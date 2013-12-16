Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Cookies with Truvia® Baking Blend

Decadent and delicious, these dark chocolate sea salt cookies contain 25% fewer calories and 83% less sugar than the full-sugar version.

By Truvia(R)

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
9 mins
total:
39 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 325 degrees F.

  • In medium bowl, mix flour, cocoa and baking soda; set aside.

  • In large bowl, beat butter, 1/2 cup Truvia® Baking Blend, vanilla and egg with electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with spoon. Stir in flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop dough by rounded tablespoons on ungreased cookie sheet. Press down slightly.

  • Bake 13 to 15 minutes or just until set. Cool 1 to 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 15 minutes

  • Meanwhile, in small bowl, beat 1 tablespoon Truvia® Baking Blend and water. Brush over cookies (discard any remaining water mixture); sprinkle with salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 144.2mg. Full Nutrition
