Christmas (Red, White and Green) Salsa

Rating: 5 stars

I made this to use as a topping for my carne asada tacos and hubby raved about it. We typically just top them with onion, cilantro, and lime but the addition of radish worked very nicely. I have to be honest here and admit that I scaled way back on the ginger and replaced some of it with cumin seeing how I was using this for Mexican food. I am tickled pink to be the first reviewer. I cannot say enough good things about this recipe and I plan to make it often. Thanks for sharing sueb!