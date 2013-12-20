Christmas (Red, White and Green) Salsa

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Festive red, white, and green colors can be used at Christmas time, but are great all year-round! Ingredients are flexible amounts. Serve as a condiment to go with beans or as a spread to go with chips.

By sueb

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
6
Directions

  • Mix radishes, cilantro, onion, ginger, oil, jalapeno pepper, and lime juice together in a bowl.

Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 2.3g; sodium 3.5mg. Full Nutrition
Soup Loving Nicole
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2014
I made this to use as a topping for my carne asada tacos and hubby raved about it. We typically just top them with onion, cilantro, and lime but the addition of radish worked very nicely. I have to be honest here and admit that I scaled way back on the ginger and replaced some of it with cumin seeing how I was using this for Mexican food. I am tickled pink to be the first reviewer. I cannot say enough good things about this recipe and I plan to make it often. Thanks for sharing sueb! Read More
