoons of the parmesan cheese. Stir until all spices are evenly distributed.

  • Whisk together the egg and milk in a bowl.

  • Dip each ravioli in the egg mixture, then into the RITZ cracker crumbs. Be sure each ravioli is evenly coated with cracker crumbs. Shake off any excess.

  • Once the oil is hot enough, add small batches of the RITZ cracker-coated ravioli into the oil. Fry for approximately 1 minute on each side. Watch closely so they do not burn; they cook quickly. When ravioli are golden brown on each side, remove from the oil and place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

  • Sprinkle the ravioli with remaining grated parmesan cheese and (optional) chopped parsley. Serve with warm marinara sauce for dipping.

Cook's Notes:

If you substitute RITZ Garlic Butter Crackers you won't need to add garlic powder to the crumb mixture.

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
647 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 61.5g; cholesterol 29.4mg; sodium 361.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (42)

Most helpful positive review

32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 25
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
ReneePaj
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2014
I wanted to avoid frying these, so I baked them for 10-12 minutes, on a rack on a baking sheet, in a hot oven (450 degrees F). Sprayed with cooking spray before baking and turned them after 5-6 minutes. Delicious. I can imagine how great they are fried!!! They did come out crisp in the oven, and had such a great flavor. My base ravioli was a sausage and spinach filled one. Great recipe Michele @ Flavor Mosiac! Read More
Helpful
(31)
Melissa Goff
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2014
These were totally worth trying. I've never fried raviolis before and this recipe was way simple. The kids were confused why I was giggling over the stove until they had to just ask LOL. totally watch these closely. And make sure to pay attention on timing. They expand in the frying process and looking like coated Stay-puff marshmallow man from the movie Ghostbusters. While I was entertained in the process of the making the recipe, my kids devoured these completely gone. The RITZ crackers give these such a light wonderful yet crisp texture and it was a rather pleasing recipe. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Jennifer Baker
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2014
Caution! Do not make these if you are alone. I could eat the entire batch, they are SO good! I do love the crispness and never thought making fried ravioli would be this easy (I don't fry). My family is going to really like these! I'll make them again, and again. Thanks for a tasty and delicious recipe! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Diana71
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2014
I would never have thought to bread and fry ravioli...this recipe was a hit...really loved how creamy the cheese became - such a different taste than traditional ravioli. And everyone especially the teenagers ate these quickly...without the marinara!!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
debbierogers1
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2014
have allways thought i'd do this but with frozen ravioli because they are alot cheaper, wonder what everyone else thinks about how to do this . frozen or thawed and would the noodle be too soft as opposed to the firmer refrigerated versions. I will def. try this next time the refrigerated is on sale. Read More
Helpful
(4)
ruthncls
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2019
I air fried some and baked the rest. They came out perfect. I can't stand cooking with a lot of grease. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Life Tastes Good
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2014
Love these!! I like how crispy they turned out and the flavor was great! They disappeared quickly. I will definitely be making these again! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Occasional Cooker
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2014
I came up with this recipe for Ritz using refrigerated ravioli. They were so quick and easy to make and so yummy! I had to go back and make another batch because they went so fast! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Grumpy's Honeybunch
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2014
I love the light crispy crust this gave the ravioli. My only mistake was choosing a ravioli that we don't normally eat and I ended up not liking the filling (no fault of this recipe!). I will make this again using our favorite ravioli! Read More
Helpful
(3)
