Campfire S'Mores Latte

To make the best latte have your milk steamed and ready to go while you brew your espresso so you can quiskly assemble the drink. If you prefer, you can mix the marshmallow, sugar, and cocoa powder together with the steamed milk then pour the brewed espresso in last.
To make the best latte have your milk steamed and ready to go while you brew your espresso so you can quiskly assemble the drink. If you prefer, you can mix the marshmallow, sugar, and cocoa powder together with the steamed milk then pour the brewed espresso in last.
Pretty good! I used brown sugar, mini marshmallows, an extra 1/2 oz of espresso and it was still delicious. I will definitely be making this again. Make sure to add in the espresso last. If you let it sit when it comes out of the machine, it will burn and taste gross after 10 seconds.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.