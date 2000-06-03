Apple Butter VI
This is a tasty recipe that I got from my mom. As a child, I used to eat it on hot buttered toast. It's so easy to make, and it tastes great!
Each year for the past 4-5 years I turn to this recipe; I have tweaked my review a few times and given additional hints. This year I want to add that I use apple juice with good results instead of cider. I have always added 2 tsp. of cinnamon, and 1 tsp. allspice for richer flavor. If you use orchard apples, they tend to be juicier, so I add a few extra apples to make it pulpier. Jonathan apples work well with this recipe. I also use a small hand held blender to break up the chunks, but if you prefer chunkier, leave it alone. In reference to the other reviewer who noted how thin this apple butter seems. It does simmer and reduce down but will still appear somewhat apple-saucy while it is hot. As this apple butter cools overnight, it does thicken and set on toast nicely. Still a recipe I grab each September to fix and freeze for the winter months. My kids ask for this every year.
It was not very good it made a big mess and it was hard to make I WOULDN'T MAKE THIS AGAIN
Getting rave reviews from my family! I did follow the suggestion of another review and added 2 extra cups of apples and 2 tsp of cinnamon. My grandfather, who is very particular about his apple butter, enjoy it! YUMMY!
4 stars because after 2.5 hours of simmering I still had a applesauce consistency, so I reccomend reducing the apple cider down to 2-3 cups. Also not 5 stars because it would have been very bland, except I used the spice measurements that the other review recommended. Once those spices were added, the flavor is great. Regardless of how thick it is, I either have the BEST applesauce I've ever tasted, or tasty (but runny) apple butter. Thanks for sharing and getting me started on something great!
5 Stars! I tried this recipe today. I made it in my crock pot, I peeled my apples and shredded them with a coarse blade. I only used 1 cup of apple juice, 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup packed brown sugar. I put 1/2 tsp. Vietnamese cinnamon (Penzeys) This apple butter is to die for! I cooked it for 8 hours total, high the first few to get it going then low. The name should be apple butter "carameled"! It is the best apple butter I have ever had. great recipe! I will be making this every year. Thank you for sharing. :)
Perfect! I added 2 extra cups of apples and some cinnamon.
great taste but my apples must of been juicier because it took over 5 hours to cook down to the right consistancy. I only used 1 1/2 cups white sugar and I added some cinnamon and a touch of clove. Great flavor but took all day!
I made this and did some adjustments. I made in my crock pot overnight. Used 2 cups of cider and as 3/4 of my 5 qt. crockpot full of apples. 1 1/2 c white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar.. cinnamon and nutmeg.. ( it was what I had) Cook on low over night.. in the morning I put it through my food processor and then back in to the crock pot with lid off until it thickens to what you want. Made 3 pts. Everyone loves it!
I made apple butter for the first time using this recipe, and it was fabulous! After reading other reviews of this recipe, I decided to add 2 tsp. cinnamon, 1 tsp. allspice, and 2 c. extra apple slices, and it turned out beautifully. Everything else was spot on! I used my Vitamix to process it after simmering for the first 10 min, and then cooked it for exactly 2 hours. The butter was completely set up, as I hoped it would be, after letting it cool in containers with lids off and transferring to the refridgerator soon thereafter. Thanks for helping to make my first apple butter experience a great one~everyone loves this tasty butter!!
So yummy! I only made 1/2 a recipe (which I know I'm going to regret, but that's all of the apples that I had on hand)! I did add 1 tsp. of cinnamon and a bit of allspice. I love my apple butter just like the submitter did as a child, on hot buttered toast! So good!
I only used 2 cups of apple cider and then added a dash of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg. I added a dash of lemon zest and juice.
This was my first time making apple butter and my first time having it. I followed the other reviews and added 2 tsp. of cinnamon, and 1 tsp. allspice but I did not decrease the amount of cider. I used 4lbs of Granny Smith Apples and once the apples were soft I used my handheld mixer. It wasn't hard to make and it wasn't messy. It came out yummy!
I used Figi apples and it turned out great! i also addes 6 cinnamon imperials.
