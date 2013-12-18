RITZ "Everything" Bites with Lox and Schmear

1 of 25

Rating: 5 stars These were fantastic easy bites. Loved them. Took a few trips to the stores to find dried sundried tomatoes (not packed in oil). They were in the vegetable aisle in a package. The "schmear" is a great flavor and can be used on anything. And I used smoked salmon. Take it from an appetizer queen, these are really good and different. However, you will need a boatload of breath mints afterwards. :) Totally worth it. One more note, the recipe calls for 40 pieces. Not sure 5oz. of salmon/lox covers that. It might get a bit expensive. But do try it. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars this by far was one of my personal favorite's! I made this twice and ended up eating this as a late night TV snacks when the kids went to bed and I was watching my recordings. It was so flavorful, the salmon was wonderful, the cucumber added that little crunch and it was just the perfect little morsel. My children loved it....my son, was to be expected, said it was alright because he's not much of a fish person. But at least I give kudos for trying it. Will totally be on my rotation for #gameday and any time I am in the mode ;-) Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Thanks Debbie! Simple and easy! I had some leftover smoked salmon and decided to try these for friends who stopped in last nite and they were a hit. I did one version of the actual recipe and the 2nd version was substituting goat cheese for the cream cheese. Delightful Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Made exactly as listed and took to a party. There were none left. I made many hours before and stored in Tupperware and the crackers were just fine (someone said theirs got soggy after a few hours). I will definitely make again. As far as the tomatoes - I bought tomato halves in a dry-pack and used 12 halves and it was plenty. The recipe is not real clear about that - cut very small as they can be a bit chewy. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars So even folks at our Super Bowl watch party who don't like cream cheese LOVED the flavor of this schmear - so easy to make...I put everything into a food processor, including the cream cheese. Made for a delicious mix of flavors and a pretty presentation. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars These were really easy to make. I used traditional smoked salmon rather than lox and they turned out great. I prepare a plate put it on the table and when I walked back 5 minutes later the plate was completely empty...my guests devoured every bite. I ended up having extra schmear left over that I used as a bagel spread the next morning. Oh..and I didn't have sun dried tomatoes so I just left those out. Helpful (3)

Rating: 2 stars Not a hit-took to a party and no one ate any- Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars yes i liked it Helpful (2)