Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino Copycat Recipe
This is my version of Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino! It's easy to make at home by blending coffee with milk, caramel sauce, and ice. Top each glass with whipped cream and drizzle more caramel sauce on top. Serve with a straw.
There's nothing like a refreshing, creamy, and decadent caramel Frappuccino from Starbucks. With this copycat caramel Frappuccino recipe, you can make the sweet treat at home – and save money in the long run!
What Is a Frappuccino?
Frappuccino is a type of blended coffee drink that is trademarked by Starbucks. Made with ice, coffee, and flavored syrups, the beverage's flavor and texture is somewhere between a milkshake and an iced coffee.
The word "Frappuccino" is a combination of "lait frappe" (a type of French milkshake) and "cappuccino" (an espresso-based coffee drink with steamed milk).
Caramel Frappuccino Ingredients
You need just five ingredients to make this copycat Starbucks caramel Frappuccino recipe:
Ice
Ice is the base of this caramel Frappuccino recipe. Crushed ice is best (and more blender-friendly), but cubed ice will work too.
Brewed Coffee
Make sure the coffee is strong so it's not overpowered by the other ingredients. Also, it's important to ensure the coffee is completely cooled so it doesn't melt the ice.
Milk
Low-fat milk, when combined with ice, creates an irresistible texture that's the perfect blend of creamy and icy.
Caramel Sauce
If you want to get fancy, drizzle the caramel sauce on the inside of the glass before you pour in the Frappuccino.
Sugar
Sweeten things up a bit with white sugar. This recipe, which makes two drinks, calls for three tablespoons – but you can adjust the sugar to suit your taste.
How to Make a Caramel Frappuccino
It couldn't be easier to make this 5-ingredient recipe! Seriously, just blend all of the ingredients and you're ready to enjoy. Find the full recipe below for detailed instructions.
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"Loved this recipe," raves Allrecipes Allstar Faith N. "We are over an hour away from the nearest Starbucks, between gas and the cost of the drinks themselves, it's a rare splurge for me to get one. This is my absolute favorite there and this recipe is pretty darn close."
"I followed two different recipes for this, and the other was super disappointing," says Nerds n' Roses. "So, I was so happy when I tasted this and actually felt like I had just come from Starbucks! And it makes two, so I can share it or save the other for later! P.S. I stirred in sea salt to taste, then added sea salt and a drizzle of caramel on top of the whipped cream, and BAM! Salted Caramel Frappuccino!"
"This recipe was amazing," according to one Allrecipes community member. "I made homemade caramel for it and it tasted amazing. Honestly better than Starbucks. Perfect blend of espresso and sweetness! Would totally recommend it."
Editorial contributions by Corey Williams
You can make strong coffee by using 2 tablespoons ground coffee beans per 1 cup water in your coffee maker.