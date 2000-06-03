Apple Butter VI

Each year for the past 4-5 years I turn to this recipe; I have tweaked my review a few times and given additional hints. This year I want to add that I use apple juice with good results instead of cider. I have always added 2 tsp. of cinnamon, and 1 tsp. allspice for richer flavor. If you use orchard apples, they tend to be juicier, so I add a few extra apples to make it pulpier. Jonathan apples work well with this recipe. I also use a small hand held blender to break up the chunks, but if you prefer chunkier, leave it alone. In reference to the other reviewer who noted how thin this apple butter seems. It does simmer and reduce down but will still appear somewhat apple-saucy while it is hot. As this apple butter cools overnight, it does thicken and set on toast nicely. Still a recipe I grab each September to fix and freeze for the winter months. My kids ask for this every year.

