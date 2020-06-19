Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino Copycat Recipe

PERFECT!!!!! I only make 3 eight-ounce cups (1 1/2 of the recipe), but always add a extra half cup of ice and fill a normal measuring cup to full (2 cups) (which helps with the milky-ness) and use instant coffee powder (1 1/2 tbs) with 3/4 a cup of water and mix and microwave it for 1 minute and freeze it for when I want to make the frappe along with the water in the measuring cup. When i'm ready to make it I put all the ingredients (which are adjusted) in the blender (besides the coffee and ice and microwave the coffee for 1 minute which melts it just enough for the coffee to melt but have a little iced coffee left.) After that, I take the ice out of the measuring cup and use a hard metal kitchen utensil (used for cooking) and break it on a tray and put the coffee and ice in the blender and use the crush ice and liquify options until the frappe is perfect and top it off with whipped cream and extra caramel! :) Hope this helps. EDIT: To defrost after putting leftovers in the freezer (make sure that the leftovers are in a cup, not glass) microwave the frappe 30 seconds and take a fork and scoop out the amount you wanna drink in a glass and add 2 tbs to 1/4 cup milk and mix it with the fork and add 1 1/2 tsp caramel and mix and top it off with the whipped cream and caramel and enjoy!!!:) ,Annie :D