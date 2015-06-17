Grape, Chicken, and Walnut Pesto Pizza

One of my absolute favorite pizza recipes! We make this at home with leftover rotisserie chicken and often make two to have leftovers! The amount of pesto, walnuts, grapes, and chicken can all be played around with to taste! Use whatever amount feels right for your pizza and the size of it.

By annaelise

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spread pizza dough evenly onto a pizza pan.

  • Bake pizza dough in preheated oven until slightly cooked, about 8 minutes.

  • Spread pesto onto pizza crust in a thin layer, leaving edges exposed. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over pesto layer; add chicken. Arrange grapes, cut-side up, around the crust. Sprinkle walnuts over pizza and season with black pepper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and bottom of crust is lightly browned, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If your pizza dough comes with instructions, you may want to follow those instead to get the dough cooked correctly. My instructions are the way we do it in our household!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
550 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 59.2g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 45.2mg; sodium 1139.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

