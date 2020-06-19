Campfire S'Mores Latte

5
4 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Who wouldn't want to drink an espresso-infused s'more?

Recipe by House of Aqua

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 latte
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour espresso into a mug; stir in marshmallow topping, sugar, and cocoa powder until well blended.

    Advertisement

  • Heat milk in a saucepan over medium-low heat until lightly boiling, 3 to 5 minutes; remove from heat and froth milk with a frothing wand or a whisk. Pour frothed milk over espresso mixture. Top latte with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs.

Cook's Notes:

Lowfat (2%) milk froths the best. I like to add marshmallow and milk chocolate chips on top with the graham cracker and whipped cream.

I use Dutch-processed cocoa powder.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 24.4mg; sodium 137.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/27/2022