Apple Butter VI

4.6
13 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a tasty recipe that I got from my mom. As a child, I used to eat it on hot buttered toast. It's so easy to make, and it tastes great!

Recipe by TITCH

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 5 quart saucepan, bring apple cider and apples to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover and, stirring often, simmer 10 minutes, or until the apples are very tender.

  • Sieve the mixture through a strainer or food mill, then return to simmer in the saucepan.

  • Stir sugar and brown sugar into the mixture. Simmer uncovered 2 hours, stirring often, until the mixture reaches a spreadable consistency.

  • Transfer to sterile containers and refrigerate or freeze until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 0.1g; sodium 4.7mg. Full Nutrition
