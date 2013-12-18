Chef John's Christmas Miracle Fudge

Rating: 4.68 stars
44 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 36
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

It's appropriate to call this Miracle Fudge because of how it's made. This is 100% vegan, is absolutely delicious, and will make a beautiful holiday gift.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 pieces
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place 1/2 cup cocoa powder into a mixing bowl and stir in maple syrup, vanilla extract, and salt. Pour in melted coconut oil and stir until thoroughly combined. Continue to stir until coconut oil hardens and the mixture looks grainy and thick.

  • Place walnuts into a dry skillet over medium heat; shake skillet until walnuts are hot and smell nutty and fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Turn off heat and let walnuts cool slightly, about 1 more minute.

  • Stir warm walnuts into fudge; mixture will soften from the walnuts' heat. Stir fudge until smooth and glossy.

  • Pour fudge into a silicone mold for making small ice cubes. Scrape any excess fudge back into the mixing bowl. Smooth the tops of the fudge pieces.

  • Wrap mold in plastic wrap and freeze until fudge is firm and set, at least 30 minutes. Remove plastic wrap and pop each fudge piece out of the mold. Dust pieces lightly with 1 teaspoon cocoa powder before serving or packaging as gifts. Serve cold; freeze leftovers.

Cook's Note:

If you don't want to use a silicone mold, pour warm fudge into a plastic wrap-lined dish, chill to harden, and slice into small squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 6.5g; sodium 1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (41)

Most helpful positive review

ctorres27
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2014
I'm not sure why this doesn't have more reviews? I watched the video first and it looked so easy, so I got the rest of the recipe here. Super easy and tasty. I didn't have silicone molds so I used parchment paper in a small tray and it worked just fine! Cut them into squares. Texture is great and flavor is delicious. I did not taste the coconut oil either. Definitely recommend this recipe, you can't go wrong! Read More
Helpful
(33)

Most helpful critical review

Zuzanna Borowska
Rating: 2 stars
06/08/2016
They had consistency of a pudding. Delicious pudding though Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
