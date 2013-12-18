Chef John's Christmas Miracle Fudge

1 of 41

Rating: 5 stars I'm not sure why this doesn't have more reviews? I watched the video first and it looked so easy, so I got the rest of the recipe here. Super easy and tasty. I didn't have silicone molds so I used parchment paper in a small tray and it worked just fine! Cut them into squares. Texture is great and flavor is delicious. I did not taste the coconut oil either. Definitely recommend this recipe, you can't go wrong! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Yum yum! This was delicious and much healthier than traditional fudge. Made it exactly as written but didn't have the silicone molds, so I lined a loaf pan with parchment paper and that worked just fine. I keep the fudge block in the freezer wrapped in cling wrap and just slice off a piece when I'm ready. This definitely isn't your traditional fudge as it needs to be kept cold, but it's yummy! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars While this is great for vegans. I WILL SAY THIS...EVERYONE THAT POSTED OF "THE COCONUT" TASTE.. DID N O T... USE REFINED COCONUT OIL. Refined cocnut oil is flavorless. Period. That being said if you like the almond joy taste go ahead and add a bit of coconut extract to take it on home... Good both ways . Just thought I'ld put that out. Vegans learn it all to quick. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this and with some experimenting I did change some things. I don't love nuts in sweets so I didn't use. I melted the refined coconut oil in a saucepan and added maple syrup. Off heat mixed in cocoa powder and few tsp. of powdered sugar. Used small silicone square molds that I first dusted with cocoa powder. Turned out amazing! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I gave it to a teacher who is dairy free and her husband gluten free and she LOVED it my family loved it to Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! I am thrilled to have such a yummy treat to eat when I can't eat milk. Thank you for the great recipe. I followed the recipie to a tee. I did use walnuts. Perfection!!!!!!! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This stuff is out of this world the only way to improve it is to dip it in chocolate Helpful (5)

Rating: 2 stars They had consistency of a pudding. Delicious pudding though Helpful (2)